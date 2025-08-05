Lava Studio is a sleek studio-in-a-box for guitarists seeking the ultimate portable tool
Lava Music's new Studio is an elegant touchscreen-powered guitar effects unit with multi-track recording, AI tips and tricks and a powerful integrated speaker
Guitarists love gear. Great swathes of the music tech industry are predicated on the relentless consumption of new tone-shifting gadgets by players of all abilities and ages. This is the premise that underpins Lava Studio, a new product from Lava Music.
Previously known for its high-tech but rather gimmicky guitar, the Lava Me, and an even more gimmicky guitar-shaped object, the Genie, Lava Music is now venturing into amplification. The forthcoming Lava Studio promises a lot, but can it lure guitarists of all stripes and abilities away from their beloved big brands and vintage gear?
The Studio promises to be exactly that – an all-in-one home studio, in addition to a practice and learning tool, all wrapped up in an elegant aesthetic that wouldn’t look out of place in a contemporary interior. The Studio consists of a robust speaker case containing one woofer and two tweeters hidden behind a precisely machined grille. On the front panel are the input, output and volume knob, above which is mounted a folding 13.3-inch touchscreen control panel.
The whole ensemble can either sit on a desktop or be mounted on an adjustable stand, ensuring the touchscreen interface is close at hand when playing. The Studio will live and die based on the quality of this interface, and here Lava has taken inspiration from traditional floor-based effects units like the Line 6 Helix and Fender Tone Master Pro, with an array of skeuomorphic amplifiers and effects pedals to arrange, combine and tweak on screen.
Out of the box, Lava promises over 30 digitally modelled amplifiers and 40-plus effects, based on real-world equivalents with an array of tweakable parameters. This is a hard-fought sector and customer loyalty depends on thorough product support, so expect updates and additions to be released further down the line.
It’s the additional functionality that’ll make or break the Studio. The 300 backing tracks and drum loops might be of more interest to beginners and dabblers than professional musicians, but the Studio also contains an eight-track looper and the ability to do basic multi-track recording, something along the lines of the early days of GarageBand.
On top of this, there’s also a subscription service that provides AI-powered song splitting, which can reduce any audio track down to its constituent stems (vocals, bass, drums, guitar, etc). Lava Music is also planning a set of educational video courses across a wide range of genres as another subscription offer.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Finally, the Studio doubles up as a Bluetooth speaker when a guitar isn’t plugged in, with support for a full array of streaming services. The Lava Studio is set to be launched via crowdfunding, with early sign-ups getting a substantial discount on the $999 final price.
Do-it-all devices are often a compendium of compromises, so it remains to be seen if the Studio has the usability and sonic scope to succeeed. We'll be plugging in to find out more.
Lava Studio, coming soon, sign up at LavaMusic.com for more information, @LavaMusicOfficial
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
From giant ducks to Martian-style homes, weird (and wonderful) buildings around the world
New book ‘Weird Buildings’ from Hoxton Mini Press encourages readers to think outside the box with a selection of architecture that is functional and fantastical
-
Alex Tieghi-Walker unveils his plans for Brompton Design District 2025
Ahead of London Design Festival 2025, we catch up with New York curator and gallerist Alex Tieghi-Walker about his appointment as curator of the Brompton Design District programme
-
Dial A for Art: Rado and painter Daniel Engelberg blur the lines between art and watchmaking
Ressence has teamed up with German contemporary sculptor and painter Daniel Engelberg on its latest watch – but what are the complications of artist-meets-watchmaking?
-
The Sinclair name is back, attached to a pocket-sized games console with an educational edge
Grant Sinclair’s name is freighted with early computing history. Wallpaper* tapped up the British inventor to find out more about his new GamerCard console and other innovation
-
Tuneshine is a new way of bringing back the lost art of the album cover
The compact Tuneshine screen uses LED tech to illuminate the artwork of whatever you’re currently streaming
-
Loewe reaches for the stars with the biggest screen in its history, the Stellar 97 television
German audio specialist Loewe has revealed its new flagship, a 97-inch OLED television that’s a showcase for the company’s crafted approach
-
Dyson’s new Cool CF1 fan brings quiet, compact cooling into the home
An evolution of Dyson’s quest to reinvent the humble desk fan, the Cool CF1 is enhanced and updated for a new, smarter generation
-
The new Polaroid Flip unfolds to bring you pin-sharp instant photography
Polaroid announces the Flip, an instant camera that blends its evergreen film technology with better results and more control
-
Could putting pen to reMarkable’s Paper Pro tablet make you more creative and less stressed?
Design Museum director Tim Marlow extols the power of ‘scribbling’, and is backed up by new research from reMarkable on the benefits of its paper tablet
-
Clicks creates keyboard cases for iPhones – now they're also available for three Android flagships
Smartphones get a new lease of life with Clicks, which brings a Blackberry-style keyboard to today’s cutting-edge Apple and Android devices
-
The OM System OM-3 camera blends heritage design with cutting-edge technology
The OM-3 from OM System is the newest must-have mirrorless camera design, classically styled and comprehensively equipped to create the ultimate contemporary digital camera