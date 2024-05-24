The Rebello is a chic hotel with an industrial past on Porto’s riverside

Described as ‘a new hotel with an old soul,’ The Rebello is the latest riverside addition to the wine district of Vila Nova de Gaia, to the south of Porto. The 103-room property boasts panoramic views of the Duoro River, once frequented by the Portuguese wooden cargo boats known as rabelos, which inspired the hotel’s name.

Interior designer Daniela Franceschini of Lisbon’s Quiet Studios chose to nod to defining elements of the industrial area (including water, wood and wine), after she was approached to design the hotel by the Bomporto group, which had acquired seven unused warehouse buildings for the project.

Upon entering the lobby, guests’ eyes are immediately drawn to the materials and textures. Two large wall tapestries by Edurne Camacho, depicting sirens, are complemented by wavy mirrors and ceramic mesh by Fig Studio. Additionally, a pair of 19th-century monumental rope planters are juxtaposed against chain floor lamps, all crafted using salvaged material from discarded rabelos.

The hotel features art throughout, including collectable pieces such as black and white graphic prints by Josep Maynou, ceramics by Grau Cerâmica, wooden-framed plaster abstract artworks by Tomek Sadurski, and custom woven metal artworks by Pedro Guimarães.

The 1970s-inspired rooms are equipped with travertine and walnut kitchenettes, unique wall sconces and lamps, a red upholstered ‘Moca’ chair and a green adaptation of the ‘Hygge’ chair, both by Collector Group.

An expansive rooftop restaurant and garden terrace crown the hotel, where Guatemalan marble and dark walls provide a backdrop for standout design elements, including Italian wall sconces from the 1940s, Sergio Mazza lighting from the 1960s, and sculptural installations using metal pans by Joana Passos.

Meanwhile, a serene vermilion pigment provides the perfect palette for the spa, inspired by the thermal baths of Portus Cale, with walnut-toned daybeds and embroidered artwork by Agnieszka Owsiany.

The Rebello is located at Cais de Gaia 380 in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, therebello.com