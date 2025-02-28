Apple is rumoured to be releasing a foldable iPhone. How should it stand out from the crowd?

Leaked details suggest that Apple will aim to release its first foldable phone by the end of next year. But the likes of Samsung, Google and Motorola have already released foldable models, and it's unlike the tech behemoth to follow the crowd – a number of years late, no less (although it has reportedly been working on foldable devices since 2018).

All of which leads us to believe that Apple might be planning something bigger and better. Are we set for a revolution in the foldable market? Here’s everything we know about the forecast Apple model so far, as well as the existing foldable phones that it will have to beat.

The basic premise of the foldable iPhone would emulate such models from competitors such as Samsung, Motorola, Google, Huawei and Oppo. Some reports suggest that Apple’s version will be sleeker, appearing as thin as current iPhones even when closed. Apple has also said that it is working on a solution to the perennial problem of the ‘crease’ – the point at which the phone folds, marring the display. We also know that the company is working on a novel hinge mechanism.

It has also been suggested by Apple that this model will place focus on durability – another issue faced by foldable phones (you can imagine how much more fragile they would feel than a regular phone). It will also have a powerful camera configuration. If these strides are taken, then this iPhone has the potential to put foldable phones back on the agenda, and even transform the smartphone market.

Below, we’ve listed some of the most credible foldable phones on the market right now – models that Apple would need to eclipse in various ways if it was to reignite the foldable revolution.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9 Pro Fold $1,629 at Mint Mobile $1,799 at Amazon $1,799.99 at Verizon When Wallpaper* reviewed the Pixel 9 Pro Fold last year, we dubbed it ‘the best new phone around’. After Google’s underwhelming first attempt at the foldable model – the rather squat Pixel Fold – it cracked the formula on the second try. The Pixel 9 Pro is a phone and tablet in one, eschewing the long, thin Samsung look and opting instead for a slightly chunkier, simpler form which so closely approximates the size and shape of a regular phone that makes using it when closed feel completely natural. When opened, book-style, The Pixel 9 Pro Fold reveals a large tablet screen whose square shape makes it ideal for using apps side by side. The phone comes with the compromises inherent to folding devices, however, such as heaviness, dust resistance, and a question mark over long-term durability. google.com

Motorola Razr 50

Motorola Razr 50 Visit Site We think that this is one of the best foldable phones on the market, which bodes well for its successor, the Razr 50 Ultra, which is launching imminently. The Razr 50 is comfortable to hold, with a round aluminium frame and vegan leather strip. It also feels solid, which is a blessing when you’re constantly prying it open via a hinge. All in all, this model doesn’t feel obviously compromised on account of its foldable nature. Granted, there are some skinnier models out there, although 7.25mm when open is by no means bulky; it feels more substantial when closed but, at 188g, isn’t too heavy either. Motorola’s designers have come close to achieving ‘creaselessness’, but haven’t found a solution for dust resistance; plus, the height of the screen means that two hands are sometimes needed to use it. motorola.co.uk

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Flip6 256gb | 12gb Silver Shadow Visit Site Arguably the blueprint for foldable phones right now – and the ‘one to beat’ for Apple – the Galaxy Z Flip 6 offers professional-grade software and improved durability. It comes as close as it’s possible to get, at this point, to eliminating the need to sacrifice performance for a flip model, instead offering an undeniably polished, refined and powerful phone. When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 looks straight and rigid – in fact, you may not even know that it’s a foldable phone until you bend it. That said, the crease is still visible, although not obviously. It still comes with weaknesses, however, including the issue of dust gathering in the foldable display, and falls slightly short on camera performance and battery life. samsung.com

