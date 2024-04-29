The new London restaurants to book now

Satisfying the appetite of creative London is not easy, but every month, chefs and interior designers succeed in opening a hot new restaurant that wins everyone over. The secret? Using the finest of ingredients, à la carte premium golden bubbles and assembling the most stylish settings – Londoners expect no less. Eating out in the city is a cultural experience that provides a gateway to exploring different cultures, hence, it is a regular exercise in non-conforming city dwellers’ routines. Keep scrolling to discover the best new restaurants in London.

Discover the best new restaurants in London

Arlington

Jeremy King’s opening of Arlington, the much-anticipated reimagination of iconic celebrity hangout, Le Caprice, has been the talk of the town for a while now. Nestled on the edge of St James’s, Arlington stirs deep nostalgia among those who frequented the establishment many moons ago. Still, it also promises a flawless old-school dining experience for newcomers.

The mood: dine like it's 1981

(Image credit: Courtesy of Arlington)

The original establishment was founded in 1947 by Mario Gallati, who was formerly a maître d’hôtel at The Ivy. It was briefly known as Arlington until Jeremy King and Chris Corbin took over in 1981 when it was renamed Le Caprice. The restaurant quickly became a popular spot for celebrities such as Mick Jagger, Princess Diana and Lord Snowdon. Today, the interior design of Arlington pays tribute to the original establishment. The refurbishment, in collaboration with Brady Williams, includes the reintroduction of the mirror behind the 12-seat bar and David Bailey's black-and-white photographs.



The taste: modern European crowd-pleasers

(Image credit: Courtesy of Arlington)

With head chef Will Halsall at the helm, Arlington’s menu pays homage to the past. In fact, the menu has remained mostly unchanged. With only 75 seats available, trying old favourites such as Bang Bang Chicken, Salmon Fish Cake with Sorrel Sauce and Scandinavian Iced Berries can be challenging, but definitely worth it. The new additions are equally satisfying, including Lobster Thermidor Soufflé and the Hokey Pokey Coupe. We suggest finishing things off with the iconic Rhubarb Crumble and Custard dessert.

Arlington is located at 20 Arlington St, London

arlington.london

Claridge’s Restaurant

Claridge’s, known as the Grande Dame of London hotels, recently reopened the doors to its fabled restaurant, last known as Claridge’s Restaurant 20 years ago. The spot is now a classic brasserie richly layered in decadent style and cuisine.

The mood: Art-Deco panache

(Image credit: James McDonald)

The new eatery nods to the timeless Art-Deco elegance for which the hotel is famed. Bryan O’Sullivan Studio, already familiar with Claridge’s Art-Deco design language, having designed the hotel’s rose onyx bar, The Painter’s Room, and several suites, referred to Claridge’s extensive archive, looking back at previous versions of the space and restoring numerous significant features. Spacious and uplifting, the spot is coloured in soft tones, with curtains in dusky pink and banquettes in bottle green. The walls showcase art from the hotel’s impressive collection, including Sean Scully and Richard Gorman pieces.

The taste: elevated guilty pleasures

(Image credit: Courtesy of Claridge's)

The restaurant offers a delicious modern British menu – classic dishes elevated to Claridge’s high levels of finesse overseen by culinary director Simon Attridge. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the delicacies include buckwheat crumpets with shavings of black truffle or the all-time favourite, the lobster lying under a sauce Américaine. Pick the towering for handpicked fruits des mer, shimmering oysters next to hunched langoustines, crab and lobster, scallops on their homegrown plates and mussels – Melina Keays .

Claridge’s Restaurant is located at Brook St, London

claridges.co.uk

The Dover

The latest hot ticket to open on Mayfair’s Dover Street, The Dover is a riot of golden-age glamour and dining decadence. The Dover, a new and highly anticipated establishment on Mayfair’s Dover Street, is a delightful blend of vintage glamour and luxurious dining. The restaurant pays homage to ‘Sophia Loren in 1970s Brooklyn,’ as described by Martin Kuczmarski, the former COO of the Soho House group and the owner of this debut restaurant.

The mood: ‘Sophia Loren in 1970s Brooklyn’

(Image credit: Photography: Matt Russell. Courtesy of The Dover)

The Dover combines the grandeur of old-school New York with the charm of Italian classics. Quincoces-Dragò & Partners, the architect and design firm, infused the space with understated elegance. Upon entering through the luxurious velvet curtains, guests are greeted by a cosy dining area featuring rich pink and red tones, enhanced by the captivating aroma of Mysore sandalwood. It is the perfect backdrop for glamorous evenings spent listening to the smooth sounds of vinyl records.



The taste: naughty New York classics

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Dover)

Under the guidance of head chef Valentino Pepe, who trained with Alan Yau and Gennaro Vitto, the menu features classic dishes such as prawn cocktail, beef tartare and lobster ravioli presented in such a glamorous way. The drinks menu offers a variety of martini options, as well as classic New York and Italian drinks, and a signature cocktail made with Konik’s Tail vodka, Cocchi vermouth and orange bitters. Our favourite here is the Spaghetti Meatballs, which taste even better paired with The Dover martini.

The Dover is located at 33 Dover St, London

thedoverrestaurant.com

Josephine Bouchon

If you’d like a genuine slice of France, visit Josephine, a new bistro in London’s Chelsea. With a warm, family approach, and a French cuisine focus, the dining spot has already become a favourite for local Francophiles. Situated on a quiet corner of Fulham Road, the bistro is the first joint venture of Claude Bosi, a Michelin-starred chef, and his wife Lucy Bosi. The couple drew inspiration from the traditional Lyonnaise restaurants known as bouchons.

The mood: timeless, family-like charm

(Image credit: Courtesy of Restaurant Josephine)

Fabled Studio was in charge of the classic and timeless interiors, which reflect the timeless allure of traditional Lyonnaise restaurants. Antique mirrors, candelabra lighting and small bistro tables surround the 76-cover space. Josephine exudes a casual yet elegant ambience, making it an ideal setting for a candlelit dinner with friends or a leisurely lunch.

The taste: Lyonnaise comfort food

(Image credit: Couresy of Josephine)

Indulge in traditional favourites such as French onion soup, rabbit in mustard sauce, and an endive, gruyere and walnut salad. Regional Lyonnaise specialities include cervelle de canut, a light blend of white cheese, herbs and crème fraîche; chicken liver terrine with vin jaune; and comforting Lyonnaise sausages baked in brioche, served with a Beaujolaise sauce. Guests can also enjoy the set ‘Menu des Canuts’, named after the French term for Lyonnais silk and lace weavers – Tianna Williams .

Josephine is located at 315A Fulham Rd., London

josephinebouchon.com

Mimosa at The Langham Hotel

Mimosa at The Langham Hotel is the sister restaurant of the Hôtel de la Marine’s Mimosa in Paris. The spot carries on the beloved Riviera cuisine theme but with adaptations that suit the restaurant’s London location.

The mood: French Riviera 'je ne sais quoi'

(Image credit: Ben Carpenter)

Described by Dorothée Delaye, interior designer of the new restaurant, as ‘a tribute to the French Riviera,’ the restaurant boasts an inviting, warm colour palette and understated design accents. Mimosa at The Langham Hotel combines its French heritage with a modern twist, all within the historic walls of one of London’s most iconic buildings. The walls depict a soft pink hue, and the blue ceramic wall lights with coral motifs recall the sun-drenched colours of a coastal town. The central fig tree adds a vibrant energy to the space and is a nod to the south of France, while the furnishings exude the glamour of the 1960s.

The taste: Mediterranean sunshine

(Image credit: Courtesy of Mimosa at The Langham)

The menu is all about evoking Mediterranean sunshine and includes French classics such as a whole sea bass baked in a salt crust with a warm Cote d’Azur style potato salad; a Riviera-style spit-roast coquelet accompanied by thyme and confit lemon; a gratinated taglioni with bechamel, white ham and Parmigiano Reggiano; and our favourite, the salade niçoise – Tianna Williams .

Mimosa at The Langham is located at 1C Portland Pl, London

langhamhotels.com

Los Mochis London City

Los Mochis continues to drive forward its ‘Where Tokyo meets Tulum’ motto with the launch of its flagship Los Mochis London City at the 9th-floor rooftop of 100 Liverpool Street. The new location follows the opening of its Notting Hill restaurant in 2021 – now home to the city’s smallest Omakase experience.

The mood: Tokyo meets Tulum in London

(Image credit: Courtesy of Los Mochis)

The restaurant, designed by OV & Co from Los Angeles, boasts a bar, a restaurant, two private dining rooms and an outdoor terrace – all within 14,000 sq ft. The ambience, uplifting and fun, begins with an expansive, colourful and vibrant mural created by Mexican artist Tellaeche. Meanwhile, The Agaveria Bar and Lounge feature low banquettes sweeping along the entire wall, with floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of London. The 3,000 sq ft terrace heralds another enchanting bar framed by hand-painted Mexican Talavera tiles awaits.

The taste: sushi, tacos and giggles

(Image credit: Courtesy of Los Mochis)

Los Mochis London City offers a menu led by ex-Nobu Executive Chef Leonard Tanyag, which includes a variety of showstopper dishes such as ‘Make your own tacos with King Crab Legs and Wagyu Grade 5 Tomahawk Steaks’ or the infamous Truffle Guacamole on Crispy Rice. At the sushi bar, we highly recommend trying the Spicy Hiramasa Maki. The team also offers a technical tree-nut, gluten-free menu, and vegetarian dishes that are also vegan by design. Be sure not to miss the extensive cocktail list or the wine and sake sommelier.

Los Mochis London City is located at 100 Liverpool St, London