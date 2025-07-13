These are Dover Street Market’s jewellery designers to watch, exhibiting at the London store all summer

In a special exhibition, Dover Street Market London is highlighting 36 emerging jewellery designers to know – shop our pick of their pieces

Jewellery by Alice Biollo, £700
in Features

This summer, Dover Street Market is shifting the spotlight from established to emerging talent with a showcase in its London store. ‘Jewellery Market’, on show until 5 August 2025, unites 36 students and new graduates from around the world in a celebration of exciting new jewellery design.

Conceived with schools and colleges including Birmingham School of Jewellery, Central Saint Martins (London), Fashion Institute of Technology (New York), Goldsmiths (London), Istituto Europeo di Design (Milan), Royal Academy of Fine Arts (Antwerp), Sarabande (London) and The Glasgow School of Art, the eclectic curation of featured designers run the gauntlet from mini to maximalist.

doverstreetmarket.com

Jewellery designers to watch at Dover Street Market

Mass Lee

Earrings, £390

Megan Brown

Ring, £5,600

Rosalie Carlier

Bracelet, £1,440

Caitlin Murphy

Bangle, £550

Emma Wilson

Ring, £750

Miya Kumo

Ring, £3,100

Iona Hindmarch Bisset

Ring, £250

Roanne Sanchez-Watts

Ring, £250

Ayesha Sureva

Ring, £305

Andreaa Cojocaru

Ring, £450

Holly O'Hanlon

Ring, £2,800

Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels. 

