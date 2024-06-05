A pop-up gallery in Mayfair considers the real and the fake
PLP Architecture’s 60 Curzon in the heart of London is temporarily a gallery
A new-build block of 32 apartments in Mayfair is launching with one penthouse open for viewings still in its raw, ‘core and shell’ state.
PLP Architecture’s 60 Curzon has interiors – including four show apartments – by Thierry Despont, the lauded French-born, NYC-based designer and architect who died in 2023. But property developer Valouran want to show prospective buyers not just the finished articles but the work-in-progress fifth-floor penthouse, complete with builders’ markings on the walls.
Instead of showing the penthouse as a bare shell, it has a short lifespan as an art gallery. “Launching the building to the world properly, we wanted to do some events there,” says Alex Michelin, co-founder of Valouran which is also behind the reinvention of defunct west London shopping mall Whiteley’s into a mixed-use scheme, The Whiteley. “We think it’s a really cool space, more arresting than a flat that’s beautifully done.”
This exhibition space is in stark contrast to the “chichi Bond Street galleries” nearby, says curator Lawrence van Hagen of LVH Art. The 28 works in his show Double Take examine what’s real and what’s fake, with a nod to the rise of AI.
Van Hagen has mixed pieces by established artists, such as Andy Warhol’s 1978 Shadow, Larry Bell’s untitled (eclipse) from 1981, and Albert Oehlen’s untitled from 2015, with newer pieces by emerging talent, including Brice Gilbert’s 2024 Fournez, and Wangshui’s Poiesis III from 2023.
The exhibition’s design complements the rough, industrial feel of the duplex. Mimicking its existing scaffolding, George Lewin Studio has bolted the works to support structures made from slim aluminium poles, so that viewers get to see the back as well as the front of each piece.
“A huge number of buyers have their own interior designers and taste,” adds Michelin. “It’s nice to launch some (apartments as) shell and core, as that allows the buyer to put their own stamp on it. They want to come in with their wives and create their dream home, rather than ripping out the marble,” that the developer’s interior designer has specified.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Meanwhile, for the building’s common parts and spa, along with the four show homes, Valouran briefed Despont “to recreate Mayfair glamour”. The aim is to appeal to “a more discerning buyer,” says Michelin. “The world has moved on from conspicuous wealth, now, it’s more about stealth wealth.” Hence Despont’s art deco-inspired design details, from all the bespoke furniture to the leather wall tiles in the gym.
Despont’s art deco-inspired projects included the Ritz Paris and homes for Bill Gates and Calvin Klein. 60 Curzon is his only residential scheme in London, and follows on from his 45 Park Lane Hotel, which completed in 2011.
-
The subtly revised Rolls-Royce Cullinan offers clients an instantly commanding presence
A Rolls-Royce is no longer the ‘best car in the world,’ but the best way to make your mark on automotive culture. Cullinan Series II goes even further into the world of branded storytelling and subtle oneupmanship
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Brainstorms: A Great Gig in the Sky takes the music of Pink Floyd up into the clouds
Gala Wright collaborates with Brainstorms to create an interactive installation that explores the emotional reaction to Pink Floyd’s 1973 classic ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
In Kyoto, COS celebrates the ancient art of shibori dyeing with a colour-soaked collection
‘We can’t take this type of craft for granted anymore,’ says COS design director Karin Gustafsson, who worked with Kyoto shibori artisan Kazuki Tabata on the airy summer collection. Wallpaper* heads to Japan’s former capital to find out more
By Jack Moss Published
-
Looking at people looking at art: inside the mind of a gallery attendant
Visitor experience workers at London’s Tate Modern, Serpentine, Barbican and V&A share what it’s like to watch people looking at art during a time of changing attention spans and rising vandalism
By Kyle MacNeill Published
-
Everything to see at London Gallery Weekend 2024
London Gallery Weekend 2024 highlights, from Nan Goldin to John Akomfrah, as 130-plus galleries and 70 live events take over the capital (31 May – 2 June)
By Amah-Rose Abrams Published
-
‘Judy Chicago: Revelations’ brings the feminist trailblazer’s unseen works to London
Judy Chicago presents a major retrospective at Serpentine North, including unseen works from a boat-rocking career that spearheaded the feminist art movement (until 1 September 2024)
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Don’t miss: Hayv Kahraman intertwines colonialism and botany in London
Artist Hayv Kahraman draws parallels between colonial botany and her experiences as an Iraqi refugee transplanted into Europe, at Pilar Corrias in London
By Hannah Silver Published
-
‘Beyond the Bassline’: 500 years of Black music in Britain
Music is the touchpaper for this superb social-history exhibition at the British Library, London
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Elton John and David Furnish’s photography collection is on show in London
‘Fragile Beauty: Photographs from the Sir Elton John and David Furnish Collection’ is a chance to see more than 300 rare prints at the V&A in London
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Photo London 2024: what to see at this year's photography fair
Photo London 2024 returns to Somerset House bringing together over 120 exhibitors worldwide. With so much to see, we have put together a round-up of highlights during the fair and around the city
By Tianna Williams Published
-
‘I’ve always been compelled by Frankenstein’: Tai Shani at The Cosmic House
Turner Prize-winning artist Tai Shani references the deconstructed human form at The Cosmic House in London's Holland Park
By Emily Steer Published