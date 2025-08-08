Harry Nuriev is a romantic, albeit a thoroughly contemporary one. And in his form of ‘modern romanticism’, he’s developed a singular design language of his own. He calls it transformism, a philosophy rooted in rethinking and reshaping the past to define the cultural zeitgeist of today. A stark, industrial aesthetic often typifies his work, but beneath the surface lies a deep preoccupation with human intention: the decisions, gestures and material choices that direct how we inhabit places.

(Image credit: Photography by Marcus MJ from Good Brew Inc)

Since launching Crosby Studios in 2014, the New York- and Paris-based artist, architect and interior designer has steadily built a creative practice and cultural platform spanning numerous disciplines – including art direction, consultancy, and fashion retail. The company’s global portfolio now includes more than 30 projects for clients such as Balenciaga, Baccarat, and Delta Air Lines. More recently, the ever-evolving hospitality industry has taken hold of Nuriev’s already busy schedule.

‘I’m fascinated by the idea of creating locations that transcend the private realm. It’s fun to design ‘living spaces’ for hundreds of people you don’t know’ Harry Nuriev

In 2021, Crosby Studios unveiled a pop-up café at Dover Street Market in Paris, bathed in Yves Klein blue. By 2024, it was behind the sultry interiors of David Lynch’s Silencio outpost in New York. ‘I’m fascinated by the idea of creating locations that transcend the private realm of our homes, retaining that same intimacy while opening up to a wider community. It’s fun to design “living spaces” for hundreds of people you don’t know,’ Nuriev tells Wallpaper*.

Modern romanticism meets industrial edge at Noisy Oyster

(Image credit: Photography by Cédrine Scheidig for Wallpaper*)

The latest project to emerge from this ethos is Noisy Oyster, a futuristic 50-cover seafood bistro in east London commissioned by Madina Kazhimova and Anna Dolgushina (the duo behind Soho’s Firebird), who describe it as ‘stylish, upbeat and a little rowdy’. ‘After we discovered a We Are Ona pop-up in Paris designed by Harry, we knew we wanted to collaborate with him to bring the restaurant’s interior to life,’ explain Kazhimova and Dolgushina.

First impressions are intentionally raw: columns wrapped in cables, exposed ceilings, and paving slab floors. ‘I was inspired by the idea of a work in progress – developing something that looks like a construction site and proving it can be beautiful,’ says Nuriev. For the versatile creative, utilitarian materials carry deeper meaning: wires symbolise connection, while scaffolding represents protection.

(Image credit: Photography by Cédrine Scheidig for Wallpaper*)

(Image credit: Photography by Cédrine Scheidig for Wallpaper*)

The colour palette is bare and reflective, adding a sense of continuity throughout the restaurant. A large stainless steel-clad bar and metal seating anchor the site, while brick walls are partially draped with soft fabrics, casting gentle shadows across the room. Bringing a snazzy edge is a custom loudspeaker system by Friendly Pressure, paired with a monochromatic table tennis table on the venue’s al fresco terrace. ‘My favourite projects are those that open their doors to a whole community,’ says Nuriev.

The restaurant’s bathroom continues the immersive, art installation-like feel of the restaurant. Accessed through PVC strip curtains, the space features tiled walls with intentional gaps, juxtaposed with visible ridges of thinset mortar. ‘I pursued this idea of things having no specific beginning or end,’ adds Nuriev. ‘It’s a way of expressing the uncertainty of where we are in time right now.’

(Image credit: Photography by Cédrine Scheidig for Wallpaper*)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Noisy Oyster)

Noisy Oyster’s menu is similarly minimal. Head chef Alfie Bahnan brings a product-first approach rooted in Mediterranean simplicity and seasonality. Freshly shucked oysters sourced from Ireland’s west coast are, needless to say, the main event, while standout small plates include the sweet maritozzo with caviar or the lemony stracciatella and anchovies bruschetta. Though seafood leads the mains, the Spaghetti alla Nerano offers a comforting surprise. Not to be missed are the mini martinis, namely, the gin-based Oyster and the tequila-fueled Agave.

Noisy Oyster is located at 2, Nicholls Clarke Yard, London E1 6SH, UK.

A version of this story appears in the September 2025 Style Issue of Wallpaper* , available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today