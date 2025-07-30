Café Kitsuné doubles down on London with a new location
Café Kitsuné continues its global expansion with a bijou two-floor venue in Covent Garden that prioritises both craft and flavour
Among London’s incredibly competitive landscape of matcha-flavoured everything and delicately layered viennoiserie, Café Kitsuné reaffirms its presence and mastery with a second location in the British capital. The French and Japanese fusion confectionery brand from Maison Kitsuné has opened its newest outpost in Covent Garden, expanding from its presence at 19 Motcomb Street, formerly the Pantechnicon building, in Belgravia.
Café Kitsuné Covent Garden, London
Café Kitsuné Covent Garden occupies a storied red-brick building on lively Monmouth Street. Spread over two levels, the sunlit ground floor serves as a relaxed takeaway spot, featuring a wooden counter with a display of freshly baked goods. Next to it hangs an endearing painting by French artistic duo Sacrée Frangine, displayed alongside a stainless steel shelf showcasing branded mugs, totes, and other ephemera. Meanwhile, the cosy, green-toned lower floor provides a bijou space to unwind.
The drinks menu offers a wide array of choices, from classic coffees to a cortado or a Spanish latte. However, it is the tea selection where Café Kitsuné’s creativity truly shines. Don’t miss the signature iced strawberry matcha latte, with matcha sourced from Uji, or the dirty chai latte. On the sweet side, expect a beloved hazelnut miso cookie, an exclusive pistachio croissant, and the seasonal matcha and raspberry financier.
‘London has always been a city of culture, creativity, and authenticity. We’ve felt a strong connection from the London community to what Café Kitsuné represents: quality, aesthetics, and a unique sense of lifestyle,’ Johanna Lellouche, general deputy director of Kitsuné Group, tells Wallpaper*. ‘It’s a city that truly understands the cultural codes of both fashion and food, which are the very foundations of our brand.’
Next on the agenda for Café Kitsuné is a second opening in Singapore, along with the expansion of its homeware line through the release of its first tableware collection.
Café Kitsuné Covent Garden is located at 55 Monmouth St, London WC2H 9DG, UK.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
