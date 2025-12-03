A local’s guide to Miami by gallerist Nina Johnson

When Nina Johnson founded her eponymous gallery in 2007, she set out to serve Miami’s contemporary art community while engaging an international audience. Now, as Art Basel Miami Beach 2025 (running 5-7 December, with preview days on 3 and 4 December) gets started, the gallery is making its debut at the fair, presenting a selection of artists who have shaped its trajectory over the years. Works by Anna Betbeze, Rochelle Feinstein, Dara Friedman, Patrick Dean Hubbell, Emmett Moore, George Nelson Preston, Nathlie Provosty and Katie Stout will be shown at Booth D20.

Alongside its presence at the fair, the gallery is rolling out a vibrant programme on-site at its own base (in the Little Haiti neighbourhood): ‘Acid Bath House’, curated by Jarrett Earnest; ‘Star People’, a solo show by Dara Friedman; and ‘Neon Sun’, a suite of outdoor works by Emmett Moore. Johnson’s gallery may be a first-timer at Art Basel, but Miami is her native ground. ‘Having grown up here, it’s been extraordinary to see how much has changed over the years; the architecture, the museums and of course the art scene have all blossomed into world-class destinations,’ she tells Wallpaper*.

She also points to the city’s intimate entanglement with nature – its beauty and its volatility. ‘We feel it every day, whether through a stunning neon sunset or a torrential tropical downpour, we are always reminded of how small we are in the larger scope of nature.’ Here, she shares her essential Miami haunts for Art Basel week and beyond.

What to see and do in Miami, Nina Johnson’s tips

What to do

MOCA North Miami

Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (Image credit: Courtesy of Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami)

‘Head to the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, for “Hiba Schahbaz: The Garden”, a sweeping 15-year survey of the Karachi-born, Brooklyn-based artist. Blending Indo-Persian miniature traditions with lush large-scale works, the exhibition transforms the idea of a paradise garden into an immersive exploration of nature, myth, and femininity.’

MOCA North Miami is located at 770 NE 125th St, North Miami, FL 33161, United States.

Nina Johnson

Lizzi Yin Yang (polished aluminum, wool felt, brass, ceramic), 2025, by Dara Friedman (Image credit: Courtesy of Nina Johnson and the artist)

‘There is a brunch happening at my gallery on 6 December 2025, featuring German artist Dara Friedman with her daughters, Violet and Cherry Handforth, alongside Julia Trotta, founder of nonprofit organisation Artists and Mothers, which provides childcare grants to artist mothers.’

Nina Johnson is located at 6315 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33150, United States.

Pérez Art Museum Miami

Pérez Art Museum Miami (Image credit: Photography by Iwan Baan. Courtesy of Pérez Art Museum Miami)

‘The Pérez Art Museum Miami recently reimagined its permanent collection galleries to highlight new perspectives on Latin American, Caribbean, and African diasporic art. The refreshed presentation features work by Eamon Ore-Giron (acquired from us), among others, reflecting the museum’s ongoing dialogue between Miami’s cultural landscape and the global contemporary art scene.’

Pérez Art Museum Miami is located at 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, United States.

Zey Zey

Zey Zey (Image credit: Courtesy of Zey Zey)

‘Zey Zey is a locals’ favourite, an outdoor bar and music venue with a range of spaces and a mix of music depending on the night.′

Zey Zey is located at 353 NE 61st St, Miami, FL 33137, United States.

Where to eat and drink

Caracas Bakery

Caracas Bakery (Image credit: Courtesy of Caracas Bakery)

‘This is my go-to for breakfast on the Miami side of town; their cachitos (a traditional Venezuelan pastry with a savoury filling) are the perfect hangover cure!’

Caracas Bakery is located at 7283 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138, United States.

The Cleat

The Cleat (Image credit: Courtesy of The Cleat)

‘My favourite spot for a sunset cocktail that feels undeniably Miami. I always get a piña colada; it’s a great way to end the week after a busy Art Basel.′

The Cleat is located at No Name Harbour, 1200 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne, FL 33149, United States.

Sunny’s Steakhouse

Sunny’s Steakhouse (Image credit: Photography by Michael Pisarri. Courtesy of Sunny’s Steakhouse)

‘Sunny’s is a Little River fixture with a menu built on simple, well-executed staples like handmade pastas and wood-fired steaks. The space has an easy warmth that keeps the energy relaxed, even on a busy night.’

Sunny’s Steakhouse is located at 7357 NW Miami Ct, Miami, FL 33150, United States.

Twist

Twist (Image credit: Courtesy of Twist)

‘A classic and, in my opinion, a last bastion of freedom in an increasingly oppressive state. The club often has no cover, and each room has a theme for different types of dancing; it’s been this way for decades. If you need to shake your bones well into the early morning, this is your place!’

Twist is located at 057 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, United States.

Where to shop

Éliou

(Image credit: Courtesy of Éliou)

‘Éliou is a homegrown gem! This local brand started small and has become a favourite of celebs the world over. We are lucky to have them just a few blocks from the gallery. If you need a gift (for yourself) or others, this is where to go!’

Éliou is located at 160 NW 73rd St, Miami, FL 33150, United States.

UmaLu Vintage

(Image credit: Courtesy of UmaLu Vintage)

‘If you’re looking for those 1990s or early aughts gems, this is the spot for you.’

UmaLu Vintage is located at 7648 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138, United States.

Vara

(Image credit: Courtesy of Vara)

‘For all your vintage needs, Vara is a highly curated, multi-brand boutique on the Miami River. My husband and I make it a must-stop before any big event; I recently picked up a gorgeous Mugler skirt suit and some Courrèges sunnies.’

Vara is located at 210 NW 8th Ave, Miami, FL 33128, United States.