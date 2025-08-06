A modern cabin in Minnesota serves as a contemporary creative retreat from the city
Snow Kreilich Architects' modern cabin and studio for an artist on a lakeside plot in Minnesota was designed to spark creativity and provide a refuge from the rat race
Snow Kreilich Architects offers a sleek linear take on the ubiquitous modern cabin in the woods. Located on a lakeside plot in Ely, Minnesota, close to the Canadian border, this cabin is both sylvan retreat and creative base, with a separate studio overlooking the shores of Lake Shagawa.
Tour this modern cabin in Minnesota
The project was overseen by team members Christina Stark, Kathryn VanNelson and partner Matt Kreilich. Kreilich, who joined Julie Snow Architects and ultimately became a partner to co-found Minneapolis-based Snow Kreilich, describes the site as a ‘perfect opportunity.’ ‘Our clients found a property lined with white pines and large boulders along Lake Shagawa’s southern shore,’ he says, ‘It was the right moment to create a personal retreat and artist studio. Modest and quietly elegant, the cabin is designed to defer to the site’s natural beauty.’
Across 2,500 square feet, the cabin and adjoining studio are long and low, with vertical black cladding that help the structures blend in amongst the pines and boulders. The site slopes gently to the waterfront, and each building sits on a shallow plinth that provides added elevation and an unbroken view from the covered deck that runs the length of the shore-facing façade.
The entrance façade is more guarded, reached by a semi-circular driveway and partly shielded by existing mature trees. It is private and secluded and gives no hint of what lies within. The external cladding used throughout is dark grey corrugated metal, with exposed timber cladding on walls and ceilings, inside and out.
According to architect Christina Stark, ‘the design draws inspiration from Minnesota’s traditional lake cabins, [which are known] for their simple forms, compact footprints, and pragmatic material palettes, while elevating the typology with a distinctly modern feel that creates an inspiring environment for an artist at work.’
The clients, artist Todd Norsten and his wife Leslie Cohan Norsten, wanted a space that served as both quiet retreat and creativity-spurring environment. ‘I need things to be quiet and almost boring in order to make work,’ says Norsten, ‘The phenomenon of looking out the window at trees and water is a different experience than getting emails about people breaking into cars in the studio parking lot. The different things on my mind lead to a wider range of drawings.’
In addition to the studio structure, the main cabin has a long, narrow plan with a central living area flanked by two bedrooms. The living space contains kitchen, dining and seating, with one glazed wall looking out to the water. The bedrooms have less fenestration but still offer tantalising glimpses of quiet woodland.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The studio stands alone a short distance from the main house. It’s a quiet, simple and monastic space, perfect for focus and concentration, with a large opening window to bring nature in when the weather is good.
Throughout the project, energy efficiency has been maximised with triple-glazed windows and plenty of insulation. The plan is not deep, so daylight penetrates right into the heart of the house, spreading warmth and a spirit of quiet creativity throughout.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
You can now stay in designer Gustaf Westman’s whimsical, postmodern home
The cult designer has listed his Stockholm apartment on home-swapping app Kindred, offering a rare opportunity to live – quite literally – within Westman’s creative vision
-
Siân Davey's spiritual photography series considers the peaceful properties of the garden
Siân Davey, 'The Garden' is part of Edinburgh Art Festival 2025, presented courtesy of Michael Hoppen Gallery, London
-
The new Yaber K300s brings big screen entertainment into the smallest of homes
The Yaber K300s is an ultra-short throw laser projector for ultra-small spaces. We put it through its paces
-
Touring artist Glenn Ligon's studio in Brooklyn with its architect, Ravi Raj
Glenn Ligon's studio, designed by architect Ravi Raj, is an industrial Brooklyn space reimagined for contemporary art
-
A dynamic Mar Vista house plays with the rhythm of indoor and outdoor living
A new Mar Vista house, designed by Mexican architecture studio PPAA, combines a façade with a whisper of brutalism, and a breezy, open interior, seamlessly connected to its Los Angeles setting
-
This Michigan lakeside house is an exercise is sculptural minimalism
Explore a Michigan lakeside house, designed by Disbrow Iannuzzi and featuring sculptural timber interiors and a contemporary minimalist feel
-
Welcome to How House, a revived Rudolph Schindler gem in Los Angeles
The latest owner of How House, an early Rudolph Schindler gem, is taking a contemporary approach to conserving its heritage
-
Nearly a century after it was completed, Bruce Goff’s revolutionary Adah Robinson House astonishes once again
The flamboyant building in Tulsa, Oklahoma is beginning its latest chapter as a charitable event space, known as The Oath Studio. See the restoration
-
Florencia Rodriguez on the importance of curiosity, criticism and cultural freedom
Florencia Rodriguez, architect, writer and artistic director of this year’s Chicago Architecture Biennial, comments on the state of the States
-
A 432 Park Avenue apartment is an art-filled family home among the clouds
At 432 Park Avenue, inside and outside compete for starring roles; welcome to a skyscraping, art-filled apartment in Midtown Manhattan
-
Discover this sleek-but-warm sanctuary in the heart of the Wyoming wilds
This glorious wood-and-stone residence never misses a chance to show off the stirring landscape it calls home