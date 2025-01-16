Grand English glamour vs the Italian dolce vita? Why Il Pellicano's Claridge’s takeover is a sun-kissed delight

London’s icy winter is beginning to look that bit sunnier as fabled Italian hotel, Il Pellicano takes residency at Claridge’s. For one week in February ( 17 – 22 February) the Tuscan hotel will bring its dolce vita Italian charm to Claridge's renowned high-glamour restaurant. You'd be remiss not to book a table.

Claridge's Il Pellicano restaurant residency

The exterior of Claridge's (Image credit: Claridge's)

Celebrating its sixtieth anniversary this year, Il Pellicano was built on 1950s Hollywood charm, a secluded hideaway to enjoy refined hospitality and relaxation. Overlooking the Mediterranean sea, the hotel – once a favourite of Sofia Loren, Charlie Chaplin and Jackie Kennedy – has a timeless elegance, balanced with a contemporary spirit which is threaded through its 50 rooms and suites.

Il Pellicano's astice blu radice arancio salsa arachidi ( Blue lobster with orange root and peanut sauce) (Image credit: Il Pellicano)

Integrating this charm at Claridge's luxurious Mayfair address, guests will experience a fusion of flavours inspired by the Tuscan coast, within Claridge’s grand English glamour restaurant. The space underwent a refurb last April, under the guidance of Bryan O’Sullivan Studio (who also designed the new Brook Suite). Staying true to the hotel's Art Deco design codes, the new space is both grand and intimate.

Il Pellicano's bar (Image credit: Il Pellicano)

The menu is a blend of sophistication and nonchalance, dishes designed to be shared between intimate gatherings and relaxed conversations. Its authentic feel is thanks to Chef Michelino Gioia, and barman Federico Morosi who worked closely in pairing succulent plates with refreshing cocktails. Il Pellicano’s specialties are of course the main event, featuring an abundance of pasta and risotto to start, including Maremma-style ravioli with butter and sage, to risotto with shrimp, ginger and lime.

Il Pellicano's restaurant terrace (Image credit: Il Pellicano)

For the main course, veal cheek doused in potato cream, chicory and Chianti sauce is on offer, while turbot with stuffed escarole and anchovy sauce is a fresh and summery choice. Also on the menu: a lightly-poached organic egg with asparagus cream, smoked scamorza cheese and black truffle. To finish things off, it would be a sin not to indulge in an Italian favourite: the perfectly layered Tiramisu.

Claridge's Restaurant with Art Deco detailing (Image credit: Claridge's)

The bar menu is a nod to the timeless elegance of Italian cocktails. From Il Pellicano's hotel classic The Pelican Martini, to The Teller Negroni, which pays homage to photographer Juergen Teller. Each cocktail is thought out and selected to tell a story which reflects Il Pellicano’s star-studded history.

Il Pellicano's restaurant terrace (Image credit: Il Pellicano)

Commenting on the residency, Marie Louise Sciò, CEO and creative director at Pellicano Hotels says, ‘This residency feels particularly special, as both Claridge’s and Hotel Il Pellicano share a legacy of excellence and a passion for creating unforgettable, timeless experiences for our guests. It’s even more meaningful this year as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of Il Pellicano, marking six decades of cherished memories, exceptional hospitality, and lasting connections.’

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Il Pellicano’s laidback luxury partnered with Claridge’s Art Deco character makes for an intriguing yet harmonious partnership to drift away from any winter blues.

Hotel Il Pellicano X Claridge's runs from Monday 17 to Saturday 22 February 2025. To book a table please visit www.claridges.co.uk to find out more.