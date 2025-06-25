Guests dined on Bangladeshi-inspired cuisine at the Serpentine Summer Party 2025
The party marked the 25th anniversary of the Serpentine Architecture Pavilion – and celebrated this year’s design by Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum and her Dhaka-based firm
Serpentine Galleries marked the official start of summer with its annual party last night (24 June 2025), bringing a plethora of guests together in a celebration of 25 years of the Serpentine Pavilion.
Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum and her Dhaka-based firm, Marina Tabassum Architects (MTA), designers of the 25th Anniversary Serpentine Architecture Pavilion, titled A Capsule in Time, were guests of honour at the event hosted by Michael R Bloomberg, chairman of Serpentine’s Board of Trustees; Bettina Korek, Serpentine CEO; Hans Ulrich Obrist, Serpentine artistic director; and actor, producer and humanitarian Cate Blanchett.
Guests, who were able to browse Giuseppe Penone’s exhibition ‘Thoughts in the Roots’ at Serpentine South and enjoy Sir Peter Cook’s Play Pavilion, dined in style on dishes including traditional dum pot biryanis, topped with pastry, layered marinated meats and vegetables with basmati rice. London restaurant Dorsia was on hand with a tempting food trolley, offering chicken tenders and caviar.
Chef Skye Gyngell, of Spring, stepped in for desserts. Bangladesh’s seven-layered tea was the inspiration, resulting in infusions of lychee and saffron, as well as coconut, mango and sesame cakes.
‘From our loyal patrons to our inspired partners, we are deeply grateful to all who made this year’s Serpentine Summer Party a success,’ said Korek and Obrist. ‘Last night was a celebration of the artists whose projects extended from inside the galleries and beyond their walls into the surrounding park, of Serpentine supporters everywhere, and of the Serpentine Pavilion’s 25th anniversary. In the words of our very first Pavilion architect, Zaha Hadid, “There should be no end to experimentation.” Thanks to the generosity of the global Serpentine community, and especially our inaugural Summer Party Host Committee, the Serpentine spirit of experimentation will continue throughout the summer and all year round.’
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
