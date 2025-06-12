There’s something oddly satisfying about watching well-known hotels evolve. On London’s South Bank, Sea Containers is doing just that, marking its tenth year with the addition of four new suites. Set within the iconic 1978 Sea Containers House – originally designed by Warren Platner and later home to the Mondrian Hotel – the building was taken over by Lore Group in 2019, also behind Pulitzer Amsterdam and Riggs in Washington, DC.

Sail through the decades at Sea Containers London

(Image credit: Courtesy of Lore Group)

Nodding to the building’s maritime past, Lore Group’s in-house creative director Jacu Strauss designed the new suites with his usual narrative-led approach, drawing on transatlantic travel through the decades. Each suite takes cues from, and is named after, a different design period in cabin history: Edwardian, Art Deco, Mid-century, and – a reference to 1980s maximalism – ‘Dynasty’. To give each space an authentic feel, the team partnered with vintage furniture specialist Vinterior to track down pieces that suit the character of each theme.

The Edwardian Cabin Suite captures the early 1900s heyday of luxury transatlantic cruises (Image credit: Courtesy of Lore Group)

There’s a sense of theatre to staying in these suites, partly due to the thoughtful detailing throughout. From playful bathroom additions – a period painting here, a deep-sea diver sculpture there – to decorative objects that anchor each room in its chosen era, the nautical influence is always present without feeling heavy-handed.

All four new suites are located on the 15th floor, where you step out of the lift to a red-walled, red-carpeted corridor, and each suite's door – through the choice of hardware and adornment – hints at the design period that lies within.

The Art Deco Cabin Suite is host to statement vintage pieces (Image credit: Courtesy of Lore Group)

The Art Deco Cabin Suite bathroom (Image credit: Courtesy of Lore Group)

Each suite spans approximately 47 sq m, and features a generous living room with a kitchenette, a king-size bedroom, a marble bathroom with a separate powder room, and an additional toilet. Panoramic views over the River Thames complete the picture – ideal for taking in while you enjoy the included in-room champagne breakfast. You will also find a well-stocked minibar (including Laurent-Perrier and gourmet snacks), and can request tickets to the in-house Curzon cinema on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The Art Deco Cabin Suite living room (Image credit: Courtesy of Lore Group)

In the Art Deco Cabin Suite, glossy lacquer and burl wood nod to the streamlined elegance of the 1930s. Deep neutral tones and brass finishes reinforce the confident, structured look of the period.

The Edwardian Cabin Suite features standout vintage pieces, including a remarkable antique mahogany kidney desk. ‘We used a palette of rich greens and dark wood finishes, with traditional wall panelling and heavy textiles to evoke the formality and detail of early 20th-century interiors, with period artworks rounding off the space,’ notes the designer.

The Mid-Century Cabin Suite represents the late 1950s to 1960s era (Image credit: Courtesy of Lore Group)

The Mid-Century Cabin Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Lore Group)

The Mid-century Cabin Suite offers warm wood floors, soft pastel details, and the clean silhouettes of USM Haller furniture. Then there’s the Dynasty Cabin Suite, a bold embrace of 1980s-era maximalism, anchored by a reupholstered Maralunga sofa by Vico Magistretti. Here, mirrored surfaces, glass accents and flashes of gold channel the drama of the decade, all held together by a confident, saturated colour scheme.

Which era will you check into?

The Dynasty Cabin Suite emulates the style of the 1980s (Image credit: Courtesy of Lore Group)

Sea Containers London is located at 20 Upper Ground, London SE1 9PD, UK.