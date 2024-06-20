Pulitzer Amsterdam’s whimsical new suites and a wellness space add to its canalside chic
In line with the city’s 750th anniversary, Pulitzer Amsterdam introduces two new Collector’s Suites, a three-storey Merchant Suite, and The Beauty House
Amsterdam never ceases to enamour South African-born designer Jacu Strauss, who upon being appointed creative director of the city’s leading hotel brand Pulitzer, moved to the Dutch capital for the entirety of Pulitzer Amsterdam’s 2016 redesign, sleeping a night in each mocked-up bedroom to feel out their unique character. Today, the hotel – which offers 225 rooms and suites across 25 restored 17th- and 18th-century canal houses – continues reinventing itself and finding new ways to celebrate Dutch heritage, all with Strauss (a Tom Dixon Studio alumnus) at the helm. Pulitzer Amsterdam’s newest chapter sees the debut of three new suites and a wellness space: the Flower Collector’s and the Porcelain Collector’s Suites, the three-storey, three-bedroomed Merchant Suite, and a wellness space, The Beauty House.
Tour Pulitzer Amsterdam’s latest additions
It was the Flower Collector’s Suite that marked the first of the four debuts back in March 2024. Described as ‘a tribute to the city’s rich history of flowers’, the new offering reimagines a 19th-century tulip trader’s home by blending traditional Dutch design, horticultural artwork and bespoke furniture. There’s an airy hallway entrance, a spacious double room and an elegant walk-through garden flooded with natural light. True to its name, the suite’s extensive living area features a freshly arranged seasonal bouquet, floral paintings, and a bespoke flower-inspired tableware collection in collaboration with Zoë de Givenchy, founder of the eponymous homeware label. Amsterdam’s renowned flower market is just a 20-minute walk away, providing further opportunity to revel in the city’s blooms.
Another new addition, the two-room Porcelain Collector’s Suite, features an eclectic display of locally sourced porcelain art. Similar to the Flower Collector’s Suite, it includes a separate living space with stunning city views, a spacious hallway and a peaceful king-size bedroom overlooking the canal. However, the real highlight is the sensational objets found within, which blend antique Delftware contours with modern interpretations of traditional porcelain.
Meanwhile, the Merchant Suite is a spacious three-story concept comprising a master bedroom with a private bathroom, two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, a generous study, a dining area and a separate kitchenette equipped with a wine fridge. The set-up, ideal for families or large groups, overlooks the Keizersgracht Canal and is just a four-minute walk from the fabled Anne Frank House. The suite retains the charm of the 400-year-old building it inhabits, featuring exposed beams, original windows and preserved corbels throughout.
In addition to the new suite offerings, Pulitzer Amsterdam has recently delved into the micro-wellness sector with the launch of The Beauty House: an exclusive and design-oriented space offering a wide range of services, including manicures, pedicures, facials, massages and hair styling treatments. With capacity for up to ten guests, the intimate sanctuary comprises a private treatment room, three beauty and hair studios and a separate social area. While the hotel has plans to feature various international practitioners for temporary residencies and events later in 2024, the space is currently busy promoting its exclusive partnership with the pioneering skincare brand 111SKIN.
Pulitzer Amsterdam is located at Prinsengracht 323, pulitzeramsterdam.com
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
