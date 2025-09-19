12 new watches and wearables offer a high-tech take on time and tracking

From conventional smart watches to specialist applications and even solar system exploration, we present twelve ways of transforming your wrist into a source of inspiration and information

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Ultra
(Image credit: Samsung)
What is the most technologically advanced watch you can buy? Arguably it’s now the Apple Watch Ultra 3, the latest iteration of Cupertino’s flagship timepiece. But it’s not the only watch to lean into multi-functionalism. We’ve assembled a dozen wearables that do so much more than simply tell time without losing sight of aesthetics.

1. Suunto Vertical

2. Withings ScanWatch Nova

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Ultra

(Image credit: Samsung)

4. Timestop D-20

5. Coros Nomad

6. Nixon Base Tide Pro

7. Pebble

(Image credit: Pebble)

One of the original smart watches, Eric Migicovsky’s original Pebble watch dates back to 2013, following a hugely successful crowd-funding campaign. With a simple black and white LCD screen and easily adaptable software, it quickly found favour amongst more technical-minded owners.

(Image credit: Pebble)

After selling to Fitbit (which was subsequently acquired by Google), the Pebble dream seemed over. Now Migicovsky is back with a pair of new e-paper devices, powered by a new open-source version of the original PebbleOS, much extended battery life (up to 30 days) and plenty of hackability.

Pebble 2 Duo, $149, Pebble Time 2, $225, Store.rePebble.com

8. Sekonda Active Plus

9. Garmin fēnix® 8 Pro

10. Barrelhand Monolith

(Image credit: Barrelhand)

Barrelhand’s Monolith is the kind of speculative retro-tech we can really get behind. Billed as a ‘mechanical wristwatch engineered for astronauts,’ there’s seemingly little chance of this brutal device actually making it into orbit, but it’s nevertheless a handsome piece of industrial design. Made from 3D printed aerospace alloy and featuring a contrasting crown and strap, the Monolith also contains an Easter egg.

(Image credit: Barrelhand)

Inside the case is the Memory Disc, a modern-day iteration of the famous Golden Records dispatched into deep space with the Voyager spacecraft in the 70s. Encoded with up to 4.5GB of information (contents as yet unspecified), it adds cultural heft to an already weighty timepiece.

Monolith, $8,750, more information at Barrelhand.com

11. Google Pixel Watch 4

(Image credit: Google)

For a more prosaic, mainstream watch with embedded intelligence, consider the latest iteration of Google’s Pixel Watch series. Watch 4 has an edge-to-edge domed display, available in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), is water resistant to 50m and has been built to work seamlessly with Pixel phones and Google’s Gemini.

(Image credit: Google)

Whether or not you’ve surrendered yourself to an AI assistant, the Pixel Watch 4 still packs a lot of tracking tech, including Fitbit-powered workouts (for which an additional subscription is required).

Google Pixel Watch 4, from £349, Store.Google.com

12. Polar Loop

(Image credit: Polar)

Finally, a wearable that does away with any visible information altogether. The new Polar Loop is a fitness band with a straightforward and simple premise: no screen, no subscription, and a host of sensors that’ll autodetect exercise and track your sleep while building up an app’s worth of data to sift through without distraction from notifications and widgets. Available in eight different, easily swappable colours, the Loop allows you to keep discrete tabs on your movement.

(Image credit: Polar)

Polar Loop, £149.50, Polar.com

