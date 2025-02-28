Apple is rumoured to be releasing a foldable iPhone. How should it stand out from the crowd?
The new model is forecast for 2026, but Apple’s competitors have already entered the foldable phone market. Is the tech megabrand late to the party, or can we expect something special from its contribution?
Leaked details suggest that Apple will aim to release its first foldable phone by the end of next year. But the likes of Samsung, Google and Motorola have already released foldable models, and it's unlike the tech behemoth to follow the crowd – a number of years late, no less (although it has reportedly been working on foldable devices since 2018).
All of which leads us to believe that Apple might be planning something bigger and better. Are we set for a revolution in the foldable market? Here’s everything we know about the forecast Apple model so far, as well as the existing foldable phones that it will have to beat.
The basic premise of the foldable iPhone would emulate such models from competitors such as Samsung, Motorola, Google, Huawei and Oppo. Some reports suggest that Apple’s version will be sleeker, appearing as thin as current iPhones even when closed. Apple has also said that it is working on a solution to the perennial problem of the ‘crease’ – the point at which the phone folds, marring the display. We also know that the company is working on a novel hinge mechanism.
It has also been suggested by Apple that this model will place focus on durability – another issue faced by foldable phones (you can imagine how much more fragile they would feel than a regular phone). It will also have a powerful camera configuration. If these strides are taken, then this iPhone has the potential to put foldable phones back on the agenda, and even transform the smartphone market.
Below, we’ve listed some of the most credible foldable phones on the market right now – models that Apple would need to eclipse in various ways if it was to reignite the foldable revolution.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
When Wallpaper* reviewed the Pixel 9 Pro Fold last year, we dubbed it ‘the best new phone around’. After Google’s underwhelming first attempt at the foldable model – the rather squat Pixel Fold – it cracked the formula on the second try. The Pixel 9 Pro is a phone and tablet in one, eschewing the long, thin Samsung look and opting instead for a slightly chunkier, simpler form which so closely approximates the size and shape of a regular phone that makes using it when closed feel completely natural. When opened, book-style, The Pixel 9 Pro Fold reveals a large tablet screen whose square shape makes it ideal for using apps side by side. The phone comes with the compromises inherent to folding devices, however, such as heaviness, dust resistance, and a question mark over long-term durability.
Motorola Razr 50
We think that this is one of the best foldable phones on the market, which bodes well for its successor, the Razr 50 Ultra, which is launching imminently. The Razr 50 is comfortable to hold, with a round aluminium frame and vegan leather strip. It also feels solid, which is a blessing when you’re constantly prying it open via a hinge. All in all, this model doesn’t feel obviously compromised on account of its foldable nature. Granted, there are some skinnier models out there, although 7.25mm when open is by no means bulky; it feels more substantial when closed but, at 188g, isn’t too heavy either. Motorola’s designers have come close to achieving ‘creaselessness’, but haven’t found a solution for dust resistance; plus, the height of the screen means that two hands are sometimes needed to use it.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Arguably the blueprint for foldable phones right now – and the ‘one to beat’ for Apple – the Galaxy Z Flip 6 offers professional-grade software and improved durability. It comes as close as it’s possible to get, at this point, to eliminating the need to sacrifice performance for a flip model, instead offering an undeniably polished, refined and powerful phone. When unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 looks straight and rigid – in fact, you may not even know that it’s a foldable phone until you bend it. That said, the crease is still visible, although not obviously. It still comes with weaknesses, however, including the issue of dust gathering in the foldable display, and falls slightly short on camera performance and battery life.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper*’s Digital Staff Writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was Senior Editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
-
La Môme London finds its home at The Berkeley hotel
All the razzle-dazzle of Cannes and Monte Carlo is wrapped up in this one fabulous dining room and terrace in London
By Ben McCormack Published
-
The new dawn of the London sandwich shop
The appeal of a quick meal between two slices of bread has long held sway in the UK. We look back on the rise of the sandwich shop and explore the new wave of London venues that are making it a more stylised experience
By Toyo Odetunde Published
-
'The more I create, the more questions I have': Nifemi Marcus-Bello on craft and creativity
The Nigerian designer discusses the evolution of his Oríkì series, the distinct design language of Lagos and the shifting landscape for young African designers
By Ali Morris Published
-
Meet Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series, designed to set new standards for AI-powered smartphones
Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 – tech editor Jonathan Bell gets some hands-on experience with the new-generation devices
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Year in review: top 10 gadgets and tech of 2024, as chosen by technology editor Jonathan Bell
The very best of 2024’s gadget and technology launches and stories, from emerging AI to retro gaming, laser projectors and musician’s side projects
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Apple’s new Mac mini is a pocket-sized powerhouse thanks to the M4 processor
With the new Mac mini, Apple has squeezed its M4 and M4 Pro processors into the smallest conceivable footprint, physically and environmentally. Apple insiders tell us how
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Apple’s Alan Dye and Molly Anderson discuss the design of Apple Watch Series 10
In addition to the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple has also introduced a new black titanium finish for the premium Apple Watch Ultra 2; here’s what’s new
By Nick Compton Published
-
Folding Motorola razr 50 and 50 ultra enter the smartphone arena – plus the latest competition
Motorola and Samsung unveil cutting-edge new folding phones, while Honor’s photography-focused device proposes portraiture as the new hotness
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Nothing explodes its mid-range masterpiece to create the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus
We get our hands on the new Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, an upgraded and enhanced smartphone that promises a better photographic experience, smarter software and more
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2024 winners announced
Discover the Wallpaper* Smart Space Awards 2024 winners: innovation across all forms of domestic technology and product design
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Seven TV projectors that offer new ways to screen
Whether it’s for screening films, soothing backdrops or simply a desire to banish the physical television, we’ve found seven projectors for use indoors and out
By Jonathan Bell Published