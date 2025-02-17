The Amsterdam to London Eurostar route has reopened – here’s where to stay, eat and drink in the Dutch capital

As of 10 February 2025, Eurostar has resumed running direct trains from Amsterdam to London. The route had been suspended as a new terminal was built at Amsterdam Centraal, meaning that passengers travelling to London had to go via Brussels, where they were required to go through passport control. Eurostar is now running three return services between London and Amsterdam per day on weekdays and Sundays, and two on Saturdays. The journey takes three hours and 52 minutes, with prices starting from £39 for a one-way ticket.

With quick, cheap and painless rail travel back on the menu, there’s no better time to book a long weekend in Amsterdam. Known as the ‘Venice of the North’, the Dutch capital is criss-crossed by canals, which are now a Unesco World Heritage Site. A weekend in Amsterdam might include perusing the Rijksmuseum (new exhibition ‘American Photography’ is on until 9 June), strolling through Dam Square, or taking in the gabled façades of the city’s charming canal houses.

Recently, Amsterdam has come even further into its own, partially due to an injection of sparkle courtesy of new mayor Femke Halsema. The city has recently seen the opening of the Van Cleef & Arpels Benelux boutique and the Audemars Piguet AP House, as well as art museums such as Drift and Zamu, with the launch of a new Rosewood hotel on the horizon.

Wallpaper* takes the opportunity to revisit some longstanding favourite spots in Amsterdam – read on for the travel desk’s picks.

The hotel: W Amsterdam

Amsterdam’s 238-room W Hotel has to be one of the most attractive stays in the city, and it’s right next to the train station. The hotel – which is spread across a former telephone exchange and a bank – embodies the capital’s cool, with trad-meets-modern interiors encompassing Dutch heritage and avant-garde design. Guests are privy to two restaurants, a rooftop lounge overlooking the Royal Palace, and a rooftop pool.

The bar: Bar Botanique

Situated in the always-lively Amsterdam Oost (East), Bar Botanique is open from morning coffee and acai bowls to late-night drinks and salsa dancing. Its appealing green interior and plant-covered walls curate a tropical feel, housed in a building that was once a primary school gym. Bar Botanique calls itself a ‘neighborhood living room’ – the perfect spot for a cosy drink and weekend party.

The restaurant: Jansz

This is a great spot for effortless yet refined all-day dining in Amsterdam. Jansz is inspired by the Netherlands, serving well-crafted modern-Dutch cuisine made with locally sourced ingredients. The space is beautiful, too – modelled around the memory of founder Volkert Jansz, a 17th-century craftsman with a taste for the finer things, a keen eye for style, and an love of hosting.

The cafe: Lebkov and Sons Café

Lebkov and Sons is a local favourite in Amsterdam, with numerous outposts across the city. It’s a solid place to go for organic coffee and homemade food, all with a sustainable ethos. If you find yourself in Amsterdam’s ‘Financial Mile’, grab a stylish bite at the Zuidas branch, which is within the distinctive The Rock tower, designed by Dutch architect Erick van Egeraat in 2009.

