Women’s Fashion Week S/S 2026: what to expect
A jam-packed season of runway shows unfolds in New York, London, Milan and Paris this September – including a slew of notable debuts at fashion’s biggest houses
After what has felt like a moment of stasis in fashion as its heavyweight players reorient themselves after a stream of creative director departures and arrivals, this September will largely see things settle into place as new tenures begin. Most notably, Matthieu Blazy will make his debut at Chanel – a runway show which has had months of expectation and anticipation – and Jonathan Anderson will reveal his first womenswear collection for Dior after an acclaimed menswear debut in June. A slew of other designers will also make their opening gambits across the various fashion cities – among them Pierpaolo Piccioli at Balenciaga, Louise Trotter at Bottega Veneta, Dario Vitale at Versace and Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez at Loewe.
But there is plenty more to look out for in what promises to be a packed month of runway shows, presentations and off-schedule events – both New York and London feel like they have a new wave of energy (the latter down to the appointment of new British Fashion Council CEO Laura Weir who is promising a new chapter for London fashion), while Milan and Paris will have their usual line-up of blockbuster shows from fashion’s defining names. Here, ahead of its September start date, Wallpaper* presents a definitive cheat sheet for the S/S 2026 runway shows.
New York Fashion Week (11–16 September 2025)
After a somewhat sleepy February edition, New York Fashion Week returns this September with a busy – and slightly rejigged – schedule. Opening proceedings on Thursday is Michael Kors, seeing the perennial designer shift from his usual slot on the week’s closing day, while other banner shows include Veronica Leoni’s sophomore collection for Calvin Klein after a largely well-reviewed opening act this past February, Stuart Vevers’ latest Coach outing (the British designer was awarded an OBE last month), and Tory Burch, the latter seeking to continue a creative renaissance which has reinvigorated 2004-founded label in recent seasons.
Elsewhere, notable moments will include Nicholas Aburn’s debut as creative director of buzzy New York-based label Area (previously, he was a senior designer at Balenciaga Couture), the return of COS to New York Fashion Week (the brand showed in Brooklyn last September), and an on-schedule debut from LII (helmed by FIT graduate Zane Li, we recently spotlighted the label – which marries 1990s minimalism with moments of colour and play – as part of our Uprising column). Shows from Khaite, Eckhaus Latta, Collina Strada, Off-White, Fforme, Toteme, Luar and Diotima round out the week’s schedule.
London Fashion Week (18–22 September 2025)
London Fashion Week is in the midst of a renovation: at a recent summer party, new British Fashion Council CEO Laura Weir began to outline her vision for the institution, promising to ‘put designers at the heart, to make mentoring and business skills central to our offer and to ensure our funding models result in long-term impact for the British creative economy’. Initial policies include waiving London Fashion Week fees for designers showing this September, investing in getting international press to the event, and confirming new three-year funding for the BFC’s Newgen incubation programme – schemes which seek to bring back the jolt of creative energy for which London has long been known, and has felt missing in recent seasons.
September might be too early to judge Weir’s efforts, though a buzzy schedule of names – including a headline act from Burberry on the Monday evening – looks to be a strong starting point. Names to look out for include on-the-rise labels Chopova Lowena, Aaron Esh, Johanna Parv, Talia Byre, Ahluwalia and the latest class of Lulu Kennedy’s Fashion East, while more established names – including Roksanda, Erdem and Simone Rocha – complete the line-up, which unfolds over four days. Off the runway, Jonathan Anderson will host a special dinner to celebrate his newly invigorated vision for eponymous London-based label JW Anderson, which he previewed earlier this month as part of haute couture week in Paris.
‘Fashion is not just about shows and clothes, fashion gives us a preview of society’s next chapter,’ said Weir earlier this month. ‘It’s time to write a new story together.’
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Milan Fashion Week (23-29 September 2025)
While organising body Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana is yet to release this season’s schedule, Milan Fashion Week will be notable for two major debuts: Dario Vitale at Versace and Louise Trotter at Bottega Veneta. The former was the design and image director of Miu Miu before replacing Donatella Versace as creative director (she will remain as chief brand ambassador), while Trotter takes over from Matthieu Blazy, who will also make his debut this season at Chanel in Paris. Both will be much-anticipated.
Elsewhere, Silvia Venturini Fendi will oversee a co-ed Fendi collection after a lauded 100-year anniversary show earlier this year (she takes the role in the wake of the exit of Kim Jones), and Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani and Max Mara will all host no-doubt blockbuster shows. Former Balenciaga creative director Demna is also expected to tease his vision for Gucci before hosting his debut runway show for the Italian megabrand next February.
Paris Fashion Week (29 September-7 October 2025)
Paris Fashion Week continues to dominate the month with a nine-day schedule which features a slew of debuts, many of which are at the city’s heavyweight houses. These include Matthieu Blazy at Chanel (the former Bottega Veneta creative director will show at 8pm on Monday evening in a shift from the brand’s usual Tuesday slot), Jonathan Anderson at Dior (he hosted his menswear debut in June; this will mark his first womenswear collection) and Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez at Loewe (the founders of Proenza Schouler replace Anderson at the Spanish house). There will also be debuts from Pierpaolo Piccioli at Balenciaga, Miguel Castro at Mugler and Glenn Martens at Maison Margiela (this will mark his first ready-to-wear collection for the brand after an Artisanal show in July), while Haider Ackermann at Tom Ford, Sarah Burton at Givenchy and Michael Rider at Celine will all host their sophomore shows after debuts earlier this year.
Elsewhere, the Japanese contingent – among them Comme des Garçons, Issey Miyake, Junya Watanabe and Noir Kei Ninomiya – will show throughout the week (expect typically convention-defying designs from their respective designers), alongside a raft of emerging talent, from LVMH Prize winner Hodakova to Niccolò Pasqualetti, Vaquera and Meryll Rogge, who was recently announced as the creative director of Marni. Other high-profile shows will include Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Rick Owens, Miu Miu and Valentino, among many (many) more.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
The Calile Hotel is an urban resort reframing Brisbane
A seven-storey refuge in Fortitude Valley, The Calile Hotel bridges tropical retro with urban polish, elevating Brisbane’s hospitality landscape
-
Inside Brompton: a pioneering provider of folding bicycles for fifty years
Below the fold, we explore the history and ethos of Brompton Bicycles and take a tour of the bike maker’s London factory as it comes up on its half century
-
How design defined Audi: the brand celebrates 60 years with a collection of its greatest hits
A fleet of iconic Audis, the flowing lines of Frank Gehry’s architecture and the open roads of Northern Spain made for a design-rich experience