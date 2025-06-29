Home is where Beethoven Market is – a joyful Italian restaurant in LA’s Mar Vista
In Mar Vista, a historic space is reborn as a modern-day gathering spot, an Italian-infused restaurant where rotisserie chicken, handmade pasta and tableside tiramisu welcome you like family
Beethoven Market owner Jerry Adler, a partner at the Michelin-recognised South Asian restaurant Cobi’s in Santa Monica, wanted his first solo venture to be a neighbourhood gathering place for the Mar Vista community (not far from the Santa Monica airport) – an extension of your own living room, where you might gather with family and friends.
Wallpaper* dines at Beethoven Market, Mar Vista, Los Angeles
The mood: familia mingling on the patio
The renovated 1949 historic building was designed by Tara Bean (known for Elephante in Santa Monica and Belles Beach House in Venice) to embrace the indoor-outdoor California lifestyle while adding a touch of Italian cosiness and charm. The outdoor patio features lavender and rosemary bushes, kumquat trees, and a central 30-year-old olive tree, with French doors leading into the open kitchen, central bar, and communal seating. The original wood ceiling and steel beams were restored, while Roman-plastered walls, interior oak herringbone flooring, exterior limestone pavers, and leathered marble countertops were added, complemented by earthy Italian colour tones.
The food: nonna’s house for Sunday supper
With a background that includes two of the top pasta-and-pizza havens in town (Funke and Mother Wolf), chef Michael Leonard brings his dough-making talents to the kitchen, from simple lemon linguine to zucchini and ricotta pizza. A new Ora del Dolce Far Niente hour, now running from 4 to 5pm, is a good option if you didn’t book ahead. Grab a seat at the bar, order a Vesper Dream cocktail (with olive oil–infused vodka), and enjoy all-beef meatballs or crispy artichokes.
A highlight of the main menu is the half chicken, slow-roasted on the rotisserie for four hours, recycling its own juicy drippings, then finished over a live fire. Adler spotted a 16th-century rotisserie in France years ago and finally realised his dream of having one custom-built at Grills by Demant in Atlanta. Be sure to save room for the tableside tiramisù, when the server brings the whole dish to your table and scoops out a generous portion, just like at home.
Beethoven Market is located at 12904 Palms Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066, United States.
Carole Dixon is a prolific lifestyle writer-editor currently based in Los Angeles. As a Wallpaper* contributor since 2004, she covers travel, architecture, art, fashion, food, design, beauty, and culture for the magazine and online, and was formerly the LA City editor for the Wallpaper* City Guides to Los Angeles.
