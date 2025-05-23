‘Photo books have always been important to me,’ said Sofia Coppola of her latest monograph, The Virgin Suicides, published by Mack. The new photography book, which follows the success of her debut, Archive, published in 2023, explores the imagery taken by British fashion photographer Corinne Day while on the set of The Virgin Suicides, a movie adaptation that Coppola wrote and directed. The book’s launch coincides with the film’s 25th anniversary this spring.

It’s Coppola’s first book to be published under her new imprint, Important Flowers, which she has established in partnership with Mack to explore her expansive interest and insight across film, photography, art and fashion. ‘[Photography books] are a starting point for inspiration in my work and something I love,’ said Coppola. ‘It was so great to work with my friend, book designer Joseph Logan, on my Archive book. When we found the box of Corinne Day’s photos from The Virgin Suicides set, I thought they could make a book of their own and be a tribute to her photography. We’d like to continue making books together on subjects that inspire us.’

The Virgin Suicides book, edited by Sofia Coppola and shot by Corinne Day

The Virgin Suicides was Coppola’s first feature film, and she commissioned Day to capture the intrigue and mystique of the set. Both artists had a commonality, which is depicting womanhood in an empathetic, yet unprecedented way. Day, best known for pioneering the grunge aesthetic of fashion photography in the 1990s, documented young actors at work on the film and between takes in a compelling, raw way.

In a flurry of pinks and whimsy, the photographs, which comprise an edit of Day’s original negatives, offer glimpses of items on the set, scattered crucifixes, homecoming dresses, vanity products, and lacey bras – all playing a role in Coppola’s depiction of the darker side to female adolescence.

The book features text by Sofia Coppola and, author of the novel from which the film was adapted, Jeffrey Eugenides. Their intertwining views offer intriguing insight for fans of the cult classic.

The Virgin Suicides (ed. Sofia Coppola), £40, is available from Mack

From left, Leslie Hayman (Therese Lisbon); AJ Cook (Mary Lisbon); and Kirsten Dunst (Lux Lisbon). Photography by Corinne Day, from The Virgin Suicides (MACK, 2025) (Image credit: © Corinne Day Estate)

