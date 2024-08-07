Discover Locke de Santa Joana: a restored convent turned Lisbon hotel catering to ‘creative, Bohemian aficionados’
Born from the restoration of an old convent, Locke de Santa Joana has been redesigned by Post Company into a whimsical, design-led city break
Already much loved by digital nomads for its sunny disposition and lively street life, Lisbon’s lure has just increased exponentially with the opening of Locke de Santa Joana, a design-savvy, urban resort, offering spaces for co-working, play and even an impressive gym open 24/7, right in the heart of the capital. Marking Locke’s sixteenth opening, which follows Locke am Platz in Zürich, and the largest to date, the new Lisbon outpost skilfully blends the beautiful bones of a 17th-century convent, with a purpose-built, design-led hotel.
Locke de Santa Joana, Lisbon
Following Locke’s commitment to using different designers for their projects to ‘keep the brand fresh’, 370 rooms in natural tones come courtesy of New York-based Post Company. Sense of place comes from using local fabrics, ceramics from Lisbon’s Grau Cerâmica and period elements from the convent, such as blue and yellow azulejos (tiles), which are woven throughout the property’s four blocks. All but thirty of the rooms come with a well-equipped kitchen, with tables to eat at, teas from the Lisbon Tea Company and Drip Coffee. Showers, rather than tubs, are housed in dusky plum-coloured bathrooms. Those in search of something different should book the rooms in the old convent, where beds are framed by marble columns.
But it is the spaces outside the stylish rooms that will, particularly for locals, be what entices them. Currently, the swimming pool inset in the leafy courtyard is the draw, but come autumn, doors will have swung open on the plethora of restaurants, operated by White Rabbit Projects and bars, led by Spiritland, housed here. Designed by Lázaro Rosa Violán, these embrace their heritage in design details, from the framed knives and forks once used by the nuns on the wall of the Santa Marta Restaurant (try the charred red prawns from the Algarve with spicy coriander) to the ancient library, with illuminated alabaster into which cocktail bar, Spiritland has been inserted to the mesmerising black and pink marble floors of Santa Joana seafood restaurant.
As Paul Noble and Sophie Uddin of Spiritland said of Locke’s listening bar, The Kissaten, where their private vinyl collections will be available (as well as a range of whisky curated by Dave Broom), ‘this is something for creative, Bohemian aficionados’. The same could be said of Locke de Santa Joana itself.
Locke de Santa Joana is located at R. Camilo Castelo Branco 18, 1150-084 Lisbon, lockeliving.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
Mary Lussiana is a passionate hotel-lover and freelance travel writer contributing to many of the UK’s best magazines and newspapers. A mother of three, she has lived in Portugal's sunny south since this century began, and continues to live there with her husband, their yellow Labrador, Bellini and returning children.
-
Intimacy, violence and the uncanny: Joanna Piotrowska in Philadelphia
Artist and photographer Joanna Piotrowska stages surreal scenes at the Institute of Contemporary Art at the University of Pennsylvania
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Marion Vignal on curating sensation-oriented experiences in 20th century French interiors at Maison Bernard
Marion Vignal's non-profit Genius Loci seeks to discover new insights and reflections on heritage through artistic site specific experiences
By Harriet Thorpe Published
-
DAB Motors celebrates Olympic glory with five unique custom-designed electric motorbikes
The French electric motorbike brand has created five sport-inspired editions as a way of marking Paris 2024 and the arrival of DAB Custom Studio
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The Rebello is a chic hotel with an industrial past on Porto’s riverside
Transforming industrial buildings on the Douro river, The Rebello is a new hotel ‘with an old soul’
By Rupert Eden Published
-
Modern, earthy lodges await at Lavandeira Douro Nature & Wellness
Lavandeira Douro Nature & Wellness in Portugal boasts off-track luxury cabins by FCC Architectura
By Rupert Eden Published
-
Jam Hotel Lisbon is a showcase of circularity and craft
Jam Hotel in Lisbon by Lionel Jadot and Jean-Paul Pütz offsets the raw aesthetic of its repurposed office building with eclectic art, craft and design with a focus on upcycling
By Rupert Eden Published
-
The Algarve welcomes Austa, an all-day kitchen in touch with its heritage
From breakfast to dinner, Austa embraces honest eating and local community
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Marqí hotel brings a minimalist 1970s feel to Portugal’s Sintra coast
Danish duo Mikkel Kristensen and architect Mikas Emil’s mansion conversion offers dreamy, cinematic escapism at Marqí, a secluded boutique hotel
By Jessica Kelham-Hohler Published
-
The Largo brings craftsmanship and creativity to Porto
The Largo is the latest hospitality offering in Portugal's second city, conceived as an elevated residence with an art programme that connects it to the city’s creative community
By Tom Howells Published
-
Deep Impact: Portugal’s newest hotel is buried under the earth’s surface
Architect Manuel Aires Mateus masterminds the fifth property to join the Silent Living collection
By Lauren Ho Last updated
-
Former Algarve post office transformed into five bedroom hotel — Algarve, Portugal
By Mary Lussiana Last updated