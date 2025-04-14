When The Peninsula Residences opened in 2023, they represented a landmark in London’s branded residence scene. The homes are attached to and served by The Peninsula hotel in Belgravia.

With 24 of these residences available, they represent the pinnacle of luxury in London; thus, a cohort of industry-leading designers have been drafted in to dress them. Architecture and design studio Cuturi Cameto, helmed by French-Uruguayan Eloisa Cuturi Kabariti, conceptualised one of the projects.

The four-bedroom home was designed for an American family seeking a London pied-à-terre. During the initial discussions, themes of ‘warmth’, ‘comfort’ and ‘calm’ emerged, and that’s what Cuturi Kabariti went with: the 550 sq m apartment has a serene aesthetic cast in earthy browns, creams, yellows, greens and oranges.

The client was drawn to Cuturi Kabariti’s layered design language: the residence is filled with the work of makers and artists, including collaborations with specialist artisans, reflecting a blend of global and local craftsmanship.

The residence is also inspired by The Peninsula itself, specifically its architecture, which, designed as a ‘four-square’ structure with four wings surrounding a central courtyard, echoes the Palazzo Farnese in Rome. Therefore, Cuturi Kabariti has placed the living spaces and main bedroom along the outer wings to maximise light, views and access to terraces, while secondary bedrooms and bathrooms are positioned in the inner areas.

The designer has also retained the dark wood floors and black lacquered skirting implemented by The Peninsula architect Peter Marino, who masterminded the hotel’s communal areas and 190 guest rooms and suites. Cuturi Kabariti, however, adds her own – warmer – twist in the form of oak finishes, linen wallpaper, additional joinery and two fireplaces.

The living room, with its oak joinery-lined walls, is divided by sliding wood and glass doors which can be retracted or closed. The focal points of the room are a Frosterley British marble fireplace and the Alexander Lamont table, which is made of polished fish skin, a by-product of the fishing industry. Meanwhile, careful curation of ceramics and sculptures adds detail.

The dining room is home to a huge 150kg glass-and-bronze pendant light by Refractory, suspended above a Namon Gaston dining table made from a storm-felled oak tree.

The master suite is home to a bespoke sideboard by Pierre Bonnefille, while another of the bedrooms features a desk concealed behind doors clad in hand-painted silk from de Gournay. These inner recesses mix furnishings from Mint Gallery, Sedilia and Bruno Moinard with pieces by Cuturi Kabariti and heritage designs by Charlotte Perriand, Noguchi, Pierre Chapo and Charles and Ray Eames.

The art and object collection here is, as mentioned, impressive, with art advisor Vanita Barany having secured works by titans of the Modern British Art movement including Frank Auerbach, Henry Moore, Barbara Hepworth, Ivon Hitchens, Grayson Perry, Emily Young, Joana Galego, Tomo Campbell, Philip Maltman and Megan Baker.

The residence proves that you can carve out cosiness in the loftiest of locations with a deft design touch.

