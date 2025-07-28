Swarovski Optik’s new Burnt Orange binoculars provide a crystal-clear view for budding birders
The Swarovski Optik NL Pure 42 Binoculars are now available in Burnt Orange, bringing a hint of autumnal elegance to these high-performance instruments
Swarovski Optik have a reputation for optical excellence, thanks to over 75 years’ experience building finely crafted lenses, binoculars, scopes and instruments that take advantage of their parent company’s expertise in crystal cutting and polishing.
One of the Austrian manufacturer’s flagship models is the NL Pure 42, a pair of binoculars that offers three levels of magnification – 8x42, 10x42 and 12x42 – along with an ergonomically designed form factor. Swarovski Optik has now launched the NL Pure 42 model in a new colour, Burnt Orange, a blend of natural, landscape inspired hues with something that’s vivid and easy to spot (as opposed to the other colour, a sober green).
Designed for low light performance, especially at dawn or dusk, the Tyrolean manufacturer points out that mountain terrain is a natural habitat for binocular users keen to spot wildlife or navigate during a trek.
Part of the appeal of Pure range is what Swarovski Optik calls ‘Swarovision’, a way of shaping the lenses so that clarity of image is preserved right up to the edge. For the highest level of magnification, there’s a useful forehead rest so you can everything steady and in focus.
Swarovski Optik NL Pure Series in Burnt Orange, £2,410 for 8x42, £2,450 for 10x42 and £2,490 for 12x42, SwarovskiOptik.com, @SwarovskiOptik_Outdoor
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
