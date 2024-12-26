Year in review: top 10 gadgets and tech of 2024, as chosen by technology editor Jonathan Bell

In the month that saw Apple Intelligence open its doors and Google DeepMind release the 2.0 version of Gemini, celebrating tech with no AI component whatsoever seems rather churlish. But 2024 wasn’t all about the all-conquering imposition of LLMs and generative creativity. We’ve assembled our ten tech stories that had the most impact in 2024.

01. Orchid by Telepathic Instruments

The Orchid (Image credit: Telepathic Instruments)

One of the players behind newcomer Telepathic Instruments is Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker. That’s piqued the interest for the company’s first product, the Orchid synthesizer and chord generator. Expect to hear more from them in 2025.

02. Fender x Hello Kitty Stratocaster

Otoboke Beaver's Yoyoyoshie and the Hello Kitty Squier Stratocaster (Image credit: Fender / Sanrio Co. Ltd)

The ultimate musical mash-up returned in time to celebrate Sanrio’s famous feline’s 50th. Fender Japan cannily cranked up the kawaii with bespoke guitars, including the revival of its Squier Hello Kitty Stratocaster, and a plethora of accessories.

03. Epson EF-22 Projector

Epson EF-22 Laser Projector (Image credit: Epson)

Epson EF-22 is a compact laser projector that performs perfectly and unobtrusively, sized so you can store it away when not in use and featuring Google TV for ease of everyday operation.

04. Openhagen LightBoks projector

LightBoks projector by Openhagen (Image credit: Openhagen)

On the other hand, you might want to keep your projector on display, in which case the warm wooden stylings of the LightBoks, from Danish maker Openhagen, is the one for you.

05. Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10 (Image credit: Apple)

Incremental increases may be possible, but the Apple Watch has come a long way since it debuted in 2015. The Apple Watch Series 10 is the most sophisticated (and sensor-stuffed) device you can wear.

06. Ten years of Monument Valley

Monument Valley by Ustwo Games (Image credit: ustwo games)

Now that the long-awaited Monument Valley 3 has arrived on Netflix, revisit the story of the original game.

07. Analogue3D console

Analogue3D supports original Nintendo controllers and up to four players (Image credit: Analogue)

More gaming nostalgia in the form of the Analogue3D console, which brings back the catalogue of Nintendo’s famous N64 console.

08. Bring Your Own Keyboard

The BYOK screen is also backlit (Image credit: BYOK)

Writers love to find new ways of practising their craft. In addition to the reMarkable Paper Pro, our paltry attention span was piqued by the distraction-free design of the BYOK screen.

09. Teenage Engineering EP-1320

Teenage Engineering EP-1320 Medieval (Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

TE had a busy year, culminating in the all-new OP-XY sequencer. We couldn’t resist the stylings of the EP 1320 Medieval, a quirky ‘portal into a world of imagined medieval grooves.’

10. On Google Gemini and the rise of AI

Google Gemini AI (Image credit: Google)

AI is such a fast-moving sector that our July musings on the ins and outs of the tech have been superseded many times over. As Google readies Astra, its next-gen multi-modal AI assistant, check back and see the origins of the tech before it blends seamlessly into our lives.

