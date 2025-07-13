These are Dover Street Market’s jewellery designers to watch, exhibiting at the London store all summer
In a special exhibition, Dover Street Market London is highlighting 36 emerging jewellery designers to know – shop our pick of their pieces
This summer, Dover Street Market is shifting the spotlight from established to emerging talent with a showcase in its London store. ‘Jewellery Market’, on show until 5 August 2025, unites 36 students and new graduates from around the world in a celebration of exciting new jewellery design.
Conceived with schools and colleges including Birmingham School of Jewellery, Central Saint Martins (London), Fashion Institute of Technology (New York), Goldsmiths (London), Istituto Europeo di Design (Milan), Royal Academy of Fine Arts (Antwerp), Sarabande (London) and The Glasgow School of Art, the eclectic curation of featured designers run the gauntlet from mini to maximalist.
Jewellery designers to watch at Dover Street Market
Mass Lee
Megan Brown
Rosalie Carlier
Caitlin Murphy
Emma Wilson
Miya Kumo
Iona Hindmarch Bisset
Roanne Sanchez-Watts
Ayesha Sureva
Andreaa Cojocaru
Holly O'Hanlon
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
A street-like Pune clubhouse celebrates the ‘joy of shared, unhurried experiences’
A brick clubhouse in Pune by Studio VDGA reflects the fluidity and openness of the Indian way of life with a series of welcoming plazas, courtyards and lanes
-
A 432 Park Avenue apartment is an art-filled family home among the clouds
At 432 Park Avenue, inside and outside compete for starring roles; welcome to a skyscraping, art-filled apartment in Midtown Manhattan
-
Kitchen Trends 2026: luminosity, colour, and unexpected materiality
These are kitchen trends shaping interior design in 2026, from collaborative kitchens to warm luminosity