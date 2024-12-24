The most whimsical hotel Christmas trees around the world

Some might say decorating a Christmas tree is an art form. Whether it be a particular colour scheme, the choice of having lights or no lights, the placement of heavier decorations on certain branches to stealthily manoeuvring the more tired-looking decorations to the rear end of the tree, the choice is entirely individual. However, there are some Christmas trees around the world which have been elevated to the next level which will wow even the most picky decorator. Whether it be an abstract interpretation to a take on old Hollywood glamour, we have put together the most intriguing decked-up trees around the world.

Hotel Christmas trees around the world

Sir Paul Smith for Claridge’s in London, UK

Sir Paul Smith for Claridge’s (Image credit: Courtesy of Claridge's)

Each year, the tree unveiling at Claridge’s is one of Mayfair’s most anticipated events, and this season, it did not fail to impress. Partnering with British designer Paul Smith, the 19ft Christmas tree is a playful nod to the craftsmanship and tradition of toy making. 100 birdhouses decorate the branches, with roofs crafted from playing cards, postage stamps and dice. ‘When designing this year’s tree, I automatically thought of a birdhouse, friendly and optimistic, a symbol of home, which reflects the welcoming spirit of Claridge’s,’ shared the designer.

Claridge’s is located at Brook St, London W1K 4HR, UK claridges.co.uk

Farrow & Ball x Christopher John Rogers for Riggs Washington D.C. in USA

Farrow & Ball x Christopher John Rogers for Riggs Washington D.C. (Image credit: Courtesy of Riggs Washington D.C.)

From blue lobsters to pink shallots, these are the eclectic adornments strung throughout the Farrow & Ball x Christopher John Rogers Christmas tree for Riggs Washington D.C. Although perhaps eclectic to some, the British paint and paper makers were inspired by the names of its paint colours, creating a literal representation of each one. The tree was also made in partnership with colourful fashion designer Christopher John Rogers, who is known for his vibrant use of patterns. Drawing on memories of food and family, the tree is an explosion of 12 statement colours, and varying geometric patterns and prints.

Riggs Washington D.C. is located at 900 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004, United States, riggsdc.com

Jenny Packham for Pulitzer Amsterdam in The Netherlands

Jenny Packham for Pulitzer Amsterdam (Image credit: Ashkan Mortezapour Photography)

For the Christmas tree at Pulitzer Amsterdam, British fashion designer Jenny Packham looked to the hotel’s artistic heritage which is made up of 25 restored 17th and 18th-century canal houses, alongside the famed work of Dutch painter, Johannes Vermeer, specifically his painting, Girl with a Pearl Earring. The tree, which stands at nearly nine metres tall, intertwines Packham’s signature eye for detail, with intricate pearl drops, hand beading and golden age embellishments. The tree was decorated with sustainability in mind, with the intention to be reused to minimise waste.

Pulitzer Amsterdam is located at Prinsengracht 323, 1016 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands, pulitzeramsterdam.com

Maria Rivans x Philip Hammond for 45 Park Lane in London, UK

Maria Rivans x Philip Hammond for 45 Park Lane, London (Image credit: Courtesy of Dorchester Collection)

The 1946 film It’s a Wonderful Life is the focal point of inspiration for this year’s festive installation at 45 Park Lane in London. The installation is designed to blend film and TV genres while reinventing plot lines, looking like it was plucked from the golden age of Hollywood. British artist Maria Rivans worked in collaboration with florist Philip Hammond to create the installation, alongside her own exhibition ‘Tinseltown’, which will be displayed in the hotel’s lobby and bar.

45 Park Lane is located at 45 Park Ln, London W1K 1PN, UK dorchestercollection.com

Piro for The Madrid Edition in Spain

Piro for The Madrid Edition (Image credit: Courtesy of Edition hotels)

Located in the heart of The Madrid Edition hotel, a texturally abstract Christmas tree is framed by the hotel’s spiral staircase. The 4.5-metre tree was designed by Spanish visual artist Andrés Sanchez, known as Piro, who crafts sensory and colourful pieces. The sculptural ‘tree’ is composed of raw canvas fabrics which fluidly combine colours and textures, offering a modern and abstract take on a ‘typical’ Christmas tree.

The Madrid Edition is located at Pl. de Celenque, 2, 28013 Madrid, Spain, editionhotels.com

Kengo Kuma x Tokyo Edition Toranomon and Ginza in Japan

Tokyo Edition, Toranomon (Image credit: Courtesy of The Tokyo EDITION)

At The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon and The Tokyo Edition, Ginza, iconic Japanese architect Kengo Kuma unveiled his two Christmas trees designed to reflect its individual hotel settings. The material palette for both is simple, minimal and natural – crafted purely from wood. With minimal curves and lines by skilled craftsmen the trees are a symphony of oak, magnolia, walnut and maple – and, in a sustainable festive twist, after Christmas, the trees will be dismantled and transformed into furniture.

The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon is located at 4 Chome-1-1 Toranomon, Minato City, Tokyo 105-0001, Japan, editionhotels.com

The Tokyo Edition, Ginza is located at 2 Chome-8-13 Ginza, Chuo City, Tokyo 104-0061, Japan, editionhotels.com