First look at 19 Motcomb Street, Belgravia’s iconic Pantechnicon reinvented

Belgravia’s beloved Pantechnicon building has reopened as 19 Motcomb Street, introducing three distinctive London dining experiences celebrating Mediterranean, Japanese and global influences – all conceptualised by west London design studio Sagrada. Originally built in the 19th century as an arts and crafts centre, the landmark saw a revival in 2020 after a five-year renovation by architecture firm Farrells, transforming into a Nordic-Japanese design and dining hub and home to the UK’s first Café Kitsuné.

Inside 19 Motcomb Street, Belgravia’s new dining destination

Interior of Amélie (Image credit: Courtesy of 19 Motcomb Street)

On the ground floor you'll now find Amélie, which takes guests on a saunter to the south of France. Led by head chef Steve Ravenea, formerly of Annabel’s and The Arts Club, the menu showcases bold Provençal flavours and ingredients sourced from small French producers. An exclusive caviar menu adds a touch of indulgence, complemented by a dessert trolley with delicate pastries, madeleines and macarons. Cocktails trace Amélie’s journey across France, each representing a different region, while wine-focused dinners are expected to be offered throughout the year.

Interior of Amélie (Image credit: Courtesy of 19 Motcomb Street)

Food at Amélie (Image credit: Courtesy of 19 Motcomb Street)

Meanwhile, Luum – found on the first floor – offers a late-night Latin American-style lounge experience filled with rich Mayan-inspired colours and textures. Its cocktail menu pays homage to nature with three themes: ‘Above the Ground’, featuring light spirits with vibrant, fresh flavours; ‘Below the Ground’, offering aged spirits with deep, earthy notes; and ‘Precious Stones’, showcasing rare ingredients and exceptional spirits – each drink served in bespoke vessels, including clay creations by designer Mihaly Herczeg. The bar will soon begin a weekly rollout of live music by international DJs.

Interior of Luum (Image credit: Courtesy of 19 Motcomb Street)

Interior of Luum (Image credit: Courtesy of 19 Motcomb Street)

Cocktail at Luum (Image credit: Courtesy of 19 Motcomb Street)

Finally, Sachi extends across the second floor and rooftop, including an omakase counter, an open kitchen and a nature-inspired rooftop bar that draws on Japanese tradition. Led by chef Kyung-Soo Moon and head chef Joonsu Park, Sachi’s menu celebrates Japanese culinary artistry, highlighting robata, tempura, sashimi and sushi with an emphasis on seasonality, local ingredients and foraged elements. The rooftop bar, with serene, nature-infused decor and tortoiseshell details, offers panoramic views of the London skyline, along with cocktails, sake and sharing plates. A Cigar Room, guided by a dedicated cigar sommelier, rounds out the experience.

Interior of Sachi (Image credit: Courtesy of 19 Motcomb Street)

Interior of Sachi (Image credit: Courtesy of 19 Motcomb Street)

Food at Sachi (Image credit: Photography by Rebecca Dickson. Courtesy of 19 Motcomb Street)

amelie-restaurants.com, barluum.com, sachirestaurants.com

