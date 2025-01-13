A next-generation Milanese members’ club wins Wallpaper* Design Award 2025
The Wilde wins our Best Social Hub award for its embodiment of the cosmopolitan Milanese spirit
The Wilde ushers in a new era of elite private member clubs in Milan’s chic Brera district. Located at leafy Via Dei Giardini 16, the former residence of Santo Versace, a discreet iron gate opens to a refined cultural hub where intimacy and discretion are the new cool.
The Wilde wins Best Social Hub at the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025
Set in a 1950s modernist villa by architects Carlo De Carli and Antonio Carminati, the club has been conceptualised by designer Fabrizio Casiraghi, known for pairing Milanese lyricism with unexpected contrasts. Art Deco touches – ubiquitous symmetry, geometric harmony, and stylised elements – infuse the design, while materials like pink lacquered wood, velvet, travertine, and American walnut balance sophistication and warmth. Local textiles by Arjumand’s World and an eclectic art collection from Ed Tang’s Art Bureau – featuring Andy Warhol, Nikolai von Bismarck, and others – reflect Milan’s cosmopolitan spirit.
Dining is the beating heart of The Wilde, with three restaurant concepts at its core: The Club Room and Garden, serving all-day Italian dishes, international classics, and
Private dining rooms on every floor cater to intimate gatherings, with other public areas reserved for cultural programs, panel discussions, live performances, and exclusive events. Led by Gary Landesberg, former executive chairman and shareholder of London’s The Arts Club, The Wilde plans to expand to cities like New York and London, tailoring each club to its locale.
The Wilde is located at Via dei Giardini, 16, 20121 Milan, Italy, thewilde.com
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
