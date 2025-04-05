Credit where credit is due to Clicks, an aftermarket phone-case maker that realised the added value of bringing Blackberry-style keyboards to modern-day smartphones. Starting out with the iPhone, Clicks created a case that added a slim but physical Qwerty keyboard at the base of the screen. Bulky, yes, but also undeniably practical, as the Clicks case not only protects but brings thumb-friendly messaging action back to the touchscreen era.

Now the firm has moved over into Android territory. Faced with a plethora of different devices, the first three phones to get the Clicks treatment are a good representation of the upper end of the market. There’s the Samsung Galaxy S25, Google’s Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro and perhaps most intriguingly of all, the Motorola Razr series.

The last splices the Clicks keyboard with Motorola’s elegant compact flip phone, a mash-up of technologies old and new that really works, not least because the keyboard can still be used when the Razr is shut. This allows you to type on the magic little Motorola’s outer display screen, transforming the phone into a tiny computing device.

You can stick with sober Onyx black for all three new Android accessories, but Clicks is venturing into unknown territory with its bold primary colour schemes – Pinot red for the S25, Surge green for the Pixels and vivid Electric blue for the Razr phones, complete with contrasting key colours.

The compact keyboard layout will be familiar to anyone who’s ever used a Blackberry (ask a Millennial), and the Pixel editions thoughtfully include a Gemini key for instant access to Google’s own-brand and fast-evolving AI assistant. All in all, a simple device that’ll add longevity and functionality to your phone thanks to its blend of old and new tech.

Clicks keyboards for Android devices, from £78, Clicks.Tech, @Clickskeys

