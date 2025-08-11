Hilborn House, one of Arthur Erickson’s few residential projects, is now on the market
The home, first sketched on an envelope at Montreal Airport, feels like a museum of modernist shapes, natural materials and indoor-outdoor living
It’s not often that an architectural jewel comes to market – but this is one of those occasions. Sotheby’s International Realty has listed Hilborn House in Cambridge, Ontario: a modernist masterpiece designed by Arthur Erickson (1924-2009), one of Canada’s most celebrated architectural exports.
Hilborn House is part of Erickson’s coveted Signature Collection – a select few private residences personally designed by the architect, who is best known for works such as the Museum of Anthropology in Vancouver and the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C.
Commissioned by Dick and Laurette Hilborn and completed in 1974, the home exemplifies Erickson’s mastery of natural light, spatial rhythm and his reverence for Japanese design principles. It’s composed of tactile natural materials: warm mahogany, textured stone and brickwork, and a distinctive cedar deck roof.
Spanning over 6,800 square feet, Hilborn House sits on a quiet rise overlooking the Grand River. True to Erickson’s philosophy that architecture should be ‘an extension of the land’, the home lies low to the ground, merging seamlessly with its 1.77-acre setting. Glass walls dissolve the boundary between indoors and out, transforming the house into a kind of temple to the surrounding forest and water.
The geometric layout seems to unfold over the home’s two levels, evoking the spatial drama of a museum of modernism. The 'exhibits'? Cedar-panelled ceilings with exposed beams, travertine finishes, and a mosaic-tiled sauna with dual showers. The ‘great room’, with its skylight and floor-to-ceiling glass, bursts with sunlight. Elsewhere, a chef’s kitchen features beamed ceilings; the primary suite boasts a six-piece ensuite; and the upper-level bedrooms open to balconies that appear to float.
The Hilborns first approached Erickson in 1969, inspired by the modernist architecture showcased at Expo 67 in Montreal. Initial discussions didn’t materialise but, the following year, the couple arranged a spontaneous meeting with Erickson at Montreal’s airport. Expecting the architect to have a design ready to show them, they were instead treated to a moment of creative spontaneity: he pulled out an envelope and began sketching his vision for the house on the spot.
Erickson once said, ‘Great buildings that move the spirit have always been rare. In every case they are unique, poetic, products of the heart’. The next steward of Hilborn House will undoubtedly share that philosophy.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hilborn House is on the market for CA$3,900,000 with Sotherby's International Realty
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
-
For sale: core memories and rare hardware from the early days of Apple Computer
‘Steve Jobs and the Apple Revolution’ brings together a clutch of computer collectables from the dawn of Silicon Valley
-
Wallpaper* USA 400: The people shaping Creative America in 2025
Our annual look at the talents defining the country’s creative landscape right now
-
The story behind La Pausa, Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel’s newly restored holiday home on the French Riviera
Following a meticulous multiyear restoration by the house of Chanel, La Pausa reopens as a private home and space for creative contemplation and inspiration
-
Inside a Donald Wexler house so magical, its owner bought it twice
So transfixed was Daniel Patrick Giles, founder of fragrance brand Perfumehead, he's even created a special scent devoted to it
-
Maison Louis Carré, the only Alvar Aalto house in France, reopens after restoration
Designed by the modernist architect in the 1950s as the home of art dealer Louis Carré, the newly restored property is now open to visit again – take our tour
-
We spent the night at Indian modernists the Kanade brothers' home in Nagaj
Indian modernists the Kanade brothers' home in Nagaj exemplifies their approach to architecture; architect and writer Nipun Prabhakar spends the night and tells the story
-
Meet Ferdinand Fillod, a forgotten pioneer of prefabricated architecture
His clever flat-pack structures were 'a little like Ikea before its time.'
-
This Canadian house is a precise domestic composition perched on the Nova Scotian coast
Bishop McDowell completed a new Canadian house overlooking the Atlantic, using minimal details and traditional forms to create a refined family home
-
The Monthly Architecture Edit: Wallpaper’s favourite July houses
From geometric Japanese cottages to restored modernist masterpieces, these are the best residential projects to have crossed the architecture desk this month
-
A dramatic Brazilian house on a hillside was inspired by the creative passions of its client
Tetro Arquitetura has completed a contemporary Brazilian house, combining a linear plan with a dramatic curved roof
-
Mies Van der Rohe architecture: modernist pomposity and proportional perfection
Our deep dive on Ludwig Mies van der Rohe revisits the modernist master's history and key works; scroll down to read about the influential 20th-century architect behind the well-known dictum, 'less is more'