This summer, Dover Street Market is shifting the spotlight from established to emerging talent with a showcase in its London store. ‘Jewellery Market’, on show until 5 August 2025, unites 36 students and new graduates from around the world in a celebration of exciting new jewellery design.

Conceived with schools and colleges including Birmingham School of Jewellery, Central Saint Martins (London), Fashion Institute of Technology (New York), Goldsmiths (London), Istituto Europeo di Design (Milan), Royal Academy of Fine Arts (Antwerp), Sarabande (London) and The Glasgow School of Art, the eclectic curation of featured designers run the gauntlet from mini to maximalist.

doverstreetmarket.com

Jewellery designers to watch at Dover Street Market

Mass Lee

Megan Brown

Ring, £5,600 (Image credit: Dover Street Market)

Rosalie Carlier

Bracelet, £1,440 (Image credit: Dover Street Market)

Caitlin Murphy

Bangle, £550 (Image credit: Dover Street Market)

Emma Wilson

Ring, £750 (Image credit: Dover Street Market)

Miya Kumo

Ring, £3,100 (Image credit: Dover Street Market)

Iona Hindmarch Bisset

Ring, £250 (Image credit: Dover Street Market)

Roanne Sanchez-Watts

Ring, £250 (Image credit: Dover Street Market)

Ayesha Sureva

Ring, £305 (Image credit: Dover Street Market)

Andreaa Cojocaru

Ring, £450 (Image credit: Dover Street Market)

Holly O'Hanlon

Ring, £2,800 (Image credit: Dover Street Market)