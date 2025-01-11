London’s first all-suite hotel, The Emory, wins Wallpaper* Design Award 2025
The Emory earns our Best Suites award for flawlessly embodying the creative aesthetic of a host of world-class designers
While luxury is a relative concept, for us, it comes in the quiet form of The Emory. London’s first all-suite hotel, its exceptional location, design, impeccable service and amenities – as well as an unwavering commitment to every small detail – effortlessly propel it into a world of true indulgence and pleasure.
The Emory wins Best Suites at the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2025
The sixth property in the Maybourne portfolio, which also includes Claridge’s and The Connaught, The Emory sits adjacent to the group’s Berkeley hotel in one of London’s most sought-after corners in the heart of Belgravia. Occupying a modern architectural new-build conceived by the late Richard Rogers and Ivan Harbour of RSHP, the hotel is an engineering masterpiece. For starters, its precise, function-led design, with its captivating network of steel outriggers, has been smartly masterminded to absorb the vibrations from the London Underground’s Piccadilly Line, next to which the building is located.
Inside, 61 suites are spread over nine levels, their floor-to-ceiling windows skillfully designed to conceal the busy road outside while framing treetop views of Hyde Park. Each two floors has been outfitted by a different designer, culminating in a wraparound glass penthouse by Rigby & Rigby.
With impressive know-how, Alexandra Champalimaud, André Fu, Pierre-Yves Rochon, and Patricia Urquiola have all imparted their distinct styles that come together in a united appearance that doesn’t skimp on quality and attention to detail. From Urqiola’s modern eclecticism to Fu’s discreet and comforting sensibility, The Emory unfolds in a low-key palette through bespoke furnishings and materials like travertine and marble.
This level of refinement is matched by flawless service and elevated offerings that include your own butler, airport or helicopter transfers, use of the house car, unpacking and pressing, a complimentary in-suite bar, and breakfast at ABC kitchens. Here, the ground-floor restaurant, led by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, serves a menu of favourites, from black truffle pizza to pork confit tacos, against striking interiors by Rémi Tessier and artwork by Damien Hirst. Elsewhere, the Rooftop Bar – also by Tessier – is the best spot in the city for a cocktail and 360-degree London views.
Rounding off the hotel’s stance on discreet and quiet luxury is Surrenne, a private members’ health club (available to guests) spread over a soothing four floors to include a wow-factor indoor pool, a series of treatment rooms, a fitness centre with studio space, as well as a café, with a healthy menu curated by nutrition experts.
The Emory is located at Old Barrack Yard, London SW1X 7NP, the-emory.co.uk
