Palm Springs Modernism Week 2025: let the desert architecture party begin
Palm Springs Modernism Week 2025 launches on 13 February, marking the popular annual desert event’s 20th anniversary, celebrated this year through more midcentury marvels than ever
Palm Springs Modernism Week 2025 is about to kick off, which means that midcentury modern design, architecture buffs, and vintage preservation enthusiasts are about to once again descend upon Greater Palm Springs, from 13-23 February, to celebrate the annual modernist architecture festival.
Marking its 20th year, the festival offers a staggering 500 events over 11 days amid a stunning desert mountain backdrop and plenty of poolside cocktail parties. ‘Over the past 20 years, Modernism Week has grown from a niche celebration into an internationally recognised event, drawing design enthusiasts, architects, and cultural historians to Palm Springs with its expanded programming, tours, and educational initiatives,’ says Lisa Vossler Smith, CEO of Modernism Week.
Palm Springs Modernism Week 2025: explore the festival
Palm Springs Modernism Week 2025: the basics
Highlighting all things midcentury, Palm Springs Modernism Week 2025 spans architecture, art, interior design, and vintage culture. It takes place annually in Palm Springs, California – typically previewed in October through a small sample roster of activities, while the main event takes place in February. This year’s 500 or so bookable happenings are now available through the festival's website – some free and some ticketed.
Palm Springs Modernism Week 2025: the highlights
New homes and hoods
This year, the festival's footprint has grown with more than 28 neighbourhoods participating in home tours, offering a rare opportunity to view iconic dwellings and explore interiors by celebrated designers, featuring from landscape architecture to art and vintage décor. These include homes designed by renowned modernists, such as Richard Neutra, John Lautner, Albert Frey, William Cody, William Krisel and Donald Wexler spread across Indian Canyons, Old Las Palmas, Sandpiper, and Canyon View Estates. New neighbourhoods on tour routes span Canyon Springs, Coco Cabana, Canyon Colony West, and Vista Canyon.
While many tours are in Palm Springs, there are several taking place in Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, and nearby Joshua Tree, such as the Joshua Tree Retreat Center which will showcase a Frank Lloyd Wright site presentation with architectural experts and a self-guided walking tour, along with lunch.
Vossler Smith recommends the symposium by the Palm Springs School of Desert Modernism, Palm Springs Art Museum and Palm Springs Architectural Alliance with a self-driving home tour of five significant homes that helped to establish the unique modernism architectural movement, and the desert garden at Richard Neutra’s Kaufmann House, as a few ‘musts’ on the agenda. Along with some of the iconic residences that have only been open a few times over the past several decades, participating in tours this year are Frank Sinatra’s Twin Palms estate, Steve McQueen’s house on Southridge, Arthur Elrod’s ‘Escape House,’ and private residences by Albert Frey, Donald Wexler, and Raymond Loewy.
As an extra-added bonus, William Cody’s personal 1954 residence will feature an immersive light installation by internationally acclaimed artist Phillip K Smith, III, which is set to engage with the glass, light, and geometry of the home.
Other new gems in 2025
New this year on the PS ModCom Iconic Home Tour are the Griffing and Goldberg residences located in the exclusive and historic Southridge estates. Griffing was an original investor in the neighbourhood and in 2014, architect Susan Secoy Jensen bought the home and restored it to its original, minimalist design. Industrialist and inventor Stanley Goldberg acquired his house in 1962 and commissioned William F. Cody to expand his original floor plan.
Also new for 2025 is the 1923 Spanish Revival King Gillette Estate tour in Mesa, which was fully resorted by Bill Stewart of Stewart|Mohr Designs.
For a self-driving tour, follow the lead of author James Schnepf who takes visitors through six homes in five neighbourhoods all from legendary midcentury architects featured in his book, Palm Springs Modern Living. Expect to see rare gems from William Krisel, E Stewart Williams, Charles DuBois, Howard Lapham, and Lance O’Donnell.
Featured homes
The annual featured home tours showcase classic residences that have been reimagined by today’s designers. On offer this year is Albert Frey’s 1954 The West House in Old Las Palmas, remodelled by Michelle Boudreau Design and previously owned by actor Adam West of Batman fame with a few quirky nods to the ‘batcave’.
The other featured home is Sackley Chase, designed by Stan Sackley in 1976 and decorated by interior designer Steve Chase. Recently updated by Grace Home Furnishings, this dwelling has striking brutalist architecture features, Italian natural travertine floors and expansive walls of glass with eye-catching views of the surrounding mountains and the Indian Canyons golf course. It will also be the location for the ‘Saturday Night Soiree’ on 15 February with plenty of cocktails and gourmet treats by local favourite eatery Trio.
Other homes not to miss include the multi-level Howard Hughes 1957 residence by Araby Cove on the ‘PS ModCom Iconic Home Tour’ featuring floating staircases and walls of glass with an expansive view of the Coachella Valley. An optional cocktail reception will take place on 17 February after the tour.
Back by popular demand
The open-air double-decker bus tours are a fantastic way to get your bearings on the vast architectural offerings in different neighbourhoods and downtown commercial buildings. To celebrate its 20-year milestone, the festival has brought back the original bus tour, including one of the first guides to share past anecdotes while showcasing William Krisel's House of Tomorrow, the Kaufmann Desert House, Donald Wexler & Richard Harrison's Steel Development, among others. Newer speciality tours include a deep dive into the haunts and homes where Sinatra and his Rat Pack entourage used to live and popular hangouts they would frequent where you can picture them swirling martinis in suits.
Returning this year are also fan-favourite tours of the historic Annenberg Estate and gardens at Sunnylands, Frey House II, tours of the historic Temple Isaiah, and many Palm Springs Historical Society Walking Tours including the Modern Garden Tour.
Events and screenings
This year’s keynote speaker of the festival, Dr Raymond Neutra of Survival Through Design, preserves the legacy of Richard Neutra, his father, to support research and design that benefits the planet.
Howard Smith was the only Black artist recognised in post-war Scandinavian modernism and he is explored during Palm Springs Modernism Week 2025 through a dedicated event. He collaborated with leading design firms during the Cold War in Finland, and life and legacy, along with his work in textile design, ceramics and paintings will be celebrated during the ‘Rediscovering a lost Black Modernist’ talk.
Rudolph M. Schindler buffs can enjoy the screening ‘Schindler Space Architect,’ a new documentary narrated by Meryl Streep, that dives into the work, life, and legacy of the pioneer of Californian’s indoor-outdoor living lifestyle. The film features insights from other famous architects such as Frank Gehry.
Where to party
Helping to kick off the event, an ‘opening night extravaganza’, will be held at the Palm Springs Air Museum, featuring a retro-show with music from Sinatra to The Beatles and Elvis.
In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the house architect Donald Wexler designed for his family in 1955, a selection of personal photos, home movies, and memorabilia will be shared for the first time by Wexler’s three sons, along with an exclusive sunset reception on 15 February.
On Valentine’s Day, 14 February, you can explore William Krisel's midcentury masterpiece, and enjoy six beautifully preserved homes on the Sandpiper Circle 3 tour, followed by a cocktail party with DJ Modgirl's retro beats. Guests can also tour The Lautner Compound – a collection of four boutique properties built in 1947 and reimagined as ‘The Lautner’ in 2012 after a five-year renovation project. The location will also host a ‘twilight reception’ with cocktails and nibbles.
If you need any furnishings, art, or vintage accessories, such as jewellery, to go with your midcentury dwelling or party vibe, The Palm Springs Modernism Show will celebrate its 25th anniversary during Modernism Week with a record number of 135 dealers on show. These will span local and international offerings, selling 20th-century and 21st-century designs at the Palm Springs Convention Center with an opening preview party on 14 February where everyone will don their best vintage outfits.
Carole Dixon is a prolific lifestyle writer-editor currently based in Los Angeles. As a Wallpaper* contributor since 2004, she covers travel, architecture, art, fashion, food, design, beauty, and culture for the magazine and online, and was formerly the LA City editor for the Wallpaper* City Guides to Los Angeles.
