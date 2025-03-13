In one of Zaha Hadid's final projects, she left her signature organic and flowing style on Romeo Roma, a hotel of contrast and progressive timelessness, newly opened in 2025, having taken ten years to complete. At the time of embarking on the project, a year before she died, Hadid had already made her avant-garde mark on the eternal city with MAXXI, Rome’s first public museum dedicated to contemporary creativity. For the hotel, a more intimate design prospect, she collaborated with Alfredo Romeo, founder of the Romeo Collection, whose debut property in Naples and now the Rome location pair hospitality with art, architecture, wellness, and dining.

Wallpaper* checks in at: Romeo Roma

What’s on your doorstep?

Housed within a 16th-century palazzo on Via di Ripetta, Romeo Roma sits at the heart of the Tridente district, a triangular formation of three main streets in central Rome. Exit the hotel and turn left to easily reach Piazza del Popolo and its twin Baroque churches, or head right to venture into the Centro Storico, where one can join coin tossing at Fontana di Trevi. Via del Corso’s luxury boutiques might be hard to resist, but the nearby Villa Borghese, Villa Medici and Galleria Doria Pamphilj demand full attention.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Romeo Roma)

(Image credit: Photography by Jacopo Spilimbergo)

Who is behind the design?

After Romeo purchased Palazzo Capponi in 2012, the hotel group’s in-house design team began working on the building’s conversion, bringing in Hadid and her team, led by Paola Cattarin, in 2015. The discovery of an archaeological site mid-build caused delays in the project, resulting in the decade it took to complete. While the exterior showcases Renaissance architecture, the interiors diverge from the period’s coherence, prominently featuring Carrara Statuarietto and Nero Marquina marble, Makassar ebony wood and Krion by Porcelenosa.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Romeo Roma)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Romeo Roma)

The hotel is filled with juxtaposing details, from Hadid’s signature flowing lines to a bust of the first Roman empress, Livia Drusilla, in the lobby. The reception sees gold brass structures that shimmer against marble walls, while tree-like ramifications define the restaurant’s interiors. Elsewhere, the indoor pool with a transparent floor reveals ancient Roman ruins beneath. ‘Rome’s architectural history can be read in its masonry vaults, from the Roman, through the Renaissance and Baroque periods, into the 18th century. We took inspiration from this idea, to make a new interpretation of vaults and their intersections. All the different rooms, down to the furniture, are designed with this concept,’ shares Cattarin.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Romeo Roma)

The room to book

Romeo Roma houses 74 rooms and suites that feel like a study in contrast. The two-level Fresco Suites are a palimpsest of architectural layers, showcasing restored 17th-century frescoes, ceilings of painted trompe l’oeil arches, and a layout that ebbs and flows like signature Zaha Hadid. The living area includes a bespoke fireplace and a balcony with views of Piazza del Popolo, while the bathroom is equipped with a free-standing bathtub and shower cabin with steam room and sauna. Although less futuristic in nature, The Penthouse is the top suite category and includes a private rooftop garden of 100 sq m.

(Image credit: Photography by Chris Dalton)

(Image credit: Photography by Chris Dalton)

For architecture buffs seeking to experience the hotel for its maker's touch, the Junior and Deluxe suites, both entry-level, are a compact take on the upper categories, but display Zaha Hadid Architects’ fingerprint across stretched and elasticised walls and details.

(Image credit: Photography by Chris Dalton)

(Image credit: Photography by Chris Dalton)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

Described as a ‘luxury food court’, Il Cortile is the go-to for all-day Italian dining. Its indoor space is adorned with undulating ebony arches, while the tables outdoors boast the serenity of the hotel’s private garden. Soon to open will be La Terraza, a sky bar offering a selection of Krug Champagne and panoramic views. For now, the Il Bar is a sleek spot for pre- and post-dinner drinks.

(Image credit: Photography by Chris Dalton)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Romeo Roma)

Another prominent figure in the Romeo Roma mix is Monégasque chef Alain Ducasse, overseeing the hotel’s fine dining restaurant and breakfast service. Here, local ingredients meet Ducasse’s precision, yielding unexpected flavour combinations. Guests can choose between an á la carte menu or an eight-course tasting journey. Standout dishes include charred puntarelle paired with bufala cream and bottarga, Mediterranean blue lobster accompanied by turnip tops and wild myrtle, and a chocolate and coffee dessert made by Alain Ducasse Manufacture in Paris.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Romeo Roma)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Romeo Roma)

Where to switch off

The in-house Sisley Paris Spa unfolds across 1,000 sq m and encompasses a subterranean pool that reveals glimpses of Roman ruins, a relaxation room with a sauna and hammam, a Technogym fitness area and treatment cabins offering phyto-aromatic treatments.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Romeo Roma)

The verdict

It is hard not to label Romeo Roma as an ambitious and bold project. The juxtaposition of Renaissance and ultra-modern might not be everyone’s cup of tea, as the dramatic aesthetic may feel more like a curated art piece than a welcoming retreat at times. Yet, it’s in its high-end service and amenities that the hotel becomes homelike. With its central location, Romeo Roma is certainly a new and exciting way of experiencing the eternal city.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Romeo Roma)

Romeo Roma is located at Via di Ripetta, 246, 00186 Roma, Italy; theromeocollection.com