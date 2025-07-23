Sofia Coppola’s first documentary will premiere next month, and it’s all about Marc Jacobs
'Marc by Sofia' will show at the Venice Film Festival this summer, and promises an intimate portrait of the fashion designer, who is a close friend and collaborator of Coppola
Sofia Coppola is set to release her first-ever documentary, a portrait of her longtime friend and collaborator, fashion designer Marc Jacobs.
Titled Marc by Sofia – a nod to the discontinued Marc by Marc Jacobs line – the film will premiere out of competition at the Venice Film Festival, which runs from 27 August-9 September 2025. This will be the first full-length documentary devoted to Jacobs since Marc Jacobs & Louis Vuitton in 2007.
The project builds on a decades-long friendship and creative partnership between Coppola and Jacobs. Over the years, Coppola has appeared in numerous campaigns for the Marc Jacobs label; she was photographed by Juergen Teller for its signature fragrance in 2002 (she also directed the adverts for Jacobs’ Daisy fragrances) and starred in the Autumn/Winter 2015 campaign.
The pair also collaborated during Jacobs’ tenure at Louis Vuitton (1997-2013) – during which he helped usher the French house into the modern era of ready-to-wear – and on projects for Heaven by Marc Jacobs, a sub-label launched in 2020.
The announcement of Marc by Sofia comes on the back of a busy year for Coppola. She recently marked the 25th anniversary of The Virgin Suicides, which she directed in 1999, with a monograph of archival photographs. She has also partnered with Chanel on a book and podcast delving into the haute couture legacy of the maison.
Meanwhile, Jacobs continues to lead his namesake label, which he founded in 1984, with his Autumn 2025 collection having been recently unveiled at the New York Public Library.
While details about Marc by Sofia remain under wraps – including which chapters of Jacobs’ life and career will be explored – their personal and professional bond is sure to add a compelling layer to the film. Its premiere at Venice is expected to be a highlight of the festival season.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
