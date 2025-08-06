You can now stay in designer Gustaf Westman’s whimsical, postmodern home

The cult designer has listed his Stockholm apartment on home-swapping app Kindred, offering a rare opportunity to live – quite literally – within Westman’s creative vision

gustaf westman apartment
(Image credit: Gustaf Westman x Kindred)
Known for his whimsical aesthetic, Gustaf Westman is fast becoming a household name in interiors. The Swedish designer’s pastel-hued designs have captured the imagination of a young, Instagram-savvy generation.

His Stockholm apartment is exactly what you’d imagine: a fantastical space that feels like stepping into a grown-up cartoon – playful, surreal, and now open for overnight stays. As part of a collaboration with home-swapping app Kindred, Westman has listed his home on the platform.

gustaf westman apartment

Gustaf Westman in his space

(Image credit: Gustaf Westman x Kindred)

gustaf westman apartment

Gustaf Westman's Curvy Mirror and Chunky Candle Holders

(Image credit: Gustaf Westman x Kindred)

The space is a maximalist take on Scandi-cool, infused with Westman’s signature postmodern flair. It’s populated with pieces such as a Ligne Roset Togo sofa, Westman’s own sculptural Spiral Stands, and his Curvy Mirror, which went viral in the early 2020s – all cast in electric blues, pastel pinks, and splashes of red, green and yellow.

‘There’s something unique about letting people experience my designs in a personal space where there is no curation whatsoever, just my own creative chaos of whatever I’m working on at that moment. It’s a full expression of my world,’ says Westman.

gustaf westman apartment

Gustaf Westman's Pipe Chair and Chunky Plates

(Image credit: Gustaf Westman x Kindred)

gustaf westman apartment

Gustaf Westman's Curvy Table

(Image credit: Gustaf Westman x Kindred)

This partnership highlights a wider shift in how design is marketed. In an age where audiences crave connection over consumption, immersive, experiential activations are on the up. Westman’s European pop-up tour – where he’s showcasing his collections inside real Kindred homes rather than traditional exhibitions (he will be coming to Amsterdam August 30-31 and Madrid September 6-7) – further exemplifies this new model. (Recently, Danish brand Vipp took a leaf out of this book with its new guesthouse in France.)

As Kindred CEO and co-founder Justine Palefsky puts it: ‘There’s something deeply personal about stepping into an artist’s home. It’s not just about the objects, it’s about seeing the world the way they do… Swapping homes with [Westman] isn’t just a design moment, it’s an invitation to live inside someone else’s creative mind.’

To stay in Gustaf Westman’s Stockholm apartment, sign up using the code GUS.TAF

gustaf westman apartment

(Image credit: Gustaf Westman x Kindred)

gustaf westman apartment

Westman's Spiral Stand

(Image credit: Gustaf Westman x Kindred)
