Miami is the very definition of a hotspot – a torrid playground of sun-dappled beaches, vibrant culture and high-octane nightlife. The streets, lined with art deco façades and swaying palms, set the scene, while the dynamic neighbourhoods – from South Beach to Wynwood – pulse with creative energy.

The jam-packed social events calendar fuels Miami’s non-stop buzz. Art Basel Miami Beach , the annual contemporary art fair, is essentially the Super Bowl for lovers of art and a good party. Held the same week in early December, Design Miami brings even more aesthetic attention and excitement to the South Florida city.

After a day of design shopping or sunbathing and a night of gallery hopping, see-and-be-seen dinners, cocktails or clubbing, travellers need a place to crash (or keep the good times going). The best hotels in Miami are more than just a retreat; each one is distinctive, overflowing with artful touches and bursting with personality. From the opulent to minimalist to the avant-garde, the city’s line-up of design-centric stays offers an immersive lens through which to explore the scene, kick back by the pool and, yes, eventually retire to a really chic room.

The best hotels in Miami

1 Hotel South Beach

(Image credit: Courtesy 1 Hotel South Beach)

Exuding quiet luxury with its natural palette and organic blend of raw stone and reclaimed wood, 1 Hotel South Beach manages a hat-trick of sexy, serene and eco-conscious. A swish South Beach refuge that fuses style with substance and sustainability, its ethos and aesthetics are perfectly aligned. Tactile accents punctuate the 425 breezy coastal rooms and the Bamford Wellness Spa. The airy interiors are complemented by a chic rooftop pool and a 300ft cascading green exterior wall composed of 12,000 local plant species. The culinary offerings cement the hotel's eco commitment, with seasonally driven dishes served at the restaurants and bars.

1 Hotel South Beach is located at 2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

The Betsy Hotel

(Image credit: The Betsy Hotel)

Creativity courses through The Betsy Hotel. Visionary architect L Murray Dixon’s singular example of Florida Georgian architecture sits proudly along Ocean Drive, commanding attention. As part of a 2016 expansion, Henry Hohauser’s adjacent art deco gem was brought into the fold. The two wings – now connected by the egg-shaped 'Betsy Orb' – each bear the name of their respective architect. Literature, art and music are woven into the residential design tapestry, curated by Diamante Pedersoli and Carmelina Santoro. Guests can expect walnut bookshelves filled with diverse tomes in the library, live jazz at the convivial Piano Bar, walls that double as galleries and Fortuny chandeliers adorning the lobby.

The Betsy Hotel is located at 1440 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Esmé Miami Beach

(Image credit: Courtesy Esmé Miami Beach)

Esmé Miami Beach comprises a series of interconnected buildings on Española Way that were originally built by developer NBT Roney in the 1920s. Then known as the Spanish Village, it got its start as a bohemian artist's colony. The Spanish-Mediterranean revival complex received a modern makeover a few years back, emerging as a boutique hotel. The interiors by Jessica Schuster Design, in collaboration with Infinite Hospitality, layer jewel tones, rich mahogany furniture and gold in a nod to the property’s Jazz Age roots. There’s plenty to appreciate from a contemporary perspective – including a rooftop with chequered tiles, a heated saltwater pool and striped cabanas.

Esmé Miami Beach is located at 1438 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Faena Miami Beach

(Image credit: Nik Koenig)

Whereas many of its contemporaries lean toward restrained minimalism, Faena Miami Beach shines that much brighter with its theatrical, unapologetically maximalist sensibility (a trademark of the portfolio, which now includes a flashy new sister property in New York City ). With creative visionary and hotelier Alan Faena at the helm – and input from Baz Luhrmann and his award-winning costume designer wife Catherine Martin – it makes a cinematic statement with red velvet, enormous gold columns and vivid, large-scale murals. Damien Hirst’s 3m-tall gilded mammoth skeleton takes centre stage, but performance extends beyond the setting, with cabaret, live shows, and music in the theatre and bar.

Faena Miami Beach is located at 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

(Image credit: Courtesy Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club)

In an area filled with frivolity and flashing lights, Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club , nestled between Miami Beach and Bal Harbour, maintains an air of reliable luxury. Originally envisioned by architect Russell Pancoast and opened in 1930, the social club hosted a roster of luminaries – from Frank Sinatra to Elizabeth Taylor. Though the storied destination underwent a modernist expansion by Richard Meier, this beachfront respite retains all of its historic charm. After waking up in one of its 77 tranquil rooms, suites and bungalows with interiors by Joseph Dirand, you can choose to lounge around palm-fringed patios, retreat to the historic clubhouse, float in one of three swimming pools, dine in Thomas Keller's Michelin-starred restaurant, or simply enjoy a vast swath of cabana-dotted coastline.

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club is located at 9011 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL 33154

The Goodtime Hotel

(Image credit: Courtesy the Goodtime Hotel)

Celebrating Miami’s art deco legacy, 1950s glamour and party-centric present, The Goodtime Hotel – from musician and fashion designer Pharrell Williams and Miami hospitality mogul David Grutman – is all about having a good time (and capturing Instagram content). Stretching an entire block of Washington Avenue in South Beach, the 266-key hotel, with interiors by Ken Fulk, pops with pastels, tropical motifs and playful touches. The 30,000 sq ft pool club is decked out with pink scalloped cabanas and hosts weekend parties fuelled by stiff drinks and DJ sets. The whimsy and retro cool extend to the compact yet cheerful rooms, featuring striped linens, rotary phones and whimsical custom curtains.

The Goodtime Hotel is located at 601 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Hotel Greystone

(Image credit: Courtesy Hotel Greystone)

Like many of the art deco edifices in South Beach, Hotel Greystone was originally built in 1939 by Henry Hohauser. Architecture firm Shulman + Associates spearheaded the extensive restoration. Design firm Bowen Holly modelled the interiors to match the lively, colourful character of Miami, but pulled from a palette of soft hues to create an adults-only oasis that provides a break from the buzz of Collins Avenue. The lobby pairs cream tones and lush greenery. The 91 minimally minded rooms feel refreshingly calm, courtesy of a monochrome palette, wooden headboards and woven carpets. And did we mention the cocktail bar?

Hotel Greystone is located at 1920 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Mayfair House Hotel & Garden

(Image credit: Will Pryce)

Situated in Coconut Grove, Mayfair House Hotel & Garden provides a lush departure from flashy South Beach resorts. Originally designed by influential Miami architect Kenneth Treister in 1985, the property was refreshed by New York-based studio Goodrich, preserving its spirit with copper details, mosaics, stained glass and hand-carved wood. Each room is individually decorated, following a scheme of emerald tones and warm wood finishes that stretch into the restaurant, Mayfair Grill. Secluded, leafy and deeply creative, it’s a verdant oasis for dreamers who appreciate an urban refuge where nature stirs the soul and art is key.

Mayfair House Hotel & Garden is located at 3000 Florida Ave, Miami, FL 33133

The Miami Beach Edition

(Image credit: Courtesy the Miami Beach EDITION)

With its distinguishing modern façade and pristine, white interiors, The Miami Beach Edition channels Mid-Beach minimalism. Overhauled by Ian Schrager, the 1925-built urban resort seduces with its high ceilings, subtle tropical undertones and heritage details – Carrara marble floors and gold mosaic columns in the lobby, a plaster gesso chandelier and walnut millwork in the grand oval dining room. Plants bring life into the communal spaces, echoing the lush landscaped gardens. The 294 sleek rooms are warmed with oak panelling. There are two swimming pools, a large spa and a beach club, plus a basement entertainment zone with a bowling alley and – yes – an ice rink.

The Miami Beach Edition is located at 2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

The Moore Miami

(Image credit: Courtesy the Moore Miami)

The Moore Miami is an aesthetically pleasing, art-centric, multi-use hangout in the Design District. Developed during Florida’s 1920s land boom by David P Davis, the former furniture showroom and warehouse now houses a ground-floor restaurant tucked beneath a pliant-web installation by Zaha Hadid that spans the four-storey interior arcade, a members’ club, a co-working space and a boutique hotel concept. Designed by Studio Collective in collaboration with Icrave, the 13 residential-style suites showcase furnishings from emerging brands such as Dallas-based Mous and Brazil’s Sossego. Surprises include a decorated UV-lit elevator, a speakeasy and a karaoke room featuring a custom mural by Japanese painter Ryota Unno.

The Moore Miami is located at 4040 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

Mr C Miami – Coconut Grove

(Image credit: Courtesy Mr. C Miami - Coconut Grove)

Mr C Miami – Coconut Grove is backed by an all-star talent roster. It’s owned by Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani (yes, the Venetian family behind the global restaurant and hotel empire). Renowned architecture firm Arquitectonica designed the building from the ground up. As for the interiors, they're a blend of European sophistication and South Florida flair. Martin Brudnizki reinterprets the typical nautical theme into yacht-ready style that flows through a sea of blue and white, midcentury lacquered wood, maritime fixtures and sailboat photographs. Bringing a taste of Italy to South Florida, the rooftop restaurant, Bellini, is an upscale spot for carpaccio, baked tagliolini and refreshing mandarin cocktails.

Mr C Miami – Coconut Grove is located at 2988 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

The Setai Miami Beach

(Image credit: Courtesy the Setai)

Snowbirds who appreciate polished design, high-thread-count sheets and a prime Collins Avenue location regularly return to The Setai, Miami Beach. Previously known as the Dempsey-Vanderbilt Hotel, the property – designed by renowned architect Henry Hohauser – was opened by heavyweight champion Jack Dempsey in 1937. Its sleek, East-meets-West second act, headed up by Jean-Michel Gathy, leans into the building’s art deco legacy while layering in rich Asian influences – from Shanghai brick flooring and Burmese teak to Chinese-mythology animal statues in the courtyard and Lee Jung-Woong’s bold Brush artwork series. The new Japanese restaurant continues the theme with a mosaic crane, a hand-painted gold-foiled glass mural and temple-inspired ceilings.

The Setai, Miami Beach is located at 2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

The Shelborne by Proper

(Image credit: The Ingalls)

The Shelborne, originally conceived by Igor Polevitzky and Thomas Triplett Russell, with a later expansion by Morris Lapidus, has sat at the corner of 18th Street and Collins Avenue since 1940. California-based Proper Hospitality and ADC Atelier gave the Ocean Drive stalwart $100-million refresh, infusing the art deco landmark with contemporary, sun-dappled warmth and sophistication. The highly anticipated revival captures the chic, palm-trees-swaying-in-the-breeze cadence of Miami (a welcome departure from neon lights). Emblematic midcentury elements, such as the historic façade, remain intact. The lounger-studded pool, earth-toned rooms, flora-filled bar and convivial social scene amp up the cool factor.

The Shelborne by Proper is located at 1801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Soho Beach House Miami

(Image credit: Patrick Biller)

A surprising mash-up of classic Miami zest and cross-pond sophistication, Soho Beach House Miami occupies a 1940s art deco tower on Collins Avenue. Wood-panelled and vintage tiled corridors lead to a slender lap pool flanked by high-gloss day beds. The ocean-view rooftop terrace supplies another spot for swimming and sipping. Antique furniture and retro accents add character to the 49 guest rooms, while walls are adorned with artworks by local and international talents alike. It’s a buzzy affair – from the trellis-lined perimeters courtyard at signature Italian restaurant Cecconi’s to the beach bar.

Soho Beach House Miami is located at 4385 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140