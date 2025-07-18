What began as a career in beauty and fashion communications eventually developed into full-time journalism for Atlanta-born Cator Sparks. The writer and editor wrote extensively about travel and lifestyle for well-known publications during his time in New York City and later Charleston. In 2020, he shifted into life coaching, becoming a Certified Professional Co-Active Coach (CPCC) and gaining recognition within the industry for his work in the LGBTQ+ community. Last year (2024), Sparks returned to Atlanta after 25 years away. ‘The diversity and queer community brought me back to the thriving and friendly “City in the Forest”,’ he tells Wallpaper*. Here, he shares how to make the most of it.

What to see and do in Atlanta, Cator Sparks’ tips

Where to stay

Hotel Clermont Atlanta

‘The coolest and most amusing place to stay in Atlanta. Their French-American Brasserie, Tiny Lou’s, is always buzzing, as are their lobby and rooftop bars. However, the hotel's most iconic part is The Clermont Lounge, the oldest strip bar in town.’

Hotel Clermont Atlanta is located at 789 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, United States.

Where to eat and drink

Banshee

(Image credit: Courtesy of Elizabeth Ingram Studio)

‘An award-winning restaurant with a laid-back atmosphere and queer-friendly staff. Located in East Atlanta, it is equally known for its farm-to-table menu (try the Korean beef cheek agnolotti if it’s on the menu) as it is for craft cocktails and local beers.’

Banshee is located at 1271 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, United States.

Stereo

(Image credit: Courtesy of Stereo)

‘If you want good music but are not looking for a wild dance party, Stereo is a listening lounge with a great bar and vibe.’

Stereo is located at 900 DeKalb Ave NE suite f, Atlanta, GA 30307, United States.

The Varsity

‘Also known as ‘The Greasy V’, this has been an Atlanta icon since 1928. It is the world's largest drive-in (but eat inside and enjoy the deco diner vibe), famous for its hot dogs, fries, and onion rings.’

The Varsity is located at 61 North Avenue NW, Atlanta, GA 30308, United States.

What to do

The Goat Farm Arts Center

(Image credit: Courtesy of Lauri Stallings and The Goat Farm Arts Center)

‘An impressive, hybrid space that includes art, performance, and design, all housed in a 19th-century industrial building.’

The Goat Farm Arts Center is located at 1200 Foster St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, United States.

The Jackson Street Bridge

‘Anyone who has seen the pilot episode of The Walking Dead knows The Jackson Street Bridge. With its sweeping views of downtown Atlanta, it’s a hot spot for romantic sunset pics. There is a bike lane and sidewalk, so Uber over or find street parking at 433 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE and let your inner content creator go wild.’

The Jackson Street Bridge is located at 433 Freedom Park Trail, Atlanta, GA 30312, United States.

Where to shop

Floral Park Market

‘The family-owned spot feels like stepping into a quaint country haunt in the middle of the big city. This cosy space focuses on everything local, from home goods to baked goods, chocolates, and flowers.’

Floral Park Market is located at 775 Trabert Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, United States.

Ponce City Market

(Image credit: Courtesy of S9 Architecture)

‘Located in the old Sears, Roebuck & Co., built in 1926, the market is an impressive space incorporating retail, restaurants, a hotel, and office space. Go for the fantastic food hall and shopping, then head to the roof and walk the awesome Atlanta BeltLine.’

Ponce City Market is located at 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, United States.

As told to Sofia de la Cruz.

