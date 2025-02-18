First a fishmonger then a restaurant, how Applebee’s became a Borough Market staple
In line with the London seafood restaurant’s 25th anniversary, Applebee’s is reopening with a new menu and a new look courtesy of design studio A-nrd
Joy and Graham Applebee are among the longest-serving traders at Borough Market, London, having founded their fresh fish stall in December 1999, before expanding into a restaurant seven years later. Their son Jack, who took over as CEO in 2015, along with his two brothers, is marking Applebee’s 25th anniversary by reopening after a redesign of the space and a menu revamp.
Wallpaper* dines at Applebee’s
The mood: seafood and eat it
Jack tasked interiors studio A-nrd, which most recently designed Santiago Lastra’s Fonda, with reflecting the journey of the restaurant’s produce from sea to plate. Seafood is whisked off a fresh fish counter before being licked by the flames of a bespoke live-fire grill – built by British Metal Craft in nearby Bermondsey – while counter seating surrounding an open kitchen provides guests with a bird’s-eye view of their meal being cooked. Come in fine weather and a refreshed alfresco area might almost make you think you’re in Brixham, not Borough.
‘At 25 years old, Applebee’s is one of the oldest restaurants in Borough Market, so we wanted the interior to feel transportive and immersive, in the sense that it feels truly part of the fabric of the market,’ say Alessio Nardi and Lukas Persakovas, co-founders of A-nrd. ‘We incorporated design details from the market façade into the oak trim around the base of the open counter that overlooks the live-fire grill and, of course, [this] being a seafood restaurant, it was only right to showcase the catch of the day.’
The food: sustainably sourced catch of the day
Executive chef Frankie van Loo was, until recently, head chef at Jason Atherton’s Michelin-starred City Social. Applebee’s will find him in a more informal mood, though no less thoughtful, with weekly changing menus of sustainable British seafood dictated by the seasons and whatever is landed each morning by the dayboats from Devon and Cornwall. Star billing goes to Dover sole, dry-aged in the restaurant’s Himalayan pink salt chamber to ensure the perfect crispy skin when it hits the grill, paired with brown shrimp and lemon butter. Side orders of coastal greens, from sea-vegetable foraging specialists in Cornwall, are just as carefully sourced.
Applebee’s is located at 5 Stoney St, London SE1 9AA, United Kingdom; applebeesfish.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ben McCormack is a London-based restaurant journalist with over 25 years’ experience of writing. He has been the restaurant expert for Telegraph Luxury since 2013, for which he was shortlisted in the Restaurant Writer category at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards. He is a regular contributor to the Evening Standard, Food and Travel and Decanter. He lives in west London with his partner and lockdown cockapoo.
-
Hermès’ new Florence store is a haven of sophisticated design
The Renaissance building on Via degli Strozzi boasts interiors by architect Denis Montel of RDAI, bespoke furniture pieces and an expansive collection of artwork
By Nick Vinson Published
-
The new OnePlus Watch 3 is a tough but stylish Android timepiece with added smarts
The Google-powered OnePlus Watch 3 is an elegant smartwatch with endurance, style and the latest sensor technology
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Chopard rethinks the cube in a new high jewellery collection
New Chopard high jewellery turns a signature house motif into a glittering marriage of light and form. Enter the ‘Ice Cube’ collection
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Mayfair restaurant Silva is a dainty ode to the Mediterranean
Envisioned by Studio Wren, Silva is a dynamic, textural restaurant that reflects nature’s rhythms through its cuisine and design
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Peek inside Heathrow’s new VIP terminal: exclusive travel from door to departure
The Windsor is Heathrow’s newly refurbished private terminal boasting a private gallery, cuisine from a Michelin-starred chef, and butler and chauffeur services
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Night at the museum: the best art hotels to book now
Sleep amid surrealists at London’s Broadwick Soho, or wake up to contemporary favourites at New Hotel in Athens – indulge in an immersive art hotel experience
By Dalya Benor Published
-
London’s Piraña restaurant combines Japanese-Peruvian fusion with lavishly moody surrounds
Piraña restaurant wraps a delicious Japanese-Peruvian fusion menu in an alluringly moody atmosphere in central London’s Mayfair
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Wallpaper* checks in at Park Hyatt London River Thames: ‘Luxury meets the skyline’
Tour the long-awaited debut of the Park Hyatt brand in the UK, soaring within a KPF-designed sleek glass tower in Nine Elms
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Dinner and doilies: Bar Valette is an homage to intimate, yet unfussy dining
Founder of The Clove Club, opens Bar Valette, a new London restaurant where comfort is king, and its thick chocolate mousse might be its showstopper
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Claridge’s Bakery is set to open this summer
Claridge’s, London’s grand dame of hotels, announces the opening of its very own bakery, led by British baker Richard Hart
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
The rise of listening bars in London: where to drink to the vinyl revival
Drinks expert Neil Ridley – also an audiophile and vinyl junkie – explores the growing trend for high-end listening bars in London and shares his favourite spots
By Neil Ridley Published