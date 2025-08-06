You can now stay in designer Gustaf Westman’s whimsical, postmodern home
The cult designer has listed his Stockholm apartment on home-swapping app Kindred, offering a rare opportunity to live – quite literally – within Westman’s creative vision
Known for his whimsical aesthetic, Gustaf Westman is fast becoming a household name in interiors. The Swedish designer’s pastel-hued designs have captured the imagination of a young, Instagram-savvy generation.
His Stockholm apartment is exactly what you’d imagine: a fantastical space that feels like stepping into a grown-up cartoon – playful, surreal, and now open for overnight stays. As part of a collaboration with home-swapping app Kindred, Westman has listed his home on the platform.
The space is a maximalist take on Scandi-cool, infused with Westman’s signature postmodern flair. It’s populated with pieces such as a Ligne Roset Togo sofa, Westman’s own sculptural Spiral Stands, and his Curvy Mirror, which went viral in the early 2020s – all cast in electric blues, pastel pinks, and splashes of red, green and yellow.
‘There’s something unique about letting people experience my designs in a personal space where there is no curation whatsoever, just my own creative chaos of whatever I’m working on at that moment. It’s a full expression of my world,’ says Westman.
This partnership highlights a wider shift in how design is marketed. In an age where audiences crave connection over consumption, immersive, experiential activations are on the up. Westman’s European pop-up tour – where he’s showcasing his collections inside real Kindred homes rather than traditional exhibitions (he will be coming to Amsterdam August 30-31 and Madrid September 6-7) – further exemplifies this new model. (Recently, Danish brand Vipp took a leaf out of this book with its new guesthouse in France.)
As Kindred CEO and co-founder Justine Palefsky puts it: ‘There’s something deeply personal about stepping into an artist’s home. It’s not just about the objects, it’s about seeing the world the way they do… Swapping homes with [Westman] isn’t just a design moment, it’s an invitation to live inside someone else’s creative mind.’
To stay in Gustaf Westman’s Stockholm apartment, sign up using the code GUS.TAF
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper’s digital staff writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was senior editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
-
Siân Davey's spiritual photography series considers the peaceful properties of the garden
Siân Davey, 'The Garden' is part of Edinburgh Art Festival 2025, presented courtesy of Michael Hoppen Gallery, London
-
The new Yaber K300s brings big screen entertainment into the smallest of homes
The Yaber K300s is an ultra-short throw laser projector for ultra-small spaces. We put it through its paces
-
Discover Bjarke Ingels, a modern starchitect of 'pragmatic utopian architecture'
Discover the work of Bjarke Ingels, a modern-day icon and 'the embodiment of the second generation of global starchitects' – this is our ultimate guide to his work
-
Peep inside Luca Nichetto’s Pink Villa in Stockholm, part studio, part showroom
Welcome to the pink house that is the new Stockholm home to Luca Nichetto's team
-
‘Our studio is the most important tool': Form Us With Love unveils new Stockholm space
Stockholm Design Week 2022: Swedish design practice Form Us With Love debuts a multifunctional studio space, created with architects Förstberg Ling and branding firm Figur
-
Stockholm Design Week reframes Swedish heritage, sustainability and village life
-
Carl Hansen & Søn opens new minimalist Stockholm flagship
-
Norwegian design brand Northern debuts at Stockholm Furniture Fair
-
Top 10 picks at Stockholm Furniture Fair
-
Stockholm Furniture Fair 2017: brick and bright hues take the lead
-
Artek and Daniel Rybakken reflect on the future at Stockholm Furniture Fair