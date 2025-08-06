The short throw projector is the home cinema cheat code. If you lack the right-shaped space and can’t get a suitable distance between projector and wall (or screen), then the traditional solution is effectively useless. What you need is a next generation ultra-short throw unit, one that can cast its light from as little as 9cm away from the wall.

Yaber’s latest take on this small space must-have is the K300s, an ultra-short throw laser projector that packs a lot of visual and sonic power into a compact form factor. We’ve been road-testing the K300s and can report that it’s an excellent solution for awkward spots where a conventional projector, let alone a flat screen TV, just won’t fit.

Yaber K300s ultra-short throw projector (Image credit: Yaber)

First up, the K300s is small albeit rather nondescript, with a curvaceous black plastic shell housing the triple RGB laser system and twin 15W JBL speakers. HDMI output enables a soundbar to be connected, which in turn supports Dolby audio. Most projector-using enthusiasts will go down the route of bolstering the onboard sound, but the twin JBLs certainly aren’t lacking in punch. In fact, given the K300s is pitched at smaller spaces, we’d argue that a whole new speaker rig is probably overkill.

The projector itself runs very quietly, if not completely silently (Yaber cites a figure of 27dB, or just above a quiet whisper). The need to cool the high output lamp has always been one of the downsides of projector technology, and lovers of absolute pin-drop silence will invariably be disappointed (hence the need to indulge in added volume).

Yaber K300s ultra-short throw projector (Image credit: Yaber)

Unlike long throw projectors which tend to be focused on a single spot within the home, the K300s’s small scale makes it far more flexible. As a result, the elements that matter most are ease of set-up. Yaber has provided a built-in smart TV system that pairs well with Google TV and any number of other streamers.

Entering account details and updating info requires a bit of dexterity with the remote control (although many apps allow you to login using your smartphone these days). And when you do come to move the projector from one spot to another, a swift autofocus system as well as automatic keystone correction, which is a godsend for those of us who cannot abide a wonky screen.

In terms of picture size, the K300s requires just under 25cm of distance from a wall to throw an image that’s 100” wide. Push the unit closer to the edge and the screen shrinks slightly (80” at 17cm and 60” at 9cm). The image itself was slightly more washed out than an equivalent contemporary projector, but when you take into account that the short throw tech uses 50% less energy, we were happy to draw the curtains to improve the definition.

Yaber K300s ultra-short throw projector (Image credit: Yaber)

In just seven years, the Chinese brand has become a leader in projection technology, with products that range from ultra-portable projectors right up to near pro-level devices. All-in-all, the Yaber K300s offers a discrete way of bringing big screen entertainment into the smallest of homes.

Yaber K300s Laser Projector, £1,199, Yaber.com