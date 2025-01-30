First look: Step inside a Tatjana von Stein-designed show apartment at 60 Curzon

Tatjana von Stein is sharp, chic and one of the more exciting characters in the emerging generation of interior design. We meet at Mayfair development 60 Curzon, in an Art Deco-infused show apartment designed by the founder and creative director.

Von Stein started her eponymous studio back in 2016; since then, projects have ranged from residential to restaurants, members' clubs and hotels in London, New York, Paris, Zurich and Mallorca. Last year, she also launched her debut furniture collection.

The spaces that von Stein creates are full of movement and warmth, referencing history but possessing a contemporary twist. Speaking with her, I get the feeling that 60 Curzon is the closest she’s come to being able to fully express herself; that what you see here represents the essence of the designer. 'We usually work on full interior refurbishments, so to basically be given a white box in this fantastic building was such a joy,' she says.

Tatjana von Stein (Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin)

Perhaps this is because the launch of the 1,828 sq ft apartment, which is the second show residence to be launched at 60 Curzon following its completion last June, coincides with the centennial of Art Deco, the tenets of which are liberally employed at the development. Fortuitously, the movement is also one of von Stein’s biggest influences: ‘When 60 Curzon approached us, it was heaven on earth, because I walked through that reception and was immediately transported to a different era.'

60 Curzon is situated on the old site of Mirabelle restaurant, which counted Elizabeth Taylor and Winston Churchill among its patrons and embraced Art Deco’s theatrical flair. Interior architect Thierry W. Despont, who has designed the development’s communal spaces and two apartments, is also known for the glamour and elegance of his projects, which have included Claridge’s London, the Ritz Paris and The Carlyle Hotel New York. 60 Curzon’s façade has been revamped by PLP Architecture, once again paying homage to Art Deco by blending bronze ironmongery with Portland stone and hand-glazed faience tiles.

(Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin)

‘The question was, how do we echo the essence of Art Deco while presenting it in a contemporary fashion?’ continues von Stein. ‘I think the answer is a mixture of curvaceous, sleek lines, but with an opulent touch. And, of course, a big influence from the industrial era.’ It’s not hard to spot the references: the show apartment is full of lacquered surfaces, burr woods and silk wallpapers. Furniture pieces from von Stein’s collection, Mise en Scène, also takes cues from the 1920s and 30s.

The entryway of the apartment is, perhaps, a good place to start. The ceiling here is rendered in quintessentially Art Deco back-painted glass; von Stein uses lots of reflective surfaces in her work, creating ‘a bit of a dance with what’s happening around a room’.

The living area is the pièce de résistance. Stepped mouldings echo Art Deco’s geometric style, zoning the dining and living spaces. On one wall, a sun made of sculpted plaster creates a trompe-l’œil effect – this is von Stein’s favourite thing in the apartment. ‘I am a big fan of having elements that feel like they are coming from the walls and floors, which are really integrated with the architecture,’ she says. ‘I also think that having some sort of cosmic symbol is always a good thing.’

(Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin)

(Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin)

The furniture selection is eclectic, mixing Modernist brass lights with Giancarlo Valle chairs and a green glass dining table from von Stein’s collection: ‘The glass was important for this idea of continuing the story within a room – you can see a perfect reflection of the plaster sun in the table.’ A drinks cabinet in red lacquer – also von Stein – was selected, again, for its mirroring quality.

A pair of antique armchairs have been reupholstered in CC Moulton peach moire and set beside an old smoking table – another of von Stein’s favourite touches. Finally, the designer decided that there was only one place for a Kevin Francis Gray sculpture depicting a gnarled marble head: ‘centre stage’, in front of the double-aspect window.

(Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin)

In the principal bedroom, von Stein decided to go ‘a bit lighter and happier’, with yellow silk-effect wallpaper and green Nobilis curtains, while a mirrored wall expands the space. Standout pieces include a 1950s console by Paolo Buffa and a pair of vintage table lamps.

The guest bedroom, meanwhile, is home to a rich palette of Dedar fabrics. In the corner, the serpent-like leg of a 1920s side table matches the metal of an armchair from von Stein’s collection. The designer always makes a point of combining new and antique pieces: ‘It's a respect for the past, and there's a beauty in something being a one-off . It also falls in line with this idea of collecting, creating a kind of worldly effect.’

A selection of artworks curated by Artvisor, including pieces by Paul Jenkins, Julian Beck and Rory Menage, also helps bring the apartment to life. ‘Working with an art advisor pushes you outside your comfort zone, away from what works in perfect dialogue with the interior and towards something that might clash a little,’ says von Stein.

(Image credit: Genevieve Lutkin)

As well as its Art Deco influences, the two-bedroom home picks up on 60 Curzon’s connection with Mayfair. ‘Who’s going to buy here?’ muses von Stein. ‘They’re probably really into the art scene, the members' club scene, the restaurants. So we approached this as a collector’s or an entertainer’s home. There is a bar in the middle of the room, after all, so I’m imagining someone who enjoys a martini.’

The apartment is the domain of a Mayfair habitué, and looks outwards in this respect, but it also looks inwards, sanctuary-like. Cocooning drapes create a barrier to the hustle and bustle of the city, allowing the space to ‘echo what’s happening on the outside, while creating your own moments inside’.

The overriding impression of the 60 Curzon apartment is one of layers: every piece and element has a different story, coming together to create something that is fundamentally multi-dimentional. ‘It's nice to have a space where, the more you look, the more you see that there's so much detail and love in every piece,’ says von Stein. The apartment plays various roles: cultural jump-off point, secluded bolthole, love letter to Art Deco. Above all, says the designer, she hopes that the space will summon the desire to ‘roll around with a martini in hand’. Mission accomplished.

The Tatjana von Stein show apartment is on the market for £10,950,000, 60curzon.com