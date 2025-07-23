In 2021, when Dutch couple Martijn Kleijwegt and Monique Snoeijen purchased what is now Quinta do Pinheiro, a 35-hectare estate near Ria Formosa Natural Park, they initially wanted to keep it in the family: a dreamy Algarvean hideaway that they can enjoy for generations. But as the couple worked with father-and-daughter Frederico (architect) and Marta (designer) Valsassina to revive the 19th century property, their vision for its future shifted.

(Image credit: Photography by Francisco Nogueira)

In January 2025, they opened Quinta do Pinheiro as a hotel, featuring five multi-bedroom houses, a pool and lounge area, an outdoor space with tables and benches perfect for lingering, a fitness studio, and a massage room. All of it, surrounded by hectares of pine trees, olive groves, orchards, and vineyards (they’ve handed the responsibility of bottling wine from these grapes to a local vintner) that give it a sense of place. Because no matter how fine the details may be, you’re staying on a farm.

(Image credit: Photography by Francisco Nogueira)

‘The place is simply too special not to share with others,’ Snoeijen recalls. ‘Then, we started dreaming. What if we could open this place for retreats for physical rejuvenation, creative expression, or intellectual stimulation? What if other families could create lifelong memories here, too? Our ambitions grew every day!’

Wallpaper* checks into Quinta do Pinheiro

What’s on your doorstep?

Portugal’s Algarve, the sunny south that has been the seaside escape of choice for locals and Northern Europeans for decades, is immense. Quinta do Pinheiro is located in the fringes of Ria Formosa Natural Park, and offers a much wilder experience that feels a world away from the area’s more established vacation hotspots. Quinta do Pinheiro, about 30 kilometres east of the airport in Faro and 10 kilometres west of the town of Tavira, aligns itself with the quiet, nature-first pace of life that you’ll find directly outside its doorsteps. You’re 10 minutes away from oyster farms, mom-and-pop seafood restaurants, walking and cycling trails (you can, in fact, borrow bikes from the hotel), and island beaches only accessible by boat.

(Image credit: Photography by Francisco Nogueira)

Who is behind the design?

Renowned Portuguese architect Frederico Valsassina oversaw the structural renovation of the property, while his daughter Marta Valsassina took charge of the interior design. The goal here was to uphold the farmhouse origins while adding a contemporary flair to the guest experience. ‘Our design narrative was rooted in the idea of creating a space that is authentic, timeless, and deeply connected to its surroundings,’ says Valsassina. ‘Rather than imposing a new identity on the house, our goal was to reveal and enhance what was already present.’

(Image credit: Photography by Francisco Nogueira)

(Image credit: Photography by Francisco Nogueira)

Throughout, you’ll find details that serve to enhance the quinta’s heritage. After all, not all the houses that visitors can book now were previously built for lodging: One building was a winery, and another was for storage. But other existing structures were left alone, not only to serve as reminders of a history but also to celebrate what makes the property special. The former distillery (or an alambique), the bread oven, and an outdoor kitchen are kept as is; one day, the family may choose to start making their own medronho.

(Image credit: Photography by Francisco Nogueira)

(Image credit: Photography by Francisco Nogueira)

The room to book

There are only five two-to-three-bedroom houses on the property, and while room count and some decorative details differ, they mostly have very similar setups, with spacious living areas, full kitchens, and some outdoor areas. Sculptural blonde wood dining sets by Branca Lisboa , Futah wool blankets, and various lighting systems by brands like Anglepoise and Santa & Cole can be found in every house.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photography by Francisco Nogueira)

(Image credit: Photography by Francisco Nogueira)

Admittedly, the best booking at Quinta do Pinheiro is the one that will suit the needs of who’s staying, because each casa has different perks. (Do you want a small private pool? Casa da Avó has that. Or maybe you want a working fireplace – Casa da Eira, Casa Grande, and Casa das Flores come with them.) But three-bedroom Casa Celeiro is perhaps the most structurally special: Previously a barn, the soaring ceiling in the living and dining area is stunning, and so is the arch-like shape of the ceiling in one of the bedrooms. Plus, it directly faces the pool, so it’s quite easy to go for a dip and then sunbathe in one of the private lounge chairs that come with this house.

(Image credit: Photography by Francisco Nogueira)

Minibar high?

There is no minibar; there are, however, full-size Smeg fridges that can be stocked with your favourite grocery items ahead of your stay, whether that’s local wines, cheese, and charcuterie or dairy-free milk and tropical fruits. Upon arrival, there is usually homemade cake waiting at the dining table.

(Image credit: Photography by Francisco Nogueira)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

There are currently no restaurants or bars on the property. The staff can serve breakfast (as well as light snacks throughout the day) in your dining room or outside. In addition, they can book local chefs to prepare in-home meals or to lead cooking classes. Maybe you’d like to learn how to make a cataplana?

(Image credit: Photography by Francisco Nogueira)

This summer (through August), the quinta is hosting a culinary residency for Amsterdam-based chef Ben van Geelen, who will be preparing dinners for in-house guests. And when the new restaurant opens later this year, this exclusivity will remain. According to Snoeijen, this is what they want on their own holidays: intimacy and privacy.

(Image credit: Photography by Francisco Nogueira)

Where to switch off

Local wellness practitioner Michele Surya can be brought in to provide stress-busting massages in your casa. There is a small movement studio now, where you can do some workouts. (This was previously storage for children’s toys!) But when the new wellness area is unveiled, there will be a much larger room dedicated to all sorts of fitness endeavours, including pilates and aerial yoga. Plus, there are plans for a hammam, too. These will all be adjacent to the water tank that’s soon-to-be a plunge pool. And if you want, the hotel team can also whisk you away by boat to Praia da Barra Velha where Michele will be waiting to lead waterfront yoga.

(Image credit: Photography by Francisco Nogueira)

The verdict

It’s refreshing to find a hotel where owners are guided by a very specific perspective on hospitality. For those interested in a stay that is fundamentally independent, Quinta do Pinheiro delivers. But because the property is built around how Kleijwegt and Snoeijen, and their family, like to spend their own holidays, the experience feels intentional and personal. This also means that a lot of the people you interact with have been members of the couple’s network long before they entered the business. And as their ambitions continue to grow (they’ve already bought more of the surrounding land), the vision looks to expand but not at the expense of what they see as the point of the quinta, which Snoeijen describes as the absence of discomfort. And who could possibly want to leave a place like that?

(Image credit: Photography by Francisco Nogueira)

Quinta do Pinheiro is located at 8800-108 Luz, Portugal. Rates: from 300 €.