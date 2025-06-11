A colourful structure has appeared in Kensington Gardens; the Play Pavilion is a joint project by Lego Group and the Serpentine Pavilion, conceived and unveiled today to the public to celebrate World Play Day (11 June). The day marks the Lego Group’s take on the UN’s International Day of Play, 'which states that play is an essential right for every child’s growth and happiness'.

Explore the Play Pavilion in London

The structure, built in part using Lego bricks in bright orange and other primary hues, was designed by architect Sir Peter Cook of CRAB Lab and sits in the park next to Marina Tabassum's Serpentine Pavilion 2025, and will be open until 10 August.

Cook said: 'I’ve always believed architecture should surprise you, especially if you’re young. The Play Pavilion does just that, not in a grand way, but in the small detail and moments of discovery as you navigate the space. Inspired by young people, there is a space to hide, climb, perform or simply let your imagination run wild. It really is about unlocking infinite possibilities through play.'

Peter Cook takes to the slide (Image credit: Gary Summers)

The pavilion comes with its own, bespoke, free, summer programme of events, addressed to play enthusiasts of all ages. The scheme responds to the company's research, which shows that one in three children feel that existing spaces are not designed with their needs in mind when their creation is led by adults; meanwhile seven in ten (69 per cent) of parents express concern that their city 'does not offer safe and accessible play spaces'.

The Play Pavilion's inception aims to zoom in on these needs. 'If you don’t make play a priority, you lose more than joy – you also lose empathy,' said Lego's Kristofer Alan Crockett during the opening events. 'It’s a gift to the city and a pavilion for the community.'

The Play Pavilion is open until 10 August 2025, serpentinegalleries.org