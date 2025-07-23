'It's both visually and physically comfortable': John Pawson's new sofa for Herman Miller is a minimalist dweller's dream
British designer John Pawson has revealed the Pawson Drift Sofa Group, a new collection of minimalist, sustainability-minded seating for Herman Miller
Sofas have the tendency to be the most visually obtrusive piece of furniture in the house. So what happens when you tap a known minimalist to create one? Just ask John Pawson.
The renowned British architectural designer has revealed the Pawson Drift Sofa group, a new seating collection for Herman Miller. With cocooning solid-wood frames and pillowy cushions, the graceful perches are ideal for aesthetes and loafers like.
‘The sofa’s become the gathering place for the home,’ the British architectural designer tells Wallpaper* from his country home – perched atop his own Drift sofa – in the Cotswolds. ‘It’s a place where everyone in the family gathers. People eat on it, sleep on it. I wanted to do something that did all that, but also remained elegant, if possible.’
Drift marks Pawson’s first partnership with Herman Miller, though he’s known Ben Watson, MillerKnoll’s chief creative and product officer, for some three decades. But the timing felt right to finally partner. The collection – now available to shop online and in-store – feels distinctly architectural, thanks to its solid, wrap-around timber frame, available in both white oak and walnut.
‘The contrast of a solid wood frame, which is visible when you walk around it from any angle, and then the incredibly comfortable and soft cushions, [...] is visually comfortable as well as physically comfortable,’ Pawson says.
There’s a sustainability angle to Drift too. The inviting cushions are filled with a natural latex foam that’s derived from plants. In fact, 80 percent of the Pawson Drift Sofa Group features plant-derived components, according to Herman Miller.
‘It’s very much a 50-50 collaboration. What I do is provide ideas about how people might live and do things, and we try to fit a design to that. I rely on experts for the technical side,’ the designer explains. ‘I am very pleased.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
So pleased, in fact, that Pawson tells us he plans on specifying the couch in his residential projects. His personal Drift sofa has also become a magnet for his cockapoo, Lochie.
‘I’ve always resisted designing a sofa, because they’re big things,’ Pawson reflects. ‘But now that I’ve got one, I am never off it—and neither are my family!’
Anna Fixsen is a Brooklyn-based editor and journalist with 13 years of experience reporting on architecture, design, and the way we live. Before joining the Wallpaper* team as the U.S. Editor, she was the Deputy Digital Editor of ELLE DECOR, where she oversaw all aspects of the magazine’s digital footprint.
-
Wallpaper* checks into Quinta do Pinheiro, an easy-breezy farmhouse in the Algarve
In this private five-casa quinta by the Ria Formosa, it’s all about blending rustic charm with modern comfort
-
Sofia Coppola’s first documentary will premiere next month, and it’s all about Marc Jacobs
'Marc by Sofia' will show at the Venice Film Festival this summer, and promises an intimate portrait of the fashion designer, who is a close friend and collaborator of Coppola
-
Mies Van der Rohe architecture: modernist pomposity and proportional perfection
Our deep dive on Ludwig Mies van der Rohe revisits the modernist master's history and key works; scroll down to read about the influential 20th-century architect behind the well-known dictum, 'less is more'
-
MillerKnoll's new archive is a design lover's paradise
The furniture design powerhouse is opening its vaults to scholars and enthusiasts like. Take a peek inside
-
An appetite for design: 10 of our favourite dining tables
Discover the best dining tables: a curated selection of enduring favourites and exciting new pieces from designers around the world.
-
Gather round! The best coffee tables for design lovers, from the colourful to the sculptural
Explore the best coffee tables: discover our handpicked selection of enduring favourites alongside new, notable pieces
-
Herman Miller x Hay: Eames classics reimagined
The new Herman Miller x Hay collection revisits designs by Charles and Ray Eames with updated colours and materials – soon available across North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa
-
John Pawson presents a stripped-back bedroom collection for Tekla
John Pawson’s bed frame, bedding and textiles for Tekla draw on an organic aesthetic
-
Blanket solution: Tekla Fabrics collaborates with John Pawson
The new line of blankets is inspired by the architect’s Cotswolds home
-
Fantasy island: dream kitchens for creative chief cooks and brilliant bottle washers
-
The Vinson View: design luminaries switch Picky Nicky on to his bulb blunders