Openhagen’s elegant projector splices modern design with high-definition tech
Danish maker Openhagen’s LightBoks brings wood and warmth to the multimedia projector market, proposing a device that looks just as good when it’s not in use
Danish design company Openhagen usually specialises in well-crafted guitar accessories. Its newest venture is something a little different. The LightBoks is billed as the ‘ultimate wooden smart projector’, an unusual blend of materiality and function that follows the firm’s established aesthetic and takes the tech up a notch.
Reasoning that practicality dictates that projector systems should be seen even when not in use, the Openhagen team has used their woodworking experience to build a bespoke housing designed to sit happily in any environment. Beautifully crafted from a range of sustainably sourced woods, the compact projector system is minimally styled and designed to stay on show.
There’s nothing remotely old-fashioned about the LightBoks’ innards. Intended as a simple solution for mirroring your smartphone, streaming service, gaming device or laptop, the projector has support for 4K and the ability to scale from 42 inches to 200 inches. Another key feature is the ability to flip the projector through 90 degrees to create a vertical display – perfect for phone formats – or to place it on its back to throw the image onto a ceiling.
As is common with new devices, the compatibility list is comprehensive. WiFi, AirPlay and Bluetooth are all baked in, as is Netflix and app access. The box itself is built from a variety of woods, including black-stained oak, majestic walnut, and a more classic white oak finish. Openhagen hopes to crowdfund the LightBoks, helping diversify a product genre not exactly known for its aesthetics.
Moving into movie projectors is a long way from Openhagen’s experience as a supplier of wall mounts and stands for guitars and ukuleles. However, it’s a refreshing change to see a layer of analogue craft added to a high-tech mainstay.
LightBoks will soon be live on Kickstarter.com. More information at Openhagen.com, @Openhagen_UnitedKingdom
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Stay in Paradis, a heavenly new ‘curated apartment’ on the Belgian coast
The vibrant Belgian harbour town of Ostende is now home to an art and design-filled holiday apartment by local agency Club Paradis
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
A Bali house balances the island’s rhythms, traditions and culture
In this Bali house, a highly collaborative, culture-led approach forms the foundations for a pitch-perfect holiday retreat, designed for a Scandinavian family
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Porky Hefer’s zoomorphic furniture draws attention to the crucial role of wild species
South African artist Porky Hefer presents a new menagerie of inhabitable animal sculptures at New York’s Galerie56, on view until 26 August 2024
By Léa Teuscher Published