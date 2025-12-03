Follow the white rabbit to London’s first Korean matcha house

South Korean tea entrepreneur Sooji Im, known for her former Exmouth Market tea house Be-oom, has dreamt up an Alice in Wonderland story of sorts in the heart of London's Covent Garden. In her version, when the white rabbit slips under the hedge, it doesn’t tumble into chaos but into a distinguishibly luscious matcha house.

Tokkia – which translates to ‘Hey bunny’ in Korean – is set to become the first luxury Korean matcha house in British soil. Its intimate, grounded atmosphere was designed by Joe Stephenson and Toby Edwards of local studio Stephenson Edwards, working with British architect Jack Holloway. The trio sought to conjure a modern burrow-like environment, while the charming brand logo (inspired by Im’s rabbit, Hazelnut) is down to Stephenson Edwards (which also created the characters that adorn the cartons of plant-based coffee-product brand Minor Figures).

A hand-painted timber sign sets a homespun tone at the entrance, drawing customers into a composed interior of lightly lime-washed walls and terrazzo-toned tiled matcha-making stations and flooring. The space unfolds in a restrained palette of natural textures, where staff in sage-green jackets whisk matcha drinks. In South Korea, matcha is known as malcha, which means ‘powdered tea’, and dates back to the Goryeo Dynasty.

‘We wanted it to be fun and joyful, earthy and lush. We hope the bunny element makes people smile,’ Im says as we preview the space, which is already drawing in curious passersby. Before moving into what she calls the ‘healing universe of tea’ six years ago, Incheon-born Im worked in project finance after graduating from the London School of Economics; now, she sources all her matcha herself from Hadong, said to be the birthplace of Korean tea, and Jeju Island, where the subtropical climate creates vividly coloured leaves. While Japanese matcha tends to be rich, umami and ceremonial, Korean matcha, she explains, is ‘softer and nuttier, with subtle toasted undertones’.

Nature appears directly in a ceiling-mounted floral installation by Yinari and Cosmos & Plums. Flowers are threaded with traditional Korean straw rope (geumjul), typically hung to protect a household and often introduced at the birth of a child. Bangjja Yugi bronze teaware (spoons and teapots) – made using a centuries-old Korean metalworking method historically reserved for nobility – sits alongside rich-toned ceramics by local brand San San.

The menu is pared back but focused. The Long Matcha offers a clean, precise expression (hot or cold), while the Matcha Latte introduces creaminess. Sparkling Matcha is bright and refreshing; the Hojicha Latte – made from roasted green tea ground to a toasty powder – brings warmth and depth. Winter specials include the spiced Persimmon Cinnamon Matcha Iced Latte and the comforting Hoji Peanut Latte.

‘Persimmon is a very special fruit for me. My previous business sold persimmon tea, and it was one of our best sellers,’ Im says. ‘It’s an autumn fruit in Korea; the leaves are harvested in May and the fruit in October. The farmer I work with dries them and sends them to my parents.’

To accompany the drinks, a trio of golden Korean salt breads (sogeum ppang) reflect the flavours: the sweet-savoury Classic Saltbread; the indulgent Matcha Cream Saltbread with matcha white-chocolate ganache; and the caramel-leaning Hojicha Cream Saltbread. Retail exclusives will also be available, including a matcha set launching in early 2026.

Tokkia opens on 4 December at 3 Monmouth St, London WC2H 9DA, United Kingdom.