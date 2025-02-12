Take a deep dive into The Palm Springs School ahead of the region’s Modernism Week
New book ‘The Palm Springs School: Desert Modernism 1934-1975’ is the ultimate guide to exploring the midcentury gems of California, during Palm Springs Modernism Week 2025 and beyond
If you're after a one-stop-shop for all things midcentury ahead of Palm Springs Modernism Week 2025 this week, The Palm Springs School: Desert Modernism 1934-1975, a new book launch by Rizzoli, is for you. The tome, authored by design historian Alan Hess, offers an immersive and detailed deep dive into the Californian modernist architecture genre and the International Style's distinct expression within the arid landscapes of the West Coast.
Flick through 'The Palm Springs School: Desert Modernism 1934-1975'
The book looks at the region's significant 20th-century architectural offering and discusses the concepts, aesthetics and experimentations that unite projects and typologies. Covering diverse buildings and settings, from housing to commercial and from urban/suburban to more rural, standalone structures, this is a publication that looks into common threads and what might make this movement into a 'school'.
Building types include residences, gas stations, hotels, airports, restaurants, and spas. Highlighted architects are Richard Neutra, John Lautner, Albert Frey, William Cody, William Krisel and Donald Wexler, among many more. The book is illustrated by drawings and archival photography (including by legends such as Julius Shulman).
'From our 21st-century vantage point, we can look back and discern that a group of 20th-century Palm Springs architects formed a cohesive yet diverse Palm Springs School of Architecture. Each arrived in this astonishing landscape for a different reason. Their creative dreams spanned three continents and two oceans, from Zurich to Shanghai,' writes Hess in his introduction.
'In Palm Springs, the challenges of the terrain and atmosphere reshaped the work of these architects over time – these circumstances created a specific school of architectural ideas that inspired them all.'
Take a plunge into the rich and layered built environment of Palm Springs; and its lasting and far-reaching influence, which spans far beyond the Californian city's relatively boutique size.
'The Palm Springs School: Desert Modernism 1934-1975, Rizzoli, 2025
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
