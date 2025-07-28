Swarovski Optik’s new Burnt Orange binoculars provide a crystal-clear view for budding birders

Swarovski Optik have a reputation for optical excellence, thanks to over 75 years’ experience building finely crafted lenses, binoculars, scopes and instruments that take advantage of their parent company’s expertise in crystal cutting and polishing.

Swarovski Optik NL Pure 42 Binoculars in Burnt Orange (Image credit: Swarovski Optik)

One of the Austrian manufacturer’s flagship models is the NL Pure 42, a pair of binoculars that offers three levels of magnification – 8x42, 10x42 and 12x42 – along with an ergonomically designed form factor. Swarovski Optik has now launched the NL Pure 42 model in a new colour, Burnt Orange, a blend of natural, landscape inspired hues with something that’s vivid and easy to spot (as opposed to the other colour, a sober green).

Swarovski Optik NL Pure 42 Binoculars in Burnt Orange (Image credit: Swarovski Optik)

Designed for low light performance, especially at dawn or dusk, the Tyrolean manufacturer points out that mountain terrain is a natural habitat for binocular users keen to spot wildlife or navigate during a trek.

Part of the appeal of Pure range is what Swarovski Optik calls ‘Swarovision’, a way of shaping the lenses so that clarity of image is preserved right up to the edge. For the highest level of magnification, there’s a useful forehead rest so you can everything steady and in focus.

Swarovski Optik NL Pure 42 Binoculars in Burnt Orange (Image credit: Swarovski Optik)

Swarovski Optik NL Pure Series in Burnt Orange, £2,410 for 8x42, £2,450 for 10x42 and £2,490 for 12x42, SwarovskiOptik.com, @SwarovskiOptik_Outdoor

Swarovski Optik NL Pure 42 Binoculars in Burnt Orange (Image credit: Swarovski Optik)

