Pulitzer Amsterdam’s whimsical new suites and a wellness space add to its canalside chic

Amsterdam never ceases to enamour South African-born designer Jacu Strauss, who upon being appointed creative director of the city’s leading hotel brand Pulitzer, moved to the Dutch capital for the entirety of Pulitzer Amsterdam’s 2016 redesign, sleeping a night in each mocked-up bedroom to feel out their unique character. Today, the hotel – which offers 225 rooms and suites across 25 restored 17th- and 18th-century canal houses – continues reinventing itself and finding new ways to celebrate Dutch heritage, all with Strauss (a Tom Dixon Studio alumnus) at the helm. Pulitzer Amsterdam’s newest chapter sees the debut of three new suites and a wellness space: the Flower Collector’s and the Porcelain Collector’s Suites, the three-storey, three-bedroomed Merchant Suite, and a wellness space, The Beauty House.

Tour Pulitzer Amsterdam’s latest additions

Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam

It was the Flower Collector’s Suite that marked the first of the four debuts back in March 2024. Described as ‘a tribute to the city’s rich history of flowers’, the new offering reimagines a 19th-century tulip trader’s home by blending traditional Dutch design, horticultural artwork and bespoke furniture. There’s an airy hallway entrance, a spacious double room and an elegant walk-through garden flooded with natural light. True to its name, the suite’s extensive living area features a freshly arranged seasonal bouquet, floral paintings, and a bespoke flower-inspired tableware collection in collaboration with Zoë de Givenchy, founder of the eponymous homeware label. Amsterdam’s renowned flower market is just a 20-minute walk away, providing further opportunity to revel in the city’s blooms.

Photography by James McDonald. Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam

Photography by James McDonald. Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam

Photography by James McDonald. Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam

Photography by James McDonald. Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam

Another new addition, the two-room Porcelain Collector’s Suite, features an eclectic display of locally sourced porcelain art. Similar to the Flower Collector’s Suite, it includes a separate living space with stunning city views, a spacious hallway and a peaceful king-size bedroom overlooking the canal. However, the real highlight is the sensational objets found within, which blend antique Delftware contours with modern interpretations of traditional porcelain.

Photography by James McDonald. Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam

Photography by James McDonald. Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam

Photography by James McDonald. Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam

Meanwhile, the Merchant Suite is a spacious three-story concept comprising a master bedroom with a private bathroom, two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, a generous study, a dining area and a separate kitchenette equipped with a wine fridge. The set-up, ideal for families or large groups, overlooks the Keizersgracht Canal and is just a four-minute walk from the fabled Anne Frank House. The suite retains the charm of the 400-year-old building it inhabits, featuring exposed beams, original windows and preserved corbels throughout.

Photography by James McDonald. Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam

Photography by James McDonald. Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam

Photography by James McDonald. Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam

Photography by James McDonald. Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam

Photography by James McDonald. Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam

In addition to the new suite offerings, Pulitzer Amsterdam has recently delved into the micro-wellness sector with the launch of The Beauty House: an exclusive and design-oriented space offering a wide range of services, including manicures, pedicures, facials, massages and hair styling treatments. With capacity for up to ten guests, the intimate sanctuary comprises a private treatment room, three beauty and hair studios and a separate social area. While the hotel has plans to feature various international practitioners for temporary residencies and events later in 2024, the space is currently busy promoting its exclusive partnership with the pioneering skincare brand 111SKIN.

Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam

Courtesy of Pulitzer Amsterdam

Pulitzer Amsterdam is located at Prinsengracht 323, pulitzeramsterdam.com