From giant ducks to Martian-style homes, weird (and wonderful) buildings around the world
New book ‘Weird Buildings’ from Hoxton Mini Press encourages readers to think outside the box with a selection of architecture that is functional and fantastical
Humans are drawn to the peculiar. Anything weird, wonderful and out of the norm may pique curiosity. Tapping into this, and new from Hoxton Mini Press, Weird Buildings is a book that delivers a plethora of architectural oddities. Written by editor Imogen Fortes, the publication takes readers through human creativity at its most imaginative (if not polarising) with more than 100 buildings that question the boundaries of architecture and design.
'Weird Buildings' by Hoxton Mini Press
As you flip through this tome's pages, familiar landmarks jump out. From Antoni Gaudí’s Casa Batlló in Barcelona, Spain, to a mountaintop museum by Zaha Hadid. Other examples include Bubble Palace, a Mars-inspired settlement in Théoule-sur-Mer, France, by Antti Lovag, and Norway’s underwater restaurant, Under, by Snøhetta.
The book also highlights America’s obsession with roadside whimsies, from teapot-shaped service stations in Washington and Pennsylvania, to The Big Duck in Flanders, New York, and The Dog Bark Park Inn Cottonwood, Idaho, by Dennis Sullivan and Frances Conklin.
Fortes has created an archive of unexpected buildings, varying in scale and spanning the globe, each treading a fine line between sculpture and structure.
Some of the buildings are certainly novelties, created for fun alone or designed to grab drivers’ attention on the highway. But behind even the most gimmicky façades lies the essence of human creativity, encouraging passers-by to reimagine what a building can be.
Although a building shaped like a giant fish or a space-inspired settlement may not be for everyone, rule-breaking structures are a reminder of the value of curiosity and wonder in our daily lives.
'Weird Buildings' by Hoxton Mini Press, £20, is available to purchase from 4 September 2025 or pre-order now at the link above
