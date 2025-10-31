A striking new cinema glows inside Madrid’s Reina Sofia Museum
Barcelona-based studio Bach reimagines a historic auditorium as a crimson-and-blue dreamscape
A defining trait of the Reina Sofia Museum is its beguiling conflux of architectural styles. A key pillar of Madrid’s art mile, it occupies the bones of an 18th-century hospital designed by José de Hermosilla and Francisco Sabatini, formative figures in the city’s neoclassical fabric. The museum’s opening in 1990 followed an extensive renovation shaped by several practices, with its later expansion – and most recognisable form – realised through the contextual vision of Jean Nouvel.
The new cinema at Reina Sofia Museum
The modern and contemporary art museum’s architectural legacy continues to evolve, its next chapter marked by the transformation of a former auditorium, built in 1987 by Jaume Bach with Gabriel Mora, into an enclave devoted to audiovisual arts.
Bach now revisits the project alongside Anna and Eugeni Bach, dreaming up a new cinema and auditorium that conjure the visual sensibilities of cinematic worlds ranging from Luis Buñuel to David Lynch, and from Pedro Almodóvar to Aki Kaurismäki. It also nods to the legacy of the neighbouring Cine Doré and Stockholm’s Bio Skandia.
Situated within the Sabatini building, Bach sought to preserve the venue’s singular character. The generous vaulted entrance hall retains a preserved serliana that conceals a triangular projection hub framed by velvet curtains. The old hospital windows have been closed with wooden panels, their carved raindrop motifs offering a tactile contrast to the overarching red palette.
The screening room transitions into deeper blue tones to prevent reflections. Here, the 133-seat area has been reconfigured to increase the slope and improve sightlines to the screen, while the emblematic suspended triangle has been reimagined as a large acoustic screen concealing the central speakers.
‘The blue of the sky and the red of the carpet recall classical theatres, establishing a link between the function of the space and the tradition of cinema, especially since it is located in a neoclassical building,’ says Bach.
The new cinema will host the museum’s film and new-media program throughout the year. It is also available for private hire, tailored for events ranging from meetings, courses and conferences to screenings, presentations and press gatherings.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Reina Sofia Museum is located at Santa Isabel, 52. 28012 Madrid, Spain.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
How an Austin home went from 'Texan Tuscan' to a lush, layered escape inspired by the Alhambra
The intellectually curious owners of this Texas home commissioned an eclectic interior – a true ‘cabinet of curiosities’ layered with trinkets and curios
-
Should your home have a patron goddess? This dramatic Minneapolis apartment does
Inspired by the Celtic deity Brigid, interior designer Victoria Sass infused this Twin Cities aerie with flame-licked themes
-
Welcome to Polymath Park, where you can spend the night in a Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece
A pair of determined Wright devotees have turned four endangered modernist houses into an overnight design retreat
-
This boutique hotel in Seville is an unmissable cabinet of curiosities
Located in the city’s Jewish quarter, Hotel Casa del Limonero is a modern and contemporary art and design enthusiast’s dream
-
Peek inside Madrid’s best-kept art secret
Solo’s labyrinthine new art space in Madrid presents a surreal opportunity for exploring contemporary art and architecture
-
Has the ice cream parlour come of age?
A global wave of architecture studios is treating the scoop as spectacle, turning parlours into immersive social spaces
-
Jaç Hi-Fi Café brings Japanese listening-bar culture to Barcelona
Isern Serra Studio unveils a sound-sculpted interior that brings Japanese listening traditions into Catalonia’s contemporary design landscape
-
This chic new restaurant in Ibiza looks like a gallery and feels like a party
Mira by Gathering marries contemporary art, Mediterranean fare, and laid-back glamour in a space designed for both contemplation and celebration
-
Do luxury hotels need a farmer-in-residence?
From Ibiza to Indonesia, hospitality brands are cultivating a new travel experience, where wellness begins in the soil and ends at the table
-
The most stylish hotel takeovers to pop up at this summer
From Capri to Ibiza, luxury fashion brands are taking over seaside resorts with exclusive boutique pop-ups and bespoke poolside accessories
-
Ten lesser-known gems you shouldn’t miss in Madrid
Celebrated for its Beaux-Arts architecture, art museums and culinary creativity, Madrid continues to reinvent itself thanks to a buoyant cultural scene