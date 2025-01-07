Shine on: Yaber brightens home entertainment with two new compact projectors

Projector specialist Yaber has unveiled two new products at CES 2025, cementing its position as a purveyor of affordable, high-quality home entertainment devices. First up is the new Yaber K300S, the company’s first ultra-short-throw laser projector. Capable of generating a 100-inch display from a distance of just 9 inches (less than 25cm), the K300S uses a triple RGB laser system.

Yaber K300S ultra-short-throw projector (Image credit: Yaber)

Also on board are dual JBL speakers, which put out 15W each and also support Dolby Audio. The projector comes complete with a Smart TV system, integrated Netflix and access to over 7,000 apps. Short-throw projectors make sense for smaller rooms, and new projection technology has upped the brightness and resolution, whilst also bringing the price down substantially.

The Yaber K300S features JBL speakers (Image credit: Yaber)

In addition to its practicality and portability, the Yaber K300S also consumes less power than its rivals. Sensors provide instant autofocus and there’s smart keystone correction to help provide a perfectly aligned image.

Like the L2 Plus, the Yaber Projector T2 Plus comes in a Keith Haring edition (Image credit: Yaber)

Also new is the L2 Plus, which Yaber claims will have ‘cinema-level sound’, with another collaboration with speaker manufacturer JBL. This is a conventional projector but there’s an impressive throw ratio of 1.35:1 (a measurement of the distance from the front of the lens of a projector to the screen, meaning that a large projection can still be attained in a relatively small room).

Yaber Projector T2 Plus Keith Haring edition (Image credit: Yaber)

The L2 Plus, which will be available in Q2 2025, also features a model with graphic enhancements by Keith Haring. This is part of the company’s ongoing collaboration with the estate of the legendary American street artist, whose graffiti-inspired artwork remains fresh and instructive some 35 years after his untimely death.

Yaber Projector T2 Plus Keith Haring edition (Image credit: Yaber)

We also got the chance to explore the Keith Haring special edition of Yaber’s T2 Plus Projector. One of the most portable devices in the company’s range, the T2 Series comes complete with an onboard battery providing up to 2.5 hours of cord-free projection.

Yaber Projector T2 Plus Keith Haring edition (Image credit: Yaber)

The compact form factor is enhanced with a subtle application of Haring’s distinctive figures (very PG-rated on this occasion), with a convenient carrying handle, 1080p resolution and JBL sound.

Additional speakers are required to get the most out of the system, and there’s a separate HDMI dongle providing access to the myriad channels available via Google TV. Set-up – using Google Home – is a straightforward process. Should you so desire, the little T2 Plus can become yet another outpost in the Google Assistant’s stealthy advance into your domestic devices.

Yaber K300S and Yaber T2 Plus Keith Haring Collaboration Special Edition, both available from Yaber.com