A European-style café opens next to London’s Saatchi Gallery
Designed by Dion & Arles, Cafe Linea serves fresh pâtisseries, global dishes and sparkling wines in a stunning Grade II-listed setting
It’s been a good year for art gallery-adjacent eating in London and the South East: Locatelli at the National Gallery, Setlist at Somerset House, and Coquina at Hastings Contemporary. Now, the Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea is getting an independent new neighbour in the form of Cafe Linea. It’s the first solo project from hospitality veterans and husband-and-wife founders Greg and Felicity Godik, who have taken inspiration from the arcade cafés of continental Europe – here transplanted to Grade II-listed premises on the corner of Duke of York Square.
Wallpaper* dines at Cafe Linea, London
The mood: a grand garden party
Paris-based interior designers Dion & Arles – who worked on Chiltern Firehouse’s Louie restaurant and 1 Hotel Mayfair’s Dovetale – know a thing or two about restaurants that are just as pleasant to spend time in both indoors and out. By day, natural light floods through the arched windows, illuminating the 19th-century interior with its vaulted ceilings and arched alcoves; by night, the neo-classical proportions are softened by candlelight. Out on the terrace, it’s all about green, beige and rattan.
‘The project sought to create a soft conversation with strong architectural characteristics,’ explains Florence Arles. ‘We took inspiration from architect Charles Voysey, among others, while the tabletops are inspired by English ceramist Clarice Cliff. We used and played with established codes, introducing cast-iron furniture and elements from Italian pergolas alongside Arts and Crafts aesthetics and a softly contrasting colour palette.’
The food: continental breakfasts, global lunches and dinners
Continental cafés are the inspiration, and Cafe Linea does a mean continental-style breakfast. Pâtisseries are made fresh each day in the on-site bakery to accompany a cup of artisan coffee, while savoury allumettes (puff pastry sticks) filled with ham, cheese and miso are also on offer. Later in the day, the à la carte menu reflects the global influences of well-travelled Argentine chef Carolina Ferpozzi: expect anything from ricotta dumplings with mushrooms to a curried chicken pie to share. The old-world wine list, meanwhile, leans towards sweet and sparkling wines to complement the pastry offerings.
Cafe Linea is located at 90, Duke of York Square, London SW3 4LY, UK.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Ben McCormack is a London-based restaurant journalist with over 25 years’ experience of writing. He has been the restaurant expert for Telegraph Luxury since 2013, for which he was shortlisted in the Restaurant Writer category at the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards. He is a regular contributor to the Evening Standard, Food and Travel and Decanter. He lives in west London with his partner and lockdown cockapoo.
-
Home is where Beethoven Market is – a joyful Italian restaurant in LA’s Mar Vista
In Mar Vista, a historic space is reborn as a modern-day gathering spot, an Italian-infused restaurant where rotisserie chicken, handmade pasta and tableside tiramisu welcome you like family
-
This Canadian house is a precise domestic composition perched on the Nova Scotian coast
Bishop McDowell completed a new Canadian house overlooking the Atlantic, using minimal details and traditional forms to create a refined family home
-
‘With a small gesture of buying a postcard, we all become copyists’: the Louvre’s celebration of copying speaks to human nature
Contemporary artists are invited to copy works from the Louvre in a celebration of the copyist’s art, a collaboration with Centre Pompidou-Metz
-
Ready to unplug? Sign up for this digital detox retreat in Cornwall
Offline escape provider Unplugged has partnered with Cabilla Cornwall to offer a phone-free, nature-immersive group experience on Bodmin Moor
-
Anya Hindmarch’s Ice Cream Project is London’s tastiest (and weirdest) summer tradition
The cult pop-up has returned, transforming a Belgravia corner into a sleek, steel-clad shrine to British pantry nostalgia
-
The best bars in London for bartending greatness
From chic hotel cocktail classics to game-changing flavour combinations, our resident drinks correspondent, Neil Ridley, explores ten of the best bars in London
-
NoMad London’s new restaurant fast-tracks you to New York’s jazz age
Martin Brudnizki Design Studio conjures up old-world glamour at Twenty8 NoMad, where the menu features nearly as many martini variations as main courses
-
Italian-Japanese fusion’s a joy at east London’s Osteria Angelina
A Victorian warehouse in Spitalfields has been given a slick modern makeover to house a unique Italian-Japanese restaurant
-
This Hackney bar is reviving London’s legacy of lesbian spaces
Designed by Studio Popelo and Wet Studio, La Camionera emerges as a vital sanctuary for London’s FLINTA* community, honouring it right down to the details
-
Time-travel to the golden age of the cruise ship at Sea Containers London
The South Bank hotel celebrates its tenth anniversary with four new suites inspired by period cabin design, from Edwardian elegance to 1980s glamour
-
Twin Peaks’ Double R Diner is coming to London (for a day)
Mubi marks Twin Peaks’ 35th anniversary with pop-up diner and streaming release