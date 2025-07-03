A local architect’s guide to Joshua Tree

Italian architect Mirtilla Alliata di Montereale grew up in Hawaii and relocated to Los Angeles in 2016 to complete her architecture studies at SCI-Arc, which were closely followed by professional training at Frank Gehry and Kulapat Yantrasast. Since 2021, she’s been a designer at WHY Architecture, recently finalising her first independent project, Casa Azzurra, a holiday rental inspired by her childhood summers in the volcanic Aeolian Islands and the wild, rugged nature of Joshua Tree. Now based part-time in the Californian national park, Alliata di Montereale continues to discover spaces and places in the region that shape her creative practice. Here, she shares a design-minded itinerary to ‘slow down, look closely, and discover the desert through a more intentional lens.’

What to see and do in Joshua Tree, Mirtilla Alliata di Montereale’s tips

Where to stay

Casa Azzurra

(Image credit: Courtesy of Casa Azzurra)

‘Casa Azzurra is a home that feels like a daydream. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, cooking under the pergola, or watching stars from the hot tub, it’s a place that leaves space for both memory-making and pause.’

roam-properties.com

Where to eat and drink

The Copper Room

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

‘It feels like a time capsule in the best way – velvet booths, jazz on vinyl, and cocktails that are strong and smart. The Copper Room originally opened in the 1950s on the private air strip and was lovingly restored in recent years to preserve its vintage glamour while adding a modern desert touch. Their take on steak frites or the house burger never disappoints.’

The Copper Room is located at 57360 Aviation Dr, Yucca Valley, CA 92284, United States.

Más o Menos

A post shared by MÁS O MENOS (@masomenosbar) A photo posted by on

‘This is my go-to for a relaxed drink, natural wines, mezcal cocktails, and an effortlessly cool atmosphere. It’s intimate and unfussy, with just the right kind of desert energy.’

Más o Menos is located at 66031 29 Palms Hwy, Joshua Tree, CA 92252, United States.

Pappy & Harriet’s

A post shared by Pappy & Harriet’s (@pappyandharriets) A photo posted by on

‘Legendary in every sense – live music under the stars, smoky BBQ, and a packed room buzzing with good vibes. If there’s a show, make a reservation early – it’s worth planning your night around.’

Pappy & Harriet’s is located at 53688 Pioneertown Rd, Pioneertown, CA 92268, United States.

What to do

Hidden Valley Nature Trailhead

(Image credit: Photography by The Joshua Tree House)

‘This is one of my favourite easy hikes. Think surreal rock formations, tons of Joshua Trees, and a perfect intro to the landscape. Go early and you’ll feel like you have the whole place to yourself.’

Noah Purifoy Outdoor Art Museum

(Image credit: Courtesy of Noah Purifoy Outdoor Art Museum)

‘This place always blows my mind. It’s an expansive, open-air museum filled with large-scale sculptures made from salvaged materials. Noah Purifoy was an artist and civil rights activist who believed in making art accessible to everyone, and this desert museum was his final and most powerful statement. It’s raw, wild, and full of soul – like a treasure hunt for thought-provoking installations.’

Noah Purifoy Outdoor Art Museum is located at 62975 Blair Ln, Joshua Tree, CA 92252, United States.

Sound Bath at The Integratron

(Image credit: Photography by Lance Gerber)

‘The Integratron was built in the 1950s by George Van Tassel, an aviator and ufologist who claimed the design came from extraterrestrial transmissions. Whether or not you believe the story, the dome’s acoustics are unbelievable, and the sound bath is a truly one-of-a-kind meditative experience.’

The Integratron is located at 2477 Belfield Blvd, Landers, CA 92285, United States. It's currently closed and will reopen to the public in early September.

Where to shop

Pioneertown Mane Street

A post shared by Pioneertown Gazette (@pioneertowngazette) A photo posted by on

‘Built in the 1940s by Roy Rogers and Gene Autry as a live-in movie set for Hollywood westerns, Pioneertown still looks and feels like an old Wild West village. The shops are real, the saloon is lively, and you’ll find yourself walking through cinematic history.’

Pioneertown Mane Street is located at 53626 Mane St, Pioneertown, CA 92268, United States.

The Station

(Image credit: Wallpaper*)

‘An old gas station turned boutique shop, full of desert kitsch and retro treasures. The space was revived by artist and designer Kime Buzzelli, and her love for colour, nostalgia, and Americana gives it a playful and artistic energy.’

The Station is located at 61943 29 Palms Hwy, Joshua Tree, CA 92252, United States.