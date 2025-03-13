At Versace’s A/W 2025 runway show, held in Milan earlier this month, there were whispers that it was to be Donatella Versace’s last. This afternoon, the rumours have been confirmed: the indomitable Italian designer – one of fashion’s most recognisable and well-known figures – is to step away from her role as creative director at the house her brother Gianni Versace began in 1978.

She will be replaced by Dario Vitale, a former design director of Italian house Miu Miu, who was recently appointed by the brand. Donatella Versace will remain present, taking on the role of chief brand ambassador, honouring her embodiment of the house’s glamorous spirit (she will undertake red-carpet appearances, philanthropy, and will likely remain present at the house’s runway shows).

A look from the designer’s A/W 2025 runway show, which would be her last (Image credit: Courtesy of Versace)

‘It has been the greatest honour of my life to carry on my brother Gianni’s legacy,’ she said in statement, having taken over the creative direction of the house a year or so after the murder of Gianni in 1997 in Miami. ‘He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity.’

Under her direction, Versace has continued to be a major-league fashion player, mounting high-profile campaigns starring the likes of Madonna, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez (the latter made Donatella Versace’s plunging ‘jungle’ dress one of fashion’s most well-known looks after an appearance at the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000). Her runway shows have always dealt in spectacle, with pounding soundtracks and a phalanx of supermodels. One memorable show ended with a shimmering tableau of supers, among them Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen, in a S/S 2018 collection that marked two decades since Gianni’s death.

Dario Vitale, formerly of Miu Miu (Image credit: Photography by Stef Mitchell, courtesy of Versace)

Vitale, known to be one of Miuccia Prada’s secret weapons during his time at Miu Miu, rose up the ranks at the Milanese house following his arrival in 2010 (he left in January 2025). The new role is another example of a behind-the-scenes designer stepping into the spotlight – a way of hiring which has so far had mixed results (for all the success of Matthieu Blazy at Bottega Veneta, Sabato De Sarno’s recent exit from Gucci shows the risk of hiring names unknown outside the industry). That said, Vitale is widely regarded as an impressive talent.

‘I am truly honored to join Versace as the chief creative officer and to be a part of this special and powerful fashion luxury house created by Gianni and Donatella,’ he said today. ‘The house of Versace has a unique heritage that has spanned decades and has shaped the history of fashion. I want to express my sincere thank-you to Donatella for her trust in me, and for her tireless dedication to the extraordinary brand that Versace is today. It is a privilege to contribute to the future growth of Versace and its global impact through my vision, expertise and dedication.’

