What is the most technologically advanced watch you can buy? Arguably it’s now the Apple Watch Ultra 3, the latest iteration of Cupertino’s flagship timepiece. But it’s not the only watch to lean into multi-functionalism. We’ve assembled a dozen wearables that do so much more than simply tell time without losing sight of aesthetics.

1. Suunto Vertical

Suunto Suunto Vertical Titanium Solar Canyon £625 at Suunto Incorporating GPS and offline maps is not such a big deal in 2025, but Suunto’s Vertical adventure watch that also boasts solar charging. Other metrics include an altimeter, barometer and compass, as well as a live forecast that keeps a weather eye for storms and rain. All this is packaged with chunky digital graphics and a battery life that can extend to as long as 60 days.

2. Withings ScanWatch Nova

Withings Scanwatch Nova Black £549.95 at Withings Withings has updated its ScanWatch Nova, giving the stainless steel analogue watch the power to look deep into your body. The company describes it as having a ‘medical-grade electrocardiogram on your wrist’, capable of giving the highly tuned (and well informed) user insights into their heart health. Other sensors look into blood oxygen as well as the usual motion and sleep tracking, with a new algorithm dicing up the data from the rear sensor system to produce an array of on-demand information.

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Ultra (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Watch8, 44mm, Graphite, Wifi/bluetooth $359.99 at Samsung A more mainstream offering from Samsung, who have now reached number 8 in their ongoing series of Android-powered smartwatches. As progress will have it, the latest is naturally the best. The most significant innovation is the incorporation of Samsung’s Galaxy AI into the watch, essentially turning it into a wearable AI companion, as well as a useful hiking, swimming and cycling accessory. Just like with the Apple Watch, the 47mm Ultra model sits at the top of the tree. Ruggedised and waterproofed, the Ultra can run for up to 100 hours in power saving mode. There’s also a 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch8, as well as the 46mm Galaxy Watch 8Classic.

4. Timestop D-20

Timestop Technologies, Inc. D-20 Special Edition Orange Resin $119 at timestoptech.com From a watch for outward bounds to one for inner realms. Timestop’s D-20 is a digital watch with a very particular additional function – it contains a virtual dice system. Designed for aficionados of tabletop Roleplaying Games (TTRPGs) – Timestop cites Dungeons & Dragons, of course, but there’s also Warhammer 40,000, Pathfinder and hundreds more, the watch can roll virtual multi-sided die to determine the path through the game. Supporting virtual 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 20-sided die, the D-20 also contains a specialist Advanced Combat Mode. Looking for all the world like a regular digital watch, the D-20 should run for around three years on a regular battery.

5. Coros Nomad

Coros Nomad $349 at coros.com Another piece from the ultra-rugged school of watch design, the Coros Nomad is geared to the wilderness, with onboard GPS, extensive weatherproofing and the ability to record voice pins that can be saved to a specific location on a trail or river. Real-time weather detail is paired with moon phases and even functions to help you track the success of your fishing expeditions.

6. Nixon Base Tide Pro

Nixon EU Base Tide Pro €180 at Nixon (US & Canada) With a hard-wearing case that’s appropriately made from ocean-sourced plastics, the Nixon Base Tide Pro is a suitably waterproof digital watch with inbuilt tracking of around 550 of the world’s key surfing and diving beaches. A simple graphical interface gives you an immediate visual of whether the tide is in or out.

7. Pebble

Pebble 2 Duo and Pebble Time 2 (Image credit: Pebble)

One of the original smart watches, Eric Migicovsky’s original Pebble watch dates back to 2013, following a hugely successful crowd-funding campaign. With a simple black and white LCD screen and easily adaptable software, it quickly found favour amongst more technical-minded owners.

Pebble Time 2 (Image credit: Pebble)

After selling to Fitbit (which was subsequently acquired by Google), the Pebble dream seemed over. Now Migicovsky is back with a pair of new e-paper devices, powered by a new open-source version of the original PebbleOS, much extended battery life (up to 30 days) and plenty of hackability.

Pebble 2 Duo, $149, Pebble Time 2, $225, Store.rePebble.com

8. Sekonda Active Plus

Sekonda Sekonda Active Plus Smart Watch | Black Alloy Case & Stainless Steel Bracelet | 30226 £99.99 at sekonda.com Sekonda’s Active Plus Smart Watch is a prosaic but entirely understandable choice, fusing high quality materials (black ion-plated alloy case and stainless-steel strap) with an always-on touchscreen display and exceptional affordability. Fitness tracking, app notifications and remote camera and music controls are all baked in, with a battery life of around ten days.

9. Garmin fēnix® 8 Pro

Garmin Fēnix® 8 Pro – 47 Mm, Amoled £1,029.99 at Garmin Garmin’s expertise in the world of digital mapping can’t be overstated. The new (and hefty) fēnix® 8 Pro is a smartwatch built like a tank, available in three sizes all the way to a massive 51mm. If you have the wrists for it, the 8 Pro packs in inReach satellite technology, connecting you to a 24/7 response centre for emergencies, as well as calls and messages via LTE, an evolution of 4G. Mapping and tracking facilities extend to detailed cartography of over 2,000 ski resorts and 43,000 golf courses. The 8 Pro comes with an AMOLED screen, but there’s also a MicroLED option, at £1,729.99, which promises to be the brightest smartwatch ever made.

10. Barrelhand Monolith

Barrelhand Monolith (Image credit: Barrelhand)

Barrelhand’s Monolith is the kind of speculative retro-tech we can really get behind. Billed as a ‘mechanical wristwatch engineered for astronauts,’ there’s seemingly little chance of this brutal device actually making it into orbit, but it’s nevertheless a handsome piece of industrial design. Made from 3D printed aerospace alloy and featuring a contrasting crown and strap, the Monolith also contains an Easter egg.

Barrelhand memory disc (Image credit: Barrelhand)

Inside the case is the Memory Disc, a modern-day iteration of the famous Golden Records dispatched into deep space with the Voyager spacecraft in the 70s. Encoded with up to 4.5GB of information (contents as yet unspecified), it adds cultural heft to an already weighty timepiece.

Monolith, $8,750, more information at Barrelhand.com

11. Google Pixel Watch 4

Google Pixel Watch 4 (Image credit: Google)

For a more prosaic, mainstream watch with embedded intelligence, consider the latest iteration of Google’s Pixel Watch series. Watch 4 has an edge-to-edge domed display, available in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), is water resistant to 50m and has been built to work seamlessly with Pixel phones and Google’s Gemini.

Google Pixel Watch 4 (Image credit: Google)

Whether or not you’ve surrendered yourself to an AI assistant, the Pixel Watch 4 still packs a lot of tracking tech, including Fitbit-powered workouts (for which an additional subscription is required).

Google Pixel Watch 4, from £349, Store.Google.com

12. Polar Loop

(Image credit: Polar)

Finally, a wearable that does away with any visible information altogether. The new Polar Loop is a fitness band with a straightforward and simple premise: no screen, no subscription, and a host of sensors that’ll autodetect exercise and track your sleep while building up an app’s worth of data to sift through without distraction from notifications and widgets. Available in eight different, easily swappable colours, the Loop allows you to keep discrete tabs on your movement.

Polar Loop (Image credit: Polar)

Polar Loop, £149.50, Polar.com